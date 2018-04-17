Associated Press

Paul George, Donovan Mitchell questionable for Game 2 of Thunder-Jazz

Apr 17, 2018
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) —Thunder forward Paul George and Utah guard Donovan Mitchell, the leading scorers for their respective teams in their first-round playoff series, are questionable for Game 2 on Wednesday.

George scored 36 points in the opener and set a team playoff record with eight 3-pointers in Oklahoma City’s 116-108 win, but he missed the last minute to get treatment for a bruised right hip. Thunder coach Billy Donovan said he’d wait until Wednesday to determine George’s status. He said George was limited in practice and did not do contact work.

Mitchell suffered a left foot bruise in Game 1, and a Jazz spokesman said he is questionable. The rookie went through portions of Tuesday’s practice. He had 27 points and 10 rebounds in the opener after averaging 20.5 points in the regular season.

 

Tanking stories from Woj: An owner “berated” a coach for late-season win

Apr 17, 2018
The NBA wants to do away with the perception of teams tanking, and all the talk that goes with it. They see it as a public relations black eye and bad for the sport that the Chicago Bulls might sit Robin Lopez for a late-season game to increase their chances of losing, therefore helping their draft lottery odds, so the league warned the Bulls. Marc Gasol got the same treatment in Memphis.

What the league office really can’t stand is hard-core fans of teams openly rooting for their team to lose. That attitude was all over social media with the Bulls, Suns, and just about every other team in the top nine in the lottery.

It wasn’t just the fans — owners were saying the same thing, too. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN had front office insider Bobby Marks on his podcast and told this story (at around the 30-minute mark, hat tip NBA Reddit).

“I never heard more talk from front office executives frustration with coaches who were winning games they didn’t want them to win.

And owners, I know of an instance of an owner berating, really berating his coach here in the last several weeks of the season for going in and beating a pretty good team on the road, going ‘what are you doing?’ And think about that, that should not be going on.”

Woj is right should not. While the front office can decide to focus on the future, play the youngsters and essentially tank, it is all kinds of wrong to have the coach or players take the court and try not to win. There’s a line there. Limit the coach’s resources, as it were (go ahead and sit Lopez or Gasol, so what?) but don’t ask the coach or players not to try to win once they get between the lines.

Also, the league is not going to stop tanking.

Starting next season, the lottery odds will change and flatten out and change, the teams with the worst couple of records in the league will be less likely to get the No. 1 pick, but that will only change the inflection point of when a team considers it wise to tank vs. make a run at the eighth seed.

The reason is the game. In basketball in general, and in the NBA in particular, talent wins out. If a franchise wants to win a lot of games and consistently make the playoffs, it needs All-Star level talent on the roster. If said franchise wants to contend for a title, it needs a Top-10 level, franchise cornerstone player a contender can be built around (and 10 may be too high a number of how many of those players there are). Occasionally a player of that caliber switches teams — most recently Kevin Durant — but by and large the only way to get one of those elite players is to draft them. If a GM of a weak team thinks that Deandre Ayton is a franchise changer in this draft, then he should target getting a good shot at that pick. Through the draft is the only way the vast majority of NBA franchises can land that level of superstar.

Changing the lottery odds next year makes it less likely another team goes full, deep Sam Hinkie/Philadelphia “process” — the odds don’t improve that much in the lottery by bottoming out (the bottom three teams all have a 14 percent chance of winning the lottery, the fourth worst team has 12.5 percent, etc.). Although, after the pressure the Sixers got from the league (which the NBA denies but everyone knows happened), other owners, and the fact that Hinkie lost his job, no other GM was going to follow that model the same way again anyway. Even if the process worked.

Tanking, however, is going nowhere as long as an elite player can change a franchise’s fortunes.

Stephen Curry, Warriors lead NBA in merchandise sales. Again.

Apr 17, 2018
Fans still love them some Stephen Curry. And the Golden State Warriors. For the past two seasons, when it came to player jerseys sales, Curry has been on top of the list of players. His Warriors have been the top seller of team merchandise.

That did not change this past season.

The NBA released the Top 15 players in jersey sales this season, and some familiar names were at the top.

Top 15 Most Popular NBA Jerseys:
1. Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)
2. LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers)
3. Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors)
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)
5. Kyrie Irving (Boston Celtics)
6. Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder)
7. Kristaps Porzingis (New York Knicks)
8. Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)
9. James Harden (Houston Rockets)
10. Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers)
11. Kawhi Leonard (San Antonio Spurs)
12. Lonzo Ball (Los Angeles Lakers)
13. Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)
14. Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors)
15. Jimmy Butler (Minnesota Timberwolves)

The top three remained the same as last year, but Antetokounmpo leapt up to fourth from ninth as his popularity continues to skyrocket. Irving moved up a spot with his move to Boston. Porzingis and Leonard remained in the top 10 despite injuries on the court limiting their play. Lonzo being above Lillard just seems wrong on a gut level, but that’s the world we live in.

As for team merchandise, which is now made by Nike:

Top 10 Most Popular Team Merchandise:
1. Golden State Warriors
2. Cleveland Cavaliers
3. Philadelphia 76ers
4. Los Angeles Lakers
5. Boston Celtics
6. Milwaukee Bucks
7. Oklahoma City Thunder
8. New York Knicks
9. Chicago Bulls
10. Houston Rockets

If LeBron is on the move again this summer, it will shake up the team rankings considerably.

Adam Silver on NBA’s handling of tanking incentives: ‘We’re not there yet’

Apr 17, 2018
NBA commissioner Adam Silver has defined tanking so narrowly – a team purposefully losing – he can deny it happens.

A team sitting good healthy players? Not necessarily tanking.

A team using suboptimal lineup combinations? Not necessarily tanking.

Players giving less effort as they feel the morass of a situation in which everyone understands the organization is better off losing? Not necessarily tanking.

Obviously, these things happen, and they happen because teams want to lose and secure a better draft pick. But as long as Silver doesn’t see evidence of that motive – and he’s not copping to looking – he can deny tanking occurs. That’s been the approach for years.

But the NBA explicitly warned teams not to tank this year. The league specifically warned the Bulls not to rest Robin Lopez and Justin Holiday.

Maybe Silver is getting more proactive about a problem he has repeatedly denied even exists?

Silver:

Q. I was just curious why the Grizzlies weren’t punished for tanking when other teams were. You came out strongly against tanking earlier this season, and I’m just wondering, that team specifically seemed to have some issues —
ADAM SILVER: No team was, so-called, punished for tanking —
Q. Or warned.
ADAM SILVER: I will just say we had conversations with several teams about what the product was that they were putting on the floor, and I’ll leave it at that. They were just direct conversations we had with teams.
Well, let me add, I find it an incredibly difficult issue. We are changing the Draft Lottery for next year. That was something that had already been voted on, but we continue to look at the issue. We recognize that our goal was to put the best competition on the floor, and it’s balanced against legitimate rebuilding of some teams. But I know we’re not there yet, and I certainly wasn’t satisfied.
There can only be so much cajoling out of the league office. It’s one of those things that the last place I want to go as the commissioner of the league office is to start dictating minutes and which particular players should be playing at what points in the game.
I recognize that the incentives are not aligned right now, that there’s a huge incentive to increase your chances in the Draft Lottery, especially under the old system. As I said, we’re switching the system for next year. We’ll see how much of an impact that has, but my sense is we’re still going to have some work to do.

This far closer than Silver had ever come to admitting tanking happens. That’s the first step in combatting it.

But for far too long, his priority was fighting the perception of tanking – not actual tanking. It’ll take more action before I’m convinced the NBA will actually get at the meat of the issue.

Lottery reform – which will reduce the reward for finishing in the absolute basement – could reduce tanking. But as long as teams are incentivized with valuable draft picks to lose, tanking will still occur in some form.

That’s the problem with this lottery reform. It allows the league – which has finally admitted to, let’s generously say, tanking-like problems – to delay more meaningful action for years while assessing this minor change.

At least Silver is already saying this tweak probably won’t be enough. But how long until the NBA  actually does something else?

NBA increases minor-league salaries to $35,000

Apr 17, 2018
The NBA’s minor-league salaries were $26,000 or $19,500.

So, this is a hefty jump – though not necessarily to a high point.

NBA release:

The NBA G League announced today the salaries for the 2018-19 season: players under NBA G League contracts will earn a base salary of $7,000 per month – or $35,000 – for the five-month regular season.

This applies only to players who sign directly with the minor league. Players on standard NBA contracts will continue to receive their NBA salary while assigned to the minor league. Two-way players, as prescribed by the Collective Bargaining Agreement, will have their minor-league salary increase from $75,000 to $77,250 (which is prorated based on service days in each league). NBA teams can also guarantee a player up to $50,000, waive him then assign him to its minor-league affiliate – a workaround to entice players to play in the NBA’s minor league rather than overseas.

Why aren’t base salaries higher for players who sign directly with the minor league? The main issue is that they’re NBA free agents. NBA teams don’t want to invest significant money and time in players who can just sign with another NBA team at any time.

As the NBA’s minor league grows toward having an affiliate for each NBA team, maybe minor-league players’ rights will be held exclusively by the parent NBA club. That’d increase the demand for securing them – and therefore their salaries, too.