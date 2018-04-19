Ettore Messina to coach Spurs in Game 3 following death of Gregg Popovich’s wife

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich’s wife, Erin, died yesterday.

That sad news was felt throughout the NBA, and it obviously affects San Antonio most closely. That includes for tonight’s Game 3 against the Warriors.

Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News:

Spurs say Ettore Messina will coach Game 3 tonight against the Warriors. Gregg Popovich is out following the death of his wife, Erin, yesterday. — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) April 19, 2018

RC Buford says he has spoken to Pop, who is "overwhelmed" by the love and support. "As you'd expect from Pop, he wants the focus to be on the game tonight." — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) April 19, 2018

Ettore Messina was a longtime head coach in Europe. The Spurs lead assistant also took over for a few regular-season games Popovich missed. So, making – rather than advising – coaching decisions won’t be a brand new challenge to Messina.

But down 2-0 to defending-champion Golden State is a tough place to make an NBA playoff debut.

On the bright side, there will be no pressure. Not only has San Antonio been outclassed the first two games of the series, focus is rightly on the Popovich family. A win would be a pleasant surprise and help Messina – who’s up for the Hornets job – in his pursuit of a head-coaching position. A loss would be quickly forgotten with more important matters at hand.

To that end, hopefully the time away allows Popovich the space he needs to grieve. That matters far more than a basketball game.