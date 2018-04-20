LeBron James bought Cavs teammates matching designer suits to wear to game tonight

I’m still trying to decide if this is cool or a little too Stepford.

The Cavaliers rolled into the Bakers’ Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis tonight wearing matching designer suits, all paid for by LeBron James and custom fitted to each player.

LeBron James gifted all of this teammates with various outfits from designer Thom Browne prior to Game 3, per Lisa Salters. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 20, 2018

LeBron James planned this ahead of time. Players were fitted by tailors in Cleveland weeks ago and packed the ensemble for the trip. I've seen this with USA Basketball and college teams before, but never an NBA team (other than the Wizards all wearing black) https://t.co/U8Z5qHfDO4 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 20, 2018

If a college team rolled into a game in four-digit designer suits, the NCAA would have questions. And not about the vests.

The Cavaliers are LeBron’s team, and if he wants to buy his teammates suits and tell them to wear them it’s going to happen. Is it a bonding thing that helps bring them together? Sure. Is it in place to make sure LeBron remembers which ones are his new teammates? Probably not.

Do the suits help on the court? No. And the Cavaliers better bring it in Game 3 because if they go down 2-1 in this series — something that is a realistic possibility — the whispers of doubt are going to get a lot louder.