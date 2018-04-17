Getty Images

Report: Suns to interview Spurs assistant James Borrego for coaching vacancy

By Kurt HelinApr 17, 2018, 8:14 PM EDT
The Suns started the search for their new coach early.

Interim coach Jay Triano is going to get an interview. Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer got permission from his current bosses to talk to Suns management. Jason Kidd lives in the Phoenix area and his name has been rumored. There was rumored interest in Villanova’s coach Jay Wright, but he shot that down.

Add Spurs assistant James Borrego to the list, reports Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic.

The Suns will have to wait two or three more games until the Spurs are eliminated from the playoffs to do the interview as San Antonio is just two games into its first-round series with Golden State. There are reports the Magic may also be interested in talking to him.

Budenholzer appears to be the favorite… if owner Robert Sarver is willing to open his purse strings and spend.

If that falls through, Borrego is a good choice, a highly respected assistant who was the runner-up in Memphis when David Fizdale got the job. He was one of the final three when the Rockets hired Mike D’Antoni. Borrego started in the NBA as an assistant video coordinator and worked his way up, catching Popovich’s eye. He went to New Orleans under Monty Williams and was in Orlando as the lead assistant to Jacque Vaughn, before coming back to the Spurs. He’s a guy who deserves a shot.

The big question with the Suns: How much are they willing to pay to get a coach? Owner Robert Sarver is not known as a spender, to put it kindly. Will he spend what it takes to get a Budenholzer or Kidd? If he wants to pay first-time coach money, Borrego could be a good fit (but Borrego may look at this situation and owner and decide to stay put).

Raptors mascot copies fashion of Russell Westbrook (who copied Damian Lillard) (PHOTO)

Twitter
By Dane CarbaughApr 17, 2018, 9:15 PM EDT
The NBA playoffs can get serious, sometimes. After all, enough losses and eventually they stop letting you play games.

So a little levity is appreciated, from time-to-time. Enter the Toronto Raptors mascot — The Raptor, as it were — who decided to copy Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook‘s pregame outfit from last week.

That outfit was an ice blue suit with no shirt underneath, complete with red-orange sunglasses.

Via Twitter:

Of course, the real irony here is that Westbrook’s whole steez is a just copy of Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard‘s outfit from back in December, complete with chain-on-chest. As you may remember, Westbrook infamously dogged Lillard for lobbying for an All-Star spot when teammate Paul George missed the cut.

Westbrook pretends Lillard annoys him but maybe it’s just because he thought of this look first?

Paul George, Donovan Mitchell questionable for Game 2 of Thunder-Jazz

Associated Press
Associated PressApr 17, 2018, 7:05 PM EDT
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) —Thunder forward Paul George and Utah guard Donovan Mitchell, the leading scorers for their respective teams in their first-round playoff series, are questionable for Game 2 on Wednesday.

George scored 36 points in the opener and set a team playoff record with eight 3-pointers in Oklahoma City’s 116-108 win, but he missed the last minute to get treatment for a bruised right hip. Thunder coach Billy Donovan said he’d wait until Wednesday to determine George’s status. He said George was limited in practice and did not do contact work.

Mitchell suffered a left foot bruise in Game 1, and a Jazz spokesman said he is questionable. The rookie went through portions of Tuesday’s practice. He had 27 points and 10 rebounds in the opener after averaging 20.5 points in the regular season.

 

Tanking stories from Woj: Owner ‘berated’ coach for late-season win

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinApr 17, 2018, 6:10 PM EDT
The NBA wants to do away with the perception of teams tanking, and all the talk that goes with it. They see it as a public relations black eye and bad for the sport that the Chicago Bulls might sit Robin Lopez for a late-season game to increase their chances of losing, therefore helping their draft lottery odds, so the league warned the Bulls. Marc Gasol got the same treatment in Memphis.

What the league office really can’t stand is hard-core fans of teams openly rooting for their team to lose. That attitude was all over social media with the Bulls, Suns, and just about every other team in the top nine in the lottery.

It wasn’t just the fans — owners were saying the same thing, too. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN had front office insider Bobby Marks on his podcast and told this story (at around the 30-minute mark, hat tip NBA Reddit).

“I never heard more talk from front office executives frustration with coaches who were winning games they didn’t want them to win.

And owners, I know of an instance of an owner berating, really berating his coach here in the last several weeks of the season for going in and beating a pretty good team on the road, going ‘what are you doing?’ And think about that, that should not be going on.”

Woj is right should not. While the front office can decide to focus on the future, play the youngsters and essentially tank, it is all kinds of wrong to have the coach or players take the court and try not to win. There’s a line there. Limit the coach’s resources, as it were (go ahead and sit Lopez or Gasol, so what?) but don’t ask the coach or players not to try to win once they get between the lines.

Also, the league is not going to stop tanking.

Starting next season, the lottery odds will change and flatten out and change, the teams with the worst couple of records in the league will be less likely to get the No. 1 pick, but that will only change the inflection point of when a team considers it wise to tank vs. make a run at the eighth seed.

The reason is the game. In basketball in general, and in the NBA in particular, talent wins out. If a franchise wants to win a lot of games and consistently make the playoffs, it needs All-Star level talent on the roster. If said franchise wants to contend for a title, it needs a Top-10 level, franchise cornerstone player a contender can be built around (and 10 may be too high a number of how many of those players there are). Occasionally a player of that caliber switches teams — most recently Kevin Durant — but by and large the only way to get one of those elite players is to draft them. If a GM of a weak team thinks that Deandre Ayton is a franchise changer in this draft, then he should target getting a good shot at that pick. Through the draft is the only way the vast majority of NBA franchises can land that level of superstar.

Changing the lottery odds next year makes it less likely another team goes full, deep Sam Hinkie/Philadelphia “process” — the odds don’t improve that much in the lottery by bottoming out (the bottom three teams all have a 14 percent chance of winning the lottery, the fourth worst team has 12.5 percent, etc.). Although, after the pressure the Sixers got from the league (which the NBA denies but everyone knows happened), other owners, and the fact that Hinkie lost his job, no other GM was going to follow that model the same way again anyway. Even if the process worked.

Tanking, however, is going nowhere as long as an elite player can change a franchise’s fortunes.

Stephen Curry, Warriors lead NBA in merchandise sales. Again.

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 17, 2018, 5:06 PM EDT
Fans still love them some Stephen Curry. And the Golden State Warriors. For the past two seasons, when it came to player jerseys sales, Curry has been on top of the list of players. His Warriors have been the top seller of team merchandise.

That did not change this past season.

The NBA released the Top 15 players in jersey sales this season, and some familiar names were at the top.

Top 15 Most Popular NBA Jerseys:
1. Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)
2. LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers)
3. Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors)
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)
5. Kyrie Irving (Boston Celtics)
6. Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder)
7. Kristaps Porzingis (New York Knicks)
8. Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)
9. James Harden (Houston Rockets)
10. Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers)
11. Kawhi Leonard (San Antonio Spurs)
12. Lonzo Ball (Los Angeles Lakers)
13. Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)
14. Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors)
15. Jimmy Butler (Minnesota Timberwolves)

The top three remained the same as last year, but Antetokounmpo leapt up to fourth from ninth as his popularity continues to skyrocket. Irving moved up a spot with his move to Boston. Porzingis and Leonard remained in the top 10 despite injuries on the court limiting their play. Lonzo being above Lillard just seems wrong on a gut level, but that’s the world we live in.

As for team merchandise, which is now made by Nike:

Top 10 Most Popular Team Merchandise:
1. Golden State Warriors
2. Cleveland Cavaliers
3. Philadelphia 76ers
4. Los Angeles Lakers
5. Boston Celtics
6. Milwaukee Bucks
7. Oklahoma City Thunder
8. New York Knicks
9. Chicago Bulls
10. Houston Rockets

If LeBron is on the move again this summer, it will shake up the team rankings considerably.