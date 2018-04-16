Associated Press

With hot first half, Dwyane Wade passes Larry Bird for 10th all-time in playoff scoring

By Kurt HelinApr 16, 2018, 9:34 PM EDT
Dwyane could not miss to start Game 2 Monday night — Miami needed some buckets and confidence, and he came out firing, going 7-of-7 to open the game with 21 first-half points.

Everything he was putting up seemed to go in.

And in that run, Wade passed Larry Bird to take over 10th on the NBA’s all-time playoff scoring list.

Just another milestone for the future Hall of Famer.

 

How Allen Iverson dropping 41 on him taught Kobe Bryant about preparation

By Kurt HelinApr 16, 2018, 8:12 PM EDT
Kobe Bryant’s reputation as a guy who studied the game and had coach-like preparation was well deserved. When teammates were playing Bourré and gambling on the plane, Kobe was back with the coaches watching film. That’s how he was wired.

Allen Iverson taught him that lesson.

Bryant joined CBS Radio’s Jim Rome on his podcast, and among the stories Kobe discussed was what Iverson taught him — Iverson dropped 41 and 10 on Bryant back in 1999.

“That put him on my permanent radar. Now he’s my obsession. I’m going to figure him out. This is never happening again. I kept the stat sheet. It just sat with me. From that point forward I read everything about him. I watched every game he played…Sometimes you have those moments where great players bring the best out of you. And he certainly did that for me because he helped me find another gear of preparation.”

Kobe was always a perfectionist. This taught him about obsession — and that served him well.

Kobe also discussed how winning the Oscar was thrilling in compared to winning an NBA title — he had only expected one of those things.

Winning a championship, I expected to do that. Going into Indiana, Shaq being hurt, me trying to have to finish this game here at 21-years-old, I dreamt of doing that. I felt comfortable, I felt confident that I could absolutely execute that. And writing “Dear Basketball” and producing that film, I didn’t know if I could do it. I’m not known to be a writer, let alone be a producer on a project with Glen Keane and John Williams. I was unsure of myself, man. And when you take a leap of faith to that extent to be rewarded at the highest level of the industry for our first project out, it’s beyond comprehension.”

 

Knicks interviewing every coaching candidate under the sun except Jeff Van Gundy

By Kurt HelinApr 16, 2018, 7:04 PM EDT
Mark Jackson. David Fizdale. Jerry Stackhouse. David Blatt. Mike Woodson.

At this point, if the Knicks announced they were interviewing Kendrick Lamar for their head coaching vacancy, I’d believe it. (Then I’d wonder why he would take that pay cut.)

They seem to be interviewing everyone in their efforts to replace Jeff Hornacek… except Jeff Van Gundy. The former Knicks coach turned ABC/ESPN analyst is not on the list, reports Ian Begley of ESPN.

The New York Knicks have not shown any interest at this point in Jeff Van Gundy as a candidate for their head-coaching position, league sources told ESPN.

Van Gundy, a former Knicks coach and current NBA analyst for ESPN, would be open to talking about the position if he were approached by New York, league sources say. But league sources familiar with the matter say that despite contact between the team and Van Gundy’s representatives, there is no interest currently.

Maybe there is some residual tension in the organization around Van Gundy, maybe they want someone who has coached in the league more recently, maybe a lot of things. It’s the Knicks, trying to deduce their motives is like trying to divine meaning in abstract art — good luck.

What the Knicks need to consider near the top of the list: Which coach is going to have a good relationship with and get the most out of Kristaps Porzingis. Yes, Porzingis is going to miss at least a healthy chunk of next season coming off his torn ACL, but he’s the future and the next coach needs to maximize his development and put him in spots to succeed. The Knicks may want to do something crazy like even talk to Porzingis throughout the process, maybe even listen to what he has to say. Just an idea.

Mike D’Antoni: Not winning title wouldn’t diminish Rockets’ accomplishments

By Dan FeldmanApr 16, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
James Harden has twice finished second for Most Valuable Player, and he’ll win the award this year. Chris Paul was the best point guard between Magic Johnson and Stephen Curry. Mike D’Antoni won 62, 54, 61 and 55 games with the Suns, and he has twice won Coach of the Year.

But neither of the Rockets’ two biggest stars nor their coach have won a championship.

They look primed to change that this season. Houston (65-17) had the NBA’s best record by six games. Curry is out injured, and the Warriors struggled for weeks until a Game 1 win over the Spurs. The Cavaliers look even more out of sorts. The Raptors have faltered annually in the playoffs. Celtics star Kyrie Irving is out for the rest of the season. The 76ers, led by Ben Simmons and, once he gets healthy, Joel Embiid, are young. No other team won even 50 games year.

As Harden said of the Rockets, “This is the year. For sure.”

But D’Antoni isn’t putting all his eggs in that basket.

D’Antoni, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN:

“I read something the other day [that said] sure James Harden should be the MVP, sure Chris Paul and James have been great, sure they set a franchise record [for wins by] about six games’ worth, but they’ll ultimately be judged by if they win a championship or not,” D’Antoni said before pausing. “Really? It doesn’t diminish what these guys have done.”

“So how I celebrate is I enjoy every freaking day I go into the locker room with these guys and go on the court and all the games we’ve won and all the trips we’ve made back from games on the road back [as] winners, that’s what’s enjoyable,” D’Antoni said. “Now obviously, we would love to celebrate it with a championship, everybody would.

“But it doesn’t diminish Steve Nash and how good he was for three or four years [with the Suns] in this league. I just don’t buy into that. I don’t buy it is all about the rings because there are a lot of guys that got rings that can’t play a lick. They happened to be on the bench with some great players, so I don’t buy into that totally.”

What a reasonable perspective.

THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO TIME FOR THAT RIGHT NOW.

Unhealthy obsessions tend to be rewarded in the playoffs. Listen to former greats brag about how they put their families aside this time of year. When some players have a maniacal focus, matching it might be the only way to keep up – whether you like it or not.

If the Rockets don’t win a title, the narrative will be about their lack of a championship mentality. D’Antoni’s comments will only fuel it.

That’s somewhat fair. Not winning a title diminished Nash’s career. It’d diminish Paul’s and Harden’s, too. It has been a hole on D’Antoni’s résumé.

But a lack of a ring shouldn’t completely nullify their other accomplishments. It’s one way to judge players and coaches. It shouldn’t be the only way, which is what I think D’Antoni is getting at.

The timing of his comments – just before the postseason – raises a few eyebrows.

Still, I’d bet on Paul and Harden being more emotionally invested in winning a championship this year. D’Antoni could balance that and help keep his team from putting too much pressure on itself.

That’s at least the positive spin until Houston loses, and everyone bashes D’Antoni for saying this.

Duke’s Wendell Carter announces he’s entering NBA draft, likely Top 10 pick

By Kurt HelinApr 16, 2018, 4:32 PM EDT
Duke’s loaded roster didn’t go as deep as they — or Blue Devil’s faithful — hoped in the NCAA Tournament. Now, as expected, many of their key players from this run are headed to the NBA. Marvin Bagley III, Gary Trent Jr. and Trevon Duval all declared, and senior Grayson Allen is headed to the pros as well.

Now big man Wendell Carter has joined the group, making the announcement Monday.

“I want to thank Duke University, my coaches and teammates for helping me so much, not only on the court, but off it as well,” said Carter. We’re all brothers, we all have each other’s’ backs. I’m really going to miss being around my friends, but I’m really going to cherish the moments we had together. I’m very excited and very happy to say I was part of something special here at Duke.”

Carter is expected to go in the 5-10 range of the lottery.

Carter, 6’10” and projected as an NBA center, averaged 13.5 points and 9.1 rebounds a game for Duke last season. He’s physical and likes to bang inside, his game is a bit old-school that way, but he also started last season to show the skills of a modern NBA big — he only took 1.3 threes a game at Duke but hit 41 percent of them. Defensively he’s got a 7’3″ wingspan he can block shots in the paint and protect the rim, and he plays with a high basketball IQ. He knows how to play to his strengths as a bruiser.

What he’s not is an explosive athlete or a guy with quick feet (Mike Krzyzewski played zone at Duke this season in part because he couldn’t trust Bagley and Carter in man-to-man). He is athletic, he can finish around the rim, but he’s not elite at it. He’s going to have to show he can develop as a guy who is a threat on the roll or the pop after setting a pick.

Carter is going to go top 10 in this draft and get his chance at the next level, and if you’re going to go that high you should come out after your freshman season as he did.