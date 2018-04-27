AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Bloodied and beaten, LeBron James and Cavaliers drop Game 6 to Pacers

By Dan FeldmanApr 27, 2018, 10:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LeBron James looked human.

More than any other time since he left Cleveland in 2010, his team can’t afford him to.

Thaddeus Young bloodied him with an errant elbow. Victor Oladipo dunked on him. Lance Stephen taunted him relentlessly.

And, when LeBron usually delivers a knockout punch, he failed to finish off the Pacers.

LeBron lost for the first time in his last 12 closeout games, the Cavaliers falling 121-87 to Indiana in Game 6 Friday.

At 3-3, this is already the worst first-round series by a LeBron team. He won his previous 12, most via sweep and only two requiring six games.

He’ll try to avoid his first first-round elimination in Game 7 Sunday in Cleveland. Home teams have won 80% of Game 7s, but home teams in series between No. 4 and No. 5 seeds (like this one) are just 3-4 in Game 7s. That’s a small sample, but it speaks to the competitiveness in even matchups like this.

And Indiana is certainly making it competitive.

Oladipo (28 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals) was the best player on the court. Six of his teammates scored double figures in the most lopsided win in Pacers history.

On the other hand, it’s becoming only more clear – as if it weren’t already – LeBron must singlehandedly carry the Cavs to the second round if they’re going to get here. He has scored 46, 32 and 44 points in wins and 24, 28 and now 22 points in losses this series.

Neither LeBron nor Oladipo played in the fourth quarter, the result clear much sooner. Stephenson ran on court to strum an air guitar during third-quarter play, either believing a timeout had been called or just not caring.

The Pacers are playing loose, hard and effectively. They’ve outscored Cleveland by 44 in this series.

The Cavaliers should be favored Sunday. But Indiana has pushed and pushed and pushed and isn’t stopping.

Ricky Rubio leaves game with hamstring injury, will not return

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 27, 2018, 11:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Russell Westbrook is going to get the better of Ricky Rubio in Game 6, but not for a good reason.

Rubio, who has been battling a sore hamstring through much of the series, aggravated it early and went to the locker room. He was ruled out for the rest of the game.

This will mean more Dante Exum and Alec Burks for Utah.

This is a blow to a Utah offense that struggles to create good offense (something that has been a particular problem in the early stages of Game 6). Rubio has averaged 16.8 points and 8.6 assists per game, and while he hasn’t been efficient (true shooting percentage of 47.7) he has scored enough to keep the OKC defense honest and open things up. He outplayed Westbrook, leading to Westbrook saying he would shut Rubio down (then played out of control trying to do so the next game).

Without Rubio, the Thunder defenders can focus more on stopping Donovan Mitchell.

For second straight game, Raptors own fourth and defeat Wizards, take series 4-2

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 27, 2018, 10:11 PM EDT
1 Comment

With its season on the line in the fourth quarter of an elimination game, the Wizards had nothing. Their offense was stagnant and relied too much on their two stars to create everything off the dribble for everyone. Their bench was no help. A season of inconsistent (in part due to injuries) and at times disinterested play caught up with them.

Washington shot 25 percent in the fourth quarter, John Wall was 0-of-4 and again looked gassed, the Wizards allowed the Raptors to pull down eight offensive rebounds in the fourth alone, and they allowed the Toronto to start the quarter on an 11-2 at the hands of the Raptors’ deep bench. After that Toronto never looked back.

The result was a 102-92 Toronto win that eliminates Washington from the postseason and sends the Raptors on to the next round (to face the winner of the Pacers/Cavaliers series).

“We knew they were going to make a run, they were on their home floor, we just had to stay aggressive,” Kyle Lowry said of the Raptors in the fourth. “We needed this game. We wanted to win this game bad.”

After a rough first trip to Washington earlier this series — where the Wizards won Games 3 and 4 and doubt started to creep into the minds of Raptors’ fans (and maybe players) — this was redemption. In Game 5 and again Friday night in Game 6, back in Washington, the Raptors trusted what won them 59 games in the regular season: They defended well (particularly in transition), they shared the ball on offense, and they leaned on their bench, which had Fred VanVleet back for the first time this series.

It was that bench that started the fourth for Toronto with an 11-2 run, aided by the Wizards 0-4 shooting. The Raptors were doing it on both ends, playing good defense, then turning those misses and turnovers into buckets going the other way.

“Our bench is always my favorite part, I love those guys to death,” Lowry said. “Freddy came back and gave us some juice, Pascal (Siakam) was guarding 17 people, we got CJ (Miles) and those guys. and they were great.”

The Raptors also got 24 points on 15 shots from an energized Kyle Lowry, which made up for an off night from DeMar DeRozan (16 points on 18 shots). Those stars shared the ball and that led to eight Raptors with at least seven points.

Washington should look at this series and how they got beat as a model going forward. Toronto reshaped its offense last offseason to share the ball more, run more motion and actions off the ball, and not just rely on its stars. They focused nightly on defense and playing the right way. And the Raptors had the best bench in the league and trusted it. Washington needs all of those things.

Early in the first quarter, energized by the crowd, it seemed as of the Wizards might force a Game 7. The Wizards got seven quick transition points, playing fast yearly and get up by 11 on 7-of-9 shooting. Then reality set in, the Raptors did better with transition defense to slow the game down and the Wizards shot just 3-of-15 the rest of the quarter. Still, the Wizards were up 30-20 after one as the Raptors just could not hit shots.

The return of VanVleet instantly settled Toronto’s second unit down, led to good decisions and clean looks, including a couple of lobs.

The Raptors closed the gap in the second quarter (a couple of times), led by Lowry’s 10 points in the quarter, to make it a 53-50 Wizards lead at the half.

Bradley Beal put on a show with 12 points in the fourth quarter to keep the Wizards in front by a few. Beal finished the game with 32 points on 22 shots. Wall had 23 points but on 9-of-22 shooting and with eight assists (and four turnovers).

Then came the fourth, the Raptors bench, and their rested stars. After that, it was all over, and the Wizards fans were leaving early.

Toronto goes home and will get to rest for a few days, then watch Game 7 between the Pacers and Cavaliers on Sunday.

Indianapolis Mayor bans goaltending in the city

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 27, 2018, 9:33 PM EDT
1 Comment

I so want to see this enforced: Uniformed officers parked at the National Institute For Fitness and Sport, or maybe Garfield Park on a warm day, waiting for some guy to goaltend on a shot, then rushing out, taking him down and arresting him. That would be an excellent use of police manpower.

In a not-that-serious crass political move that probably plays well with his base, Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett has banned goaltending in the city.

Obviously, this is in response to LeBron Jamesgoaltend on Victor Oladipo with five seconds left in a tie game Wednesday night (in its Last Two Minute Report the league confirmed it was a goaltend and missed call). Who cares if the call is moot — LeBron hit a three at the other end that would have trumped the two on the goaltend, plus Indy had plenty of other things that cost them the game before that play — it plays well and that’s all that matters.

Indiana heads home for a must-win Game 6 Friday night.

LeBron James doing all he can, detonates dunk on Pacers’ defense (VIDEO)

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinApr 27, 2018, 9:01 PM EDT
2 Comments

Indiana is getting more out of Victor Oladipo early and making enough plays in the first half to have a lead in the second quarter over Cleveland.

It’s not that LeBron James isn’t trying — he is once again carrying the Cavaliers as far as he can. That includes a monster dunk on the Pacers and Domantas Sabonis.

LeBron is a beast. The question is will that be enough in Game 6?