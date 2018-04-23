Andrew Bogut signs to play in NBL in native Australia

Back in January, the Los Angeles Lakers waived Andrew Bogut. He had a very limited role on a Los Angeles team that was not making the playoffs, serving as a backup big man against teams who use a traditional center. That’s not much of a role anymore. He’s a center who can pass, shoot from the midrange a little, and knows where to be defensively, but the game has evolved as Bogut’s skills have faded. Bogut tried to latch on with a contender for the playoffs, but could not find a team to take him.

So he is going home.

Bogut is signing to play for the Sydney Kings in Australia’s NBL.

BREAKING: Press Release with details-10am Monday EST Australia 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/CazCR2BaD2 — Sydney Kings (@SydneyKings) April 22, 2018

In line with player contracting procedures, the Sydney Kings have submitted to NBL head office appropriate paperwork for @andrewbogut for review and processing. The Kings will make no further comment but will provide an update in due course — Sydney Kings (@SydneyKings) April 23, 2018

Bogut was the first No. 1 draft pick from Australia when he was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2005. He made the All-Rookie team that season, was All-NBA in 2010, but may be best known for his role as a crucial part of the defense of the NBA champion Golden State Warriors in 2015 (and his injury during the 2016 Finals is an underrated reason Cleveland was able to pull off a miracle comeback).

At age 33 Bogut may not have a spot in the NBA, but in the NBL he both will thrive for a few more years but also be a huge draw and get the welcome home from fans that he deserves.