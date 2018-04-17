Report: Kawhi Leonard, Spurs agree on rehab program that has him away from team

League sources tell me that his doctors and the Spurs medical staff agree to his current rehab program in New York. Both sides collaborated to any decision with his injured right quad. Not a player gone rogue.
If this is the case, Gregg Popovich’s repeatedlyreferring questions about Leonard’s rehab to Leonard and his camp is a disservice to Leonard. That makes it sound as if Leonard is on a different page from the Spurs and therefore must answer for himself. If everyone agrees on the plan, Popovich could more easily share it himself.
There are reasons to suspect a divide, though. No. 1: Why would the Spurs leak that they’re on the same page as Leonard rather than just saying so themselves?
This sounds like spin out of Leonard’s camp. That doesn’t make it untrue, but it should raise some skepticism. Leonard has been widely criticized for not being with the Spurs as they compete in the playoffs. Even if he’s not playing he could sit on the bench. This rebuts that argument.
How convincingly? That’s debatable.
Russell Westbrook on announcer calling him ‘out of his cotton-picking mind:’ ‘What he said wasn’t OK’
“Brian has been here for a while. What he said wasn’t OK. We all understand that,” Westbrook said. “But he definitely came in and talked to us. The team has made the decision to do what they need to do. We just have to move on from it.”
This seems like the appropriate response.
We can point out what Davis said wasn’t OK and explain why: The phrase is tangled in a history of slaves picking cotton in the South.
We can also note that Davis denied ill-intent for a phrase many (myself included) hadn’t previously considered and apologized for his insensitivity, learn from this and move on.
Gregg Popovich actually jovial during in-game interview (video)
“I think it was a little bit of a flop,” Green said at the podium, after producing nine points, five boards and six assists. “I don’t even know if I hit him, but if I did — I’m not saying I didn’t, I don’t know — but if it’s going to be a flagrant foul, shouldn’t it be a double flagrant? Like, I can just get grabbed around my neck? I’m not going to sit up here and say I did nothing. I’ve got to get someone off my neck, though. If you’re going to penalize me, then why not penalize both? That’s really my only thing.”
Green said he’s not concerned about the flagrant point.
“Nah, I don’t care. It is what it is,” Green responded. “Life goes on. There’s more important things in life than worrying about a flagrant point. Maybe it’ll get rescinded. I got choked, put in a chokehold like I was in the WWE or something. So it might get rescinded. Who knows?”
Bertans’ elbow might have touched Green’s neck. That’s nowhere near a chokehold.
Did Gregg Popovich take dig at Kawhi Leonard with LaMarcus Aldridge praise?
LaMarcus Aldridge, on the other hand, had 34 points and 12 rebounds in San Antonio’s Game 2 loss to the Warriors last night – his 22nd 20-10 game of the season.
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich:
LaMarcus has been a monster all year long. He’s led our team on both ends of the floor. He doesn’t complain about a darn thing out on the court. He just plays through everything. I can’t imagine being more proud of a player as far as playing through adversity and being there for his teammates night after night after night. He’s been fantastic.
It’s impossible to read that quote without thinking about Leonard. That’s not necessarily fair to Popovich or Leonard, but that’s how it comes across.
Given the way the Spurs have talkedabout Leonard, I’m unconvinced they deserve the benefit of the doubt, anyway.