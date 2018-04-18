Getty Images

Warriors’ Andre Iguodala has a knack for big playoff performances

Associated PressApr 18, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Andre Iguodala knocked down another clutch 3-pointer and let out some rare emotion, triumphantly reaching his arms out wide as he ran back to the defensive end. The Golden State swingman had thrown down a spectacular alley-oop dunk only 31 seconds earlier, and he was feeling it as the clocked ticked away on a second straight lopsided playoff win.

There’s something about Iguodala in the postseason. He paces himself through the regular season to be fresh and ready – and sometimes dominant – on the big stage for the defending NBA champions.

“Everyone gets hyped when Andre gets hyped because that’s a rare occurrence,” teammate Klay Thompson said. “You might see it on the golf course.”

It’s just what the short-handed Warriors were hoping to see.

Iguodala is back in the starting lineup for Golden State’s first-round series against the Spurs, filling in for Stephen Curry as the two-time MVP recovers from a sprained left knee. That’s how versatile Iguodala is: the 6-foot-6 swingman can be inserted in place of a point guard. The Warriors will go for a 3-0 lead Thursday when the best-of-seven series shifts to San Antonio.

At 34, Iguodala knows how to take care of himself over the long grind of an NBA season, all to be prepared to do whatever is asked of him in the playoffs.

“For us to be able to throw Andre out there really 1 through 4 both offensively and defensively, it’s an incredibly valuable weapon,” coach Steve Kerr said.

That’s when he has been at his brilliant best for the Warriors – and they are getting their money’s worth from a major investment last summer.

Many feared he might leave, but Iguodala received a $48 million, three-year contract to stay put and chase another championship. Even if he could have landed a bigger role elsewhere.

“Well, we met with him and we gave him our pitch and lots of money so we were hoping he wasn’t going to leave,” Kerr said. “I didn’t anticipate him leaving because he knows this is a great situation for him and we rewarded him for everything he’s done and for what we think he can do for us. I think this year was a good example of that. A lot of people were grumbling about he’s not shooting the ball well or whatever. … It’s the incredible defense, amazing awareness, intelligence, leadership.”

Iguodala keeps it simple, whether he’s in the lineup or coming off the bench: “Just try to do whatever it takes to help the team get over the hump and get a win.”

In 2015, Kerr moved Iguodala into the starting lineup, and he became Finals MVP as the franchise captured its first championship in 40 years.

Golden State is hoping for the same this spring. Iguodala had only started seven times before Game 1 of the playoffs Saturday, when he had seven rebounds, four assists and three points.

That’s after he missed four of the final five regular season games with a sore left knee.

“He’s definitely got to pace himself, the man’s played so much hoops in the last 15 years,” Thompson said. “Andre is a gamer. He is going to step up in the biggest moments, and right now it’s the playoffs. We have all the trust in the world for him, that’s why he’s a Finals MVP.”

On Monday, Iguodala finished with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting with four 3-pointers, seven rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block.

And he can guard anybody.

“His hands are so good. That’s the small thing that people don’t realize, he’s got great hands when he gets steals,” Kevin Durant said. “So guys are just thinking about that when they’re trying to score on him. As a scorer you’ve got to think about something other than getting to your spots or getting into your rhythm and it throws you off just a little bit. And that’s all you need to guard the best player, just for them to think just a tiny bit and Dre does that.”

Iguodala was part of the Warriors group that traveled to the Hamptons to persuade Durant to join a super team in July 2016.

“I always knew what Andre could do,” Durant said. “I played two USA teams with him, so I kind of knew his value. He’s not one of those guys that’s going to go out and say, `Here, Dre, give us 30 points.’ He’s one of those who can do just about everything good – he can shoot, he can pass, he can dribble, he can defend, he can rebound, he can do all those things really good. It’s not like he wants to do one thing more than the other.”

 

Tuesday’s best highlight: Man doesn’t spill beer after Jayson Tatum crashes into him

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinApr 18, 2018, 8:55 AM EDT
2 Comments

In the second quarter of the Raptors blowout of the Wizards Tuesday night, play had to stop for a while (and the Toronto announcing team almost held a wake) because multiple beers were spilled courtside. It took a lot of towels and people to clean up the mess and let play resume.

Not in Boston, where one fan courtside showed impressive control and ability to hold on to his beer when Jayson Tatum crashed into him.

Well played sir. Well played.

The beer karma seemed to pay off for Boston — that and their superior play — as the Celtics are up 2-0 on the Bucks now.

 

76ers, Mavericks to play two preseason games in China

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 18, 2018, 7:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) — Dirk Nowitzki‘s 21st NBA season will include a trip in China.

His Dallas Mavericks will play a pair of preseason games against the Philadelphia 76ers there, 10 years after Nowitzki played for Germany in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. He will become the first player in NBA history to play 21 seasons with the same franchise.

The league announced Tuesday that the Mavericks and 76ers will meet Oct. 5 in Shanghai and then Oct. 8 in Shenzhen.

The 76ers, who are back in the playoffs this season, have a large international fan base. They are led by Joel Embiid, a native of Cameroon, and Australian rookie Ben Simmons.

Dallas and Philadelphia both will be playing in China for the first time. The games will be the NBA’s 25th and 26th in China, which is passionate about basketball and will host the 2019 Basketball World Cup.

Jrue Holiday torches Blazers as Pelicans take Game 2 in Rip City

By Dane CarbaughApr 18, 2018, 1:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Jrue Holiday was on fire in the City of Roses on Tuesday night. The Pelicans guard, seemingly unstoppable and clearly the best player on the court for either team, scored 33 points and added nine assists as the New Orleans Pelicans topped the Portland Trail Blazers, 111-102, to win Game 2 in Oregon on Tuesday.

Now, the series shifts back to New Orleans as the Pelicans get a chance to close out the 3rd seed in the Western Conference on their home court.

Things started much they way they had in Game 1. Portland, whose stars struggled during the first two periods on Saturday, couldn’t find their address on offense, missing with clunky jumpers. Jusuf Nurkic was markedly more aggressive, something he told reporters between games that he needed to commit to. New Orleans didn’t fare much better, although they survived thanks to Anthony Davis and breakout play from Holiday.

Things turned around for Portland come the second period, with the Blazers guards becoming more aggressive to the rack, especially with Davis resting on the bench. Holiday continued to be New Orleans’ main offensive mainstay, although it was all he could do to resist the 3-point barrage from the likes of Al-Farouq Aminu and CJ McCollum. The half finished with Aminu going wild, scoring 12 points and adding nine rebounds while shooting 4-of-5 from beyond the arc.

As the teams geared up to close the game, again both sides were sloppy on offense. Portland hit an unfortunate stretch midway through the third quarter when Nurkic left for the locker room with 8:31 to go. He was eventually cleared to return, but didn’t see action again. Evan Turner followed 90 seconds later with what the Blazers called a toe contusion. Both failed to return to action, limiting the dynamism of Portland on offense.

Still, the Blazers remained in the game thanks to Holiday picking up his fourth foul with seven minutes left in the third. With the best player on the court sidelined, Damian Lillard seemed reignited and the Blazers battled back.

Much like in Game 1, it was slippery fingers and a failure to return fire at Holiday that doomed Portland. The Pelicans guard was unconscious, able to attack the rack while snaking through the Blazers defense for longer jumpers. Then, in the final two minutes, the Blazers let several long rebounds escape them until finally it was an unlikely hero for New Orleans that sealed Portland’s fate.

Enter Rajon Rondo:

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry was pretty dang pleased with Rondo’s effort, a near triple-double of 16 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists. Speaking to reporters after the game, Gentry said he was happy to have a playoff veteran like Rondo take what was perhaps the biggest shot of the game, despite Rondo’s reputation as a poor 3-point shooter.

“In those situations I like his chances, because I know what a competitor he is,” said Gentry.

Meanwhile, Holiday appears to be having a breakout moment — the second or third of his career — as he has played top dog against Portland all series long. Holiday was again helpful against Lillard and McCollum on defense, although the pair of star Blazers guards fared better than they did to start Game 1.

“If you can tell me a better two-way player in the league right now, I’ll listen,” said Gentry.

It’ll be hard to pick against the Pelicans moving forward. Although they were more aggressive this time around, Portland’s guards still looks somewhat out of sorts on offense. Again, it seemed like Lillard and McCollum struggled on the open shots they did get.

Meanwhile, even with an offensive attack that was sometimes sloppy on Tuesday, the Pelicans still managed to post an offensive rating of 116. That’s significant for a team that’s as quick as New Orleans given they also scored just seven points off the break.

Game 3 is in New Orleans on Thursday night at 6:00 PM PST. Portland will be fighting for their confidence, which the Pelicans already have in spades.

Eric Bledsoe on Terry Rozier, who scored 23: “I don’t even know who the f–k that is”

Getty
By Dane CarbaughApr 18, 2018, 12:15 AM EDT
9 Comments

The first round series in the Eastern Conference between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics isn’t going as planned. There was some murmuring that the Bucks, the 7th seed, might have the edge over the 3-seed Celtics given Boston’s injury woes.

After Tuesday night, the Celtics hold 2-0 series lead as the teams head to Milwaukee.

Jaylen Brown had a career night, becoming the youngest player in Boston history to score 30+ points in a playoff game. Terry Rozier had a good night as well, adding 23 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in the win over the Bucks, 120-106.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee’s Eric Bledsoe wasn’t having any questions about interplay between him and the upstart Rozier. After a reporter asked Bledsoe whether he took the matchup between him and Rozier personally, the Bucks guard answered like this:

This reminds me a the time in 2014 when I was covering the first round series between the Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets. I asked a similar question to Patrick Beverley, wondering how much he considered the interplay and season-long rivalry between him and Damian Lillard. In a similar fashion, Beverley told me he “didn’t think about him at all.”

Obviously that wasn’t true, and like the situation with Bledsoe it’s obvious how much the mentioned player is getting under his skin by his supposed non-response. Very telling.