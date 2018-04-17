Associated Press

Raptors set records, exorcise demons in Game 2 rout or Wizards

By Kurt HelinApr 17, 2018, 10:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Maybe the pessimistic Toronto fan base is waiting for the other shoe to drop. Maybe the sports talking heads that watch NBA basketball on Christmas and during the playoffs expect a meltdown.

But the Toronto Raptors have started to believe in themselves.

Toronto set records and exorcised demons in Game 2 against Washington Tuesday night. Here are just a few highlights:

• They set the franchise playoff record for most points in the first quarter (44), the first half (76), and the game (130).

• They set the franchise playoff record for most threes made in a half with 11 (on 22 shots).

DeMar DeRozan looked completely comfortable in the postseason spotlight with a career playoff high 37 points on the night.

• When John Wall led a Wizards comeback to cut what had been a 23-point deficit to 10 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Raptors got back to executing and defending and quickly put the game out of reach again.

• Most importantly the Toronto Raptors had never been up 2-0 in a playoff series.

They are now after a 130-119 rout of the Wizards Tuesday night in Toronto.

Game 3 is in Washington on Friday night — the Wizards better bring a real sense of urgency to that game.

Because they didn’t on Tuesday night. This game was effectively over in the first quarter.

From the opening tip it was all Toronto, racing out to a 14-4 lead, hitting threes, with OG Anunoby getting seven fast points. And the run just kept going and going and going, soon it was 34-13 Toronto. They are getting shots at the rim and if the Wizards defense collapsed they kicked it out for an open three. The Wizards had no defensive answers.

On the other end, the Wizards stuck primarily with a Wall/Marcin Gortat pick and roll, which the Raptors defended well with two players so they could stay home on shooters. Energized by their offense, the Raptors were making defensive plays, Kyle Lowry in particular. The Wizards were the opposite. The Raptors just kept getting open threes.

Meanwhile, DeRozan just got to his spots on the floor, attacked, and tore the Wizards up.

“He’s grown a lot (in reading the game),” Toronto coach Dwane Casey said. “Two years ago, I don’t know what he would have done, but he did an excellent job of reading what the defense was doing to him and making them pay.”

Washington made it a little interesting, cutting the lead to 10 after three quarters behind John Wall’s 22 points, but the Raptors had answers to every Wizards push.

For the Wizards, there are a lot of questions to answer going home to effectively a must-win situation.

How can a team down 0-1 in a series come out flat, without any sense of urgency in Game 2? How can they find some urgency before Game 3?

How can they get Bradley Beal going? He has averaged just 14 points per game on 39.5 percent shooting through two games, and hitting just 27.3 from three.

“The Raptors are doing a job with him, they’re being physical,” Wizards’ coach Scott Brooks said of Beal.”He’s missed some open shots, he hasn’t been able to get into the lane and to the free throw line…. We need him. We’re going to have trouble beating this team if he doesn’t play better. He will.”

How can Washington get Marcin Gortat going?

However, by far the biggest issue is Washington’s defense, which has allowed an average of 122 points per game through the first two in this series. The Wizards’ lazy defensive habits from the regular season have come home to roost in this series — the Raptors are moving the ball, cutting off the ball, penetrating into the paint then kicking out to wide-open shooters and the Wizards are being caught flat-footed on all of it.

Ty Lawson, signed just before the playoffs after having been in the Chinese league this season, played his first game for the Wizards and provided a little spark (especially with Wall in foul trouble at points). He had 14 points on 10 shots with eight assists. But Lawson was never a great defender, and he literally just joined this team — he has no defensive chemistry with his teammates. He’s not a long-term answer.

Washington has been a Jekyll and Hyde team all season. The other team had better show up Friday or this series is all but over.

Michigan company sues LeBron James over Shop Talk concept

Getty
Associated PressApr 17, 2018, 10:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DETROIT (AP) A Michigan company has filed a federal lawsuit against LeBron James, claiming his digital media platform stole an idea.

Adventure Enterprise is suing “Uninterrupted,” which was co-founded by James with business partner Maverick Carter, and Cree Nix for use of a “Shop Talk,” concept.

The Detroit-based company claims it shared the idea with Nix from 2014 to 2016, identifying her as an employee of “Uninterrupted.”

Last year, “Uninterrupted” aired “The Shop,” where James and others talk in a barber shop.

Alabama recently released a trailer for “Shop Talk” that shows coach Nick Saban and former Crimson Tide star wide receiver Julio Jones talking in a barber shop. Earlier this month, “Uninterrupted” sent a letter to Alabama , citing concerns over copyright infringement and intellectual property.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Raptors mascot copies fashion of Russell Westbrook (who copied Damian Lillard) (PHOTO)

Twitter
By Dane CarbaughApr 17, 2018, 9:15 PM EDT
2 Comments

The NBA playoffs can get serious, sometimes. After all, enough losses and eventually they stop letting you play games.

So a little levity is appreciated, from time-to-time. Enter the Toronto Raptors mascot — The Raptor, as it were — who decided to copy Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook‘s pregame outfit from last week.

That outfit was an ice blue suit with no shirt underneath, complete with red-orange sunglasses.

Via Twitter:

Of course, the real irony here is that Westbrook’s whole steez is a just copy of Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard‘s outfit from back in December, complete with chain-on-chest. As you may remember, Westbrook infamously dogged Lillard for lobbying for an All-Star spot when teammate Paul George missed the cut.

Westbrook pretends Lillard annoys him but maybe it’s just because he thought of this look first?

Report: Suns to interview Spurs assistant James Borrego for coaching vacancy

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 17, 2018, 8:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Suns started the search for their new coach early.

Interim coach Jay Triano is going to get an interview. Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer got permission from his current bosses to talk to Suns management. Jason Kidd lives in the Phoenix area and his name has been rumored. There was rumored interest in Villanova’s coach Jay Wright, but he shot that down.

Add Spurs assistant James Borrego to the list, reports Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic.

The Suns will have to wait two or three more games until the Spurs are eliminated from the playoffs to do the interview as San Antonio is just two games into its first-round series with Golden State. There are reports the Magic may also be interested in talking to him.

Budenholzer appears to be the favorite… if owner Robert Sarver is willing to open his purse strings and spend.

If that falls through, Borrego is a good choice, a highly respected assistant who was the runner-up in Memphis when David Fizdale got the job. He was one of the final three when the Rockets hired Mike D’Antoni. Borrego started in the NBA as an assistant video coordinator and worked his way up, catching Popovich’s eye. He went to New Orleans under Monty Williams and was in Orlando as the lead assistant to Jacque Vaughn, before coming back to the Spurs. He’s a guy who deserves a shot.

The big question with the Suns: How much are they willing to pay to get a coach? Owner Robert Sarver is not known as a spender, to put it kindly. Will he spend what it takes to get a Budenholzer or Kidd? If he wants to pay first-time coach money, Borrego could be a good fit (but Borrego may look at this situation and owner and decide to stay put).

Paul George, Donovan Mitchell questionable for Game 2 of Thunder-Jazz

Associated Press
Associated PressApr 17, 2018, 7:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) —Thunder forward Paul George and Utah guard Donovan Mitchell, the leading scorers for their respective teams in their first-round playoff series, are questionable for Game 2 on Wednesday.

George scored 36 points in the opener and set a team playoff record with eight 3-pointers in Oklahoma City’s 116-108 win, but he missed the last minute to get treatment for a bruised right hip. Thunder coach Billy Donovan said he’d wait until Wednesday to determine George’s status. He said George was limited in practice and did not do contact work.

Mitchell suffered a left foot bruise in Game 1, and a Jazz spokesman said he is questionable. The rookie went through portions of Tuesday’s practice. He had 27 points and 10 rebounds in the opener after averaging 20.5 points in the regular season.

 