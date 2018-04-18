Jason Miller/Getty Images

LeBron James starts hot, scores 46 in Cavaliers’ Game 2 win over Pacers

By Dan FeldmanApr 18, 2018, 9:59 PM EDT
LeBron James attempted no shots in the first 10 minutes of Game 1.

Less than half that long into Game 2, he scored all of the Cavaliers’ points as they built a 16-1 lead over the Pacers.

LeBron dominated early, and Cleveland held on for a 100-97 Game 2 win Wednesday. The first-round series is now tied 1-1 with Game 3 Friday in Indiana.

LeBron finished with 46 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals. It was his highest-scoring playoff game in his second Cavs tenure.

More than any point since he left Cleveland for the Heat, LeBron’s team is built for him to carry it singlehandedly. He was obviously always the leader and best player, but at times, he could let Dwyane Wade or Kyrie Irving cook. Now, LeBron has no teammates worth deferring to – only teammates who can flourish when LeBron positions them to succeed.

LeBron showed a willingness to accept that challenge tonight in a way he didn’t even in Game 1, when he had a triple-double. That bodes well for the Cavaliers as they undertake what they hope will be a long playoff run – and maybe even as they approach LeBron’s free agency.

But as well as LeBron played tonight, the Pacers battled back. Victor Oladipo missed a game-tying 3-pointer with 27 seconds left after Cleveland blew its coverage and left him open.

“We got lucky,” LeBron said. “We gave up a wide-open 3 to Oladipo, and he missed it. I’d rather be on time and on target than being lucky.”

Cleveland was also fortunate with Pacers coach Nate McMillan’s handling of Victor Oladipo’s early foul trouble.

McMillan sat Oladipo just more than a minute into the game. Oladipo picked up two quick fouls, but both were offensive – more fluky than indicative of a problem. During the regular season, Oladipo committed four fouls (necessary at that point to foul out tonight) every 58 minutes he played. Oladipo returned in the second quarter but got pulled again midway through the period with a third foul, a questionable call as Kevin Love jumped sideways into him on a shot. Oladipo committed three fouls (necessary at that point to foul out) every 44 minutes during the regular season.

Oladipo finished with three fouls. Indiana was +11 points in his 28 minutes and -14 points in the 20 minutes he sat.

That could bode well for the Pacers going forward. Many of the Cavs’ advantages tonight might not continue throughout the series. In particular, Kevin Love left the game late with a thumb injury.

But Cleveland’s biggest advantage remains: LeBron James. He showed tonight just how much that still matters.

Gregg Popovich’s wife, Erin, dies

By Dan FeldmanApr 18, 2018, 8:32 PM EDT
The Spurs may be in the playoffs, but all of that takes a backseat now for Gregg Popovich.

Spurs:

With deep regret the San Antonio Spurs announce that Erin Popovich, wife of Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich, passed away earlier today. Erin and Gregg were married for four decades and were blessed with two children and two grandchildren.

“We mourn the loss of Erin,” said Spurs General Manager RC Buford. “She was a strong, wonderful, kind, intelligent woman who provided love, support and humor to all of us.”

The organization asks media to respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

What devastating news. Hopefully, Popovich had time to make peace with this eventuality, but that doesn’t make it easy to handle.

PBT Extra: Joel Embiid wants to play, he will change series when he does

By Kurt HelinApr 18, 2018, 8:03 PM EDT
After sitting in street clothes and watching his team lose Game 2, leveling the Heat/76ers first-round series, Joel Embiid vented on Instagram. He doesn’t want to be “babied” he wants to play. The Sixers, as is the franchise’s nature, is being cautious and thinking long term.

Embiid’s status for Game 3 is not yet known, and may not be until game time Thursday.

When he does return, he changes everything about this series, something I discuss in this latest PBT Extra. Just throw everything before it out, because matchups and style change. It’s not all positives for the Sixers either. Mostly Embiid’s return will bring better defense and another strong offensive option, it makes Philly demonstrably better, but the ball doesn’t whip around the Sixers offense the same way when he plays, and it gives the Heat a way to get Hassan Whiteside on the floor.

Until he does return, this series is a toss up and Miami has a shot to steal games.

Which tanking owner berated his coach for winning?

By Dan FeldmanApr 18, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
An NBA owner reportedly berated his coach for winning.

That speaks to the league’s tanking epidemic, even if Adam Silver is just moving toward acknowledging it. This is part of a much larger debate about the league’s incentive structures.

But it’s also a single case with a very important question: Which owner did it?

We can limit our search to eight teams that clearly tanked this season: Suns, Grizzlies, Hawks, Mavericks, Magic, Kings, Bulls and Knicks.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported the win came on the road over a “pretty good team” in the “last several weeks of the season.” Even if we broadly limit opponents to the NBA’s 18 winning teams and dates to all of March and April, that eliminates half the tankers. The Suns, Mavericks, Magic and Bulls beat no winning teams on the road in March or April.

Unfortunately, we can’t simply say it’s one of four owners. Teams have many minority owners, and Wojnarowski doesn’t specify it’s a controlling owner. Having access to a coach and using it to berate him for winning would be quite on-brand for a minority owner.

But we can size up which team that owner – principal or minority – came from. The candidates and their suspicion-raising wins:

Grizzlies (controlling owner: Robert Pera)

Beat Timberwolves on March 26

Why it was a Grizzlies owner: Robert Pera reportedly wanted to fire Dave Joerger as coach when a one-one-one game between the owner and Tony Allen fell through. If that were enough to warrant firing the coach to Pera, certainly a harmful win would cause some outrage.

Memphis also has plenty of owners. It takes only one. I want to believe it was Grizzlies minority owner Justin Timberlake, and without much clear evidence pointing at anyone else in particular, why not just choose to believe that?

Why it wasn’t a Grizzlies owner: The Grizzlies’ owners with the biggest shares – Pera, Steve Kaplan and Daniel Straus – had bigger fish to fry. They were involved in hashing out a complex buy-sell option when Memphis beat Minnesota.

Pera, who retained his controlling interest, is reportedly open to keeping interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff. That’d indicate Pera approved of Bickerstaff’s performance, maybe including the win over the Timberwolves (though Bickerstaff did plenty of losing otherwise).

This is also the team that somehow didn’t trade Tyreke Evans and refused to entertain trading Marc Gasol. Were the Grizzlies really that dedicated to tanking?

Hawks (controlling owner: Tony Ressler)

Beat Jazz on March 20

Beat Wizards on April 6

Beat Celtics on April 8

Why it was a Hawks owner: With three road wins over winning teams in March and April, Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer provided the most opportunities to enrage his owner.

Tony Ressler is a relatively new owner, so we don’t know much about him yet. But he merely inherited Budenholzer (who seemed tanking-averse while running the front office) and actively hired general manager Travis Schlenk (who executed a teardown).

Though he’s still under contract with the Hawks, Budenholzer is talking to the Suns about their vacancy. Perhaps, that speaks to a disconnect with Atlanta’s ownership.

Why it wasn’t a Hawks owner: Again, we don’t know much about Ressler or his group. He’s the NBA’s newest controlling owner outside Houston. Many of the suspect teams were tanking because years of poor ownership – which can be shown through things like berating a coach for winning – left little other choice. Lacking a clear positive or negative track record, Ressler is ahead of other owners on this list.

Kings (controlling owner: Vivek Ranadive)

Beat Warriors on March 16

Why it was a Kings owner: Vivek Ranadive. Where to start? He’s not shy about sending his ridiculous ideas down the pipeline. Looking at you, 4-on-5. Ranadive has also repeatedly blamed underlings for his franchise’s problems. In a chaotic front office, Vlade Divac seems unlikely to filter a message from Ranadive to Sacramento coach Dave Joerger.

The Kings’ minority owners are also known to complain aggressively. It easily could have been one of them.

These are desperate times in Sacramento. This is the Kings’ last chance to draft a top talent before sending their 2019 first-round pick to the 76ers or Celtics. By 2020, Sacramento’s deep young core (that sorely misses an elite prospect) could have developed enough to stay out of the NBA’s absolute basement and the high pick that comes with being there.

Why it wasn’t a Kings owner: Ranadive previously owned a share of the Warriors. I’m guessing he would appreciate beating a team he’s trying to emulate and one full of people he knows.

This is also the earliest game of the plausible qualifiers, stretching Wojnarowski’s description of “last several weeks of the season.”

Knicks (controlling owner: James Dolan)

Beat Wizards on March 25

Beat Cavaliers on April 11

Why it was a Knicks owner: James Dolan is easily agitated and has repeatedly inserted himself at all the wrong times. He often acts like a jerk.

New York also fired Jeff Hornacek immediately after that Cleveland win. Cause and effect?

Why it wasn’t a Knicks owner: Dolan has gotten involved more often to rush winning, not take the long view.

Hornacek also seemed on the outs even before New York beat Washington or Cleveland. That doesn’t mean Dolan wanted to win those games, but that’d work against a clear connection between those victories and Hornacek’s firing.

PBT Extra: Things not good between Spurs, Kawhi Leonard, but not near a trade yet

By Kurt HelinApr 18, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
Kawhi Leonard is not on the Spurs bench during the playoffs, supporting his teammates. He’s not speaking with team management, either.

Things are not good right now… but the Spurs are not close to trading him, either. At least not yet.

I get into all of it in this latest PBT Extra.

Maybe that day will come, we’ll have a better sense around the draft and into early July when the Spurs have to decide whether to offer Leonard a $200+ million designated veteran contract extension. Put it on the table, he’ll sign it. If they decide they don’t want to make that offer he’s traded.  But the Spurs are not there yet.