Getty Images

LeBron James says Cavs’ roster changes, search for identity hurt team’s playoff preparation

By Kurt HelinApr 18, 2018, 4:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In Game 1 Sunday, the Indiana Pacers clearly knew who they were as a team. Indiana was confident in how they wanted to attack Cleveland and anything the defense threw at them (such as attempts to trap Victor Oladipo). The Pacers knew how they wanted to defend and how to help off of. Indiana played with confidence.

Cleveland looked lost.

LeBron was not attacking mismatches (and with him, everything is a mismatch), guys were standing around watching and waiting (seemingly for LeBron to just take over), and on defense the LeBron lacked energy and Cavaliers looked like they had all season when they were 29th in the league.

What happened to the Cavaliers? LeBron James said this to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Telling quote from LeBron James on Wednesday looking back at the season and looking smack in the face of the 0-1 deficit the Cavs are in against Indiana: “I think we spent so much time trying to figure out who we were in the regular season and getting the right lineups and guys in and out and things of that nature, we could never build for the playoffs. It was kind of like, build for the next game. So the postseason finally hit us and it hit us very well. And I think that can be the best teacher for us to know exactly what we should be ready for tonight.”

The Cavaliers didn’t have time to build a proper identity with this lineup, and that did have an impact heading into the playoffs. So did the talent level around LeBron this year compared to the last three.

Expect a different Cavaliers team in Game 2 Tuesday, starting with an attacking LeBron James from the opening top — especially of Bojon Bogdanovic remains the primary defender on him. Look for Kevin Love to get more touches. Look for more J.R. Smith (maybe starting). Look for the Cavaliers to play with some desperation.

But does this team have an identity yet? Do they have the trust and habits built up with each other to get by the Pacers? And if so, what about a Toronto team finding it’s groove.

If the Cavaliers don’t have that identity and fall short, it will make for a very wild offseason in Cleveland.

Can Bradley Beal get his groove back? John Wall, coach Brooks think so

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 18, 2018, 3:32 PM EDT
1 Comment

It hasn’t been pretty for Bradley Beal through two 2018 playoff games: 14 points per game average on 39.3 percent shooting overall and 27.3 percent from three. He’s shot just 16.7 percent on catch-and-shoots (he hit 44.3 percent in the regular season). Worst of all, he has been on the court through two games the Wizards have been outscored by 31.4 points per 100 possessions by the Raptors.

There are a lot of things Washington needs to do better on their home court to turn this series around, but at the top of the list is to get Bradley Beal going.

“The Raptors are doing a job with him, they’re being physical,” Wizards’ coach Scott Brooks said of Beal after Game 2.”He’s missed some open shots, he hasn’t been able to get into the lane and to the free throw line…. We need him. We’re going to have trouble beating this team if he doesn’t play better. He will.”

That confidence in Beal’s ability to get things right extends to John Wall, who tried to drag his team back into Game 2 with 22 second-half points but didn’t have enough help. Wall has Beal’s back, as he told ESPN.

“He’s been our MVP this year, he’s held it down a lot while I have been out. He is not going to make excuses about playing the most minutes [of his career] or being fatigued.

“We have to do a better job, and me as a point guard, of getting him involved and trying to find him shots to make it easier on him. And I know he will be very tough on himself; he is definitely going to get in the gym and get up extra shots and find ways to be more aggressive. We definitely need his scoring and his ability to create for others to make our team better and compete against this team.”

Washington has plenty of other issues in this series: Its defense has been a disaster, they look like a team that was up and down all season and not building good habits. Also, DeMar DeRozan and Toronto are excellent — they won 59 games for a reason.

Beal is the bellwether, though. If he can’t live up to the confidence of Wall and Brooks, this series will end quickly.

 

Texas Tech’s Zhaire Smith enters NBA Draft, signs with agent

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 18, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Zhaire Smith had a strong NCAA Tournament, for example against Florida he had 18 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, and played quality defense. He played well throughout the tournament as the Red Raiders reached the Elite Eight.

That run of play pushed Smith toward entering the NBA draft this year, and he’s made that leap.

He has signed with Roc Nation to represent him, there is no going back now.

Smith is a 6’5″ small forward expected to go somewhere in the middle of the first round.

He’s an off-the-chart athlete but is raw by NBA standards on the skills side. His handles need a lot of work, and his shot is not where it needs to be (he hit 45 percent from three last season but only took 1.1 per game). He is long (6’9″ wingspan) and has good defensive instincts, he could develop into a quality 3&D guy with work, maybe more. But draft him and it’s a development project.

James Harden, Kristaps Porzingis star in Kobe-written BodyArmor ads

By Kurt HelinApr 18, 2018, 12:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

On the court, Kobe Bryant went right at whoever he wanted to attack, wherever he saw a weakness.

No shock, but when Kobe wrote a series of ads for BodyArmor — the sports drink in which he owns a stake of the company — he went right at the main competition: Gatorade.

James Harden and Kristaps Porzingis star in two of the ads — Mike Trout and Skylar Diggins-Smith also have spots — and the theme is them not using outdated dress or communications. It’s the tagline of the ads — “thanks Gatorade, we’ll take it from here” — that is pure Kobe on the attack.

Plus, they’re well done.

Report: Spurs “giving off signals” they will not trade Kawhi Leonard. Yet.

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinApr 18, 2018, 12:09 PM EDT
7 Comments

Last summer, LaMarcus Aldridge told Gregg Popovich he wasn’t happy and wanted to be traded out of San Antonio. The result was a “come to Jesus” meeting between the two.

“I was very candid with him. I told him, ‘you get me a talent like Kevin Durant and I’ll drive you to the airport. I’ll pack your bags, I’ll drive you there, I’ll get you on the plane and I’ll get you seated,’” Popovich said with a smile. “And he laughed at that. But short of that, I’m your best buddy, because you’re here for another year and you’re not going nowhere. Because we’re not going to get, for you, talent-wise what we would want. So let’s figure this thing out.”

They did figure it out. Popovich and Aldridge talked fit and offensive style, with the coach coming to the realization he needed to adapt, too. The result is Aldridge having an All-NBA level season.

But you think because Kawhi Leonard — a more talented player entering his prime — is not on the sidelines for the playoffs Popovich and R.C. Buford are going to trade him?

Things are not good right now between Leonard and the Spurs, there is no communication going on and there is a standoff. Leonard is with his people working out in New York, the Spurs are trying to win a game against the Warriors in the playoffs. However, trading Leonard is another level. The Spurs aren’t there yet, as Marc Stein of the New York Times reported in his weekly newsletter.

One well-placed insider who has closely monitored this situation told me recently that the Spurs continue to give off signals behind the scenes that they won’t trade Leonard.

Will the Spurs get there?

Yes, Popovich sat down with Aldridge last summer and hashed things out, but this case feels different, as Tim Bontemps points out at the Washington Post.

The most important difference, though, is that Popovich met with Aldridge and was able to hash out everything last summer, laying the foundation for a bounceback all-star season. There is a reason that Popovich repeatedly refers to Leonard as “Leonard and his group,” a reference to a group now led by agent Mitch Frankel and Leonard’s uncle, Dennis Robertson.

It is unclear if Leonard and Popovich can even have that same kind of meeting, or if things between Leonard’s camp and the Spurs have grown so fractious that it’s past that point. Even if Leonard and Popovich can have such a meeting, could it create the same result?

Without that happening, it seems impossible to think this ends any other way than with Leonard being traded this summer. Just like Jimmy Butler and DeMarcus Cousins before him, the supermax has become a zero-sum game for teams. If they are willing to offer it to a player, they do, and the player signs it (see: James Harden and John Wall). If they are not, they don’t, and the player gets traded (see: Butler and Cousins).

That is the ultimate test in this case, the designated player max extension — which would ultimately lock Leonard in for six years at around a total of $219 million.

Come July 1 (or soon after), do the Spurs feel confident enough in their relationship with Leonard and the health of his quadriceps tendon to put the offer on the table? If so, he will sign it.

If not, then a trade becomes a legitimate discussion. And there are 29 teams that would be interested — the Spurs would get a quality package of players/picks in return.

But the Spurs are not there yet.