Stephen Curry, Warriors lead NBA in merchandise sales. Again.

Fans still love them some Stephen Curry. And the Golden State Warriors. For the past two seasons, when it came to player jerseys sales, Curry has been on top of the list of players. His Warriors have been the top seller of team merchandise.
That did not change this past season.
The NBA released the Top 15 players in jersey sales this season, and some familiar names were at the top.
Top 15 Most Popular NBA Jerseys:
1. Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)
2. LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers)
3. Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors)
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)
5. Kyrie Irving (Boston Celtics)
6. Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder)
7. Kristaps Porzingis (New York Knicks)
8. Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)
9. James Harden (Houston Rockets)
10. Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers)
11. Kawhi Leonard (San Antonio Spurs)
12. Lonzo Ball (Los Angeles Lakers)
13. Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)
14. Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors)
15. Jimmy Butler (Minnesota Timberwolves)
The top three remained the same as last year, but Antetokounmpo leapt up to fourth from ninth as his popularity continues to skyrocket. Irving moved up a spot with his move to Boston. Porzingis and Leonard remained in the top 10 despite injuries on the court limiting their play. Lonzo being above Lillard just seems wrong on a gut level, but that’s the world we live in.
As for team merchandise, which is now made by Nike:
Top 10 Most Popular Team Merchandise:
1. Golden State Warriors
2. Cleveland Cavaliers
3. Philadelphia 76ers
4. Los Angeles Lakers
5. Boston Celtics
6. Milwaukee Bucks
7. Oklahoma City Thunder
8. New York Knicks
9. Chicago Bulls
10. Houston Rockets
If LeBron is on the move again this summer, it will shake up the team rankings considerably.