NBA increases minor-league salaries to $35,000

By Dan FeldmanApr 17, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
The NBA’s minor-league salaries were $26,000 or $19,500.

So, this is a hefty jump – though not necessarily to a high point.

NBA release:

The NBA G League announced today the salaries for the 2018-19 season: players under NBA G League contracts will earn a base salary of $7,000 per month – or $35,000 – for the five-month regular season.

This applies only to players who sign directly with the minor league. Players on standard NBA contracts will continue to receive their NBA salary while assigned to the minor league. Two-way players, as prescribed by the Collective Bargaining Agreement, will have their minor-league salary increase from $75,000 to $77,250 (which is prorated based on service days in each league). NBA teams can also guarantee a player up to $50,000, waive him then assign him to its minor-league affiliate – a workaround to entice players to play in the NBA’s minor league rather than overseas.

Why aren’t base salaries higher for players who sign directly with the minor league? The main issue is that they’re NBA free agents. NBA teams don’t want to invest significant money and time in players who can just sign with another NBA team at any time.

As the NBA’s minor league grows toward having an affiliate for each NBA team, maybe minor-league players’ rights will be held exclusively by the parent NBA club. That’d increase the demand for securing them – and therefore their salaries, too.

Adam Silver on NBA’s handling of tanking incentives: ‘We’re not there yet’

By Dan FeldmanApr 17, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
NBA commissioner Adam Silver has defined tanking so narrowly – a team purposefully losing – he can deny it happens.

A team sitting good healthy players? Not necessarily tanking.

A team using suboptimal lineup combinations? Not necessarily tanking.

Players giving less effort as they feel the morass of a situation in which everyone understands the organization is better off losing? Not necessarily tanking.

Obviously, these things happen, and they happen because teams want to lose and secure a better draft pick. But as long as Silver doesn’t see evidence of that motive – and he’s not copping to looking – he can deny tanking occurs. That’s been the approach for years.

But the NBA explicitly warned teams not to tank this year. The league specifically warned the Bulls not to rest Robin Lopez and Justin Holiday.

Maybe Silver is getting more proactive about a problem he has repeatedly denied even exists?

Silver:

Q. I was just curious why the Grizzlies weren’t punished for tanking when other teams were. You came out strongly against tanking earlier this season, and I’m just wondering, that team specifically seemed to have some issues —
ADAM SILVER: No team was, so-called, punished for tanking —
Q. Or warned.
ADAM SILVER: I will just say we had conversations with several teams about what the product was that they were putting on the floor, and I’ll leave it at that. They were just direct conversations we had with teams.
Well, let me add, I find it an incredibly difficult issue. We are changing the Draft Lottery for next year. That was something that had already been voted on, but we continue to look at the issue. We recognize that our goal was to put the best competition on the floor, and it’s balanced against legitimate rebuilding of some teams. But I know we’re not there yet, and I certainly wasn’t satisfied.
There can only be so much cajoling out of the league office. It’s one of those things that the last place I want to go as the commissioner of the league office is to start dictating minutes and which particular players should be playing at what points in the game.
I recognize that the incentives are not aligned right now, that there’s a huge incentive to increase your chances in the Draft Lottery, especially under the old system. As I said, we’re switching the system for next year. We’ll see how much of an impact that has, but my sense is we’re still going to have some work to do.

This far closer than Silver had ever come to admitting tanking happens. That’s the first step in combatting it.

But for far too long, his priority was fighting the perception of tanking – not actual tanking. It’ll take more action before I’m convinced the NBA will actually get at the meat of the issue.

Lottery reform – which will reduce the reward for finishing in the absolute basement – could reduce tanking. But as long as teams are incentivized with valuable draft picks to lose, tanking will still occur in some form.

That’s the problem with this lottery reform. It allows the league – which has finally admitted to, let’s generously say, tanking-like problems – to delay more meaningful action for years while assessing this minor change.

At least Silver is already saying this tweak probably won’t be enough. But how long until the NBA  actually does something else?

Report: Kawhi Leonard, Spurs agree on rehab program that has him away from team

By Dan FeldmanApr 17, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
The Spurs reportedly cleared Kawhi Leonard. His own medical team obviously hasn’t.

But are both sides actually on the same page?

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

League sources tell me that his doctors and the Spurs medical staff agree to his current rehab program in New York. Both sides collaborated to any decision with his injured right quad. Not a player gone rogue.

If this is the case, Gregg Popovich’s repeatedly referring questions about Leonard’s rehab to Leonard and his camp is a disservice to Leonard. That makes it sound as if Leonard is on a different page from the Spurs and therefore must answer for himself. If everyone agrees on the plan, Popovich could more easily share it himself.

There are reasons to suspect a divide, though. No. 1: Why would the Spurs leak that they’re on the same page as Leonard rather than just saying so themselves?

This sounds like spin out of Leonard’s camp. That doesn’t make it untrue, but it should raise some skepticism. Leonard has been widely criticized for not being with the Spurs as they compete in the playoffs. Even if he’s not playing he could sit on the bench. This rebuts that argument.

How convincingly? That’s debatable.

Russell Westbrook on announcer calling him ‘out of his cotton-picking mind:’ ‘What he said wasn’t OK’

By Dan FeldmanApr 17, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
The Thunder suspended TV announcer Brian Davis for responding to a nice play by saying Russell Westbrook was “out of his cotton-picking mind.”

Westbrook, via Fred Katz of The Norman Transcript:

“Brian has been here for a while. What he said wasn’t OK. We all understand that,” Westbrook said. “But he definitely came in and talked to us. The team has made the decision to do what they need to do. We just have to move on from it.”

This seems like the appropriate response.

We can point out what Davis said wasn’t OK and explain why: The phrase is tangled in a history of slaves picking cotton in the South.

We can also note that Davis denied ill-intent for a phrase many (myself included) hadn’t previously considered and apologized for his insensitivity, learn from this and move on.

Gregg Popovich actually jovial during in-game interview (video)

By Dan FeldmanApr 17, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Gregg Popovich enjoys making people uncomfortable.

So, just when we’ve become comfortable with his terse and cold in-game interviews, the Spurs coach changed his approach.

Popovich was kind and and insightful in his postgame interview with David Aldridge during San Antonio’s Game 2 loss to the Warriors last night, even closing the exchange with, “It’s been a joy.”

That second question was begging for a one-word answer. Popovich actually gave an illumining response.