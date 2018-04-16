Jazz: Donovan Mitchell’s status TBD for Game 2 against Thunder

Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell left the court area to have his injured foot examined early in the fourth quarter, returned to the game, didn’t move particularly well, got pulled then talked his way back onto the floor.

After Utah’s Game 1 loss to the Thunder yesterday, Mitchell insisted it wouldn’t be a lasting issue.

Mitchell, via Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News:

“I feel fine,” Mitchell said. “I just stubbed my toe, nothing major.”

But his team doesn’t sound nearly as confident.

Jazz:

Mitchell (27 points and 10 rebounds in Game 1) is so important to Utah’s offense. Losing him or even having him limited would be a major blow.

Heat’s Hassan Whiteside on benching against stretchy 76ers: ‘I trust coach’

Hassan Whiteside‘s ability to defend the perimeter has been an issue for years.

It heated up (pun intended) a couple weeks ago when the 7-foot-1 Miami center was benched for the final 15 minutes of a loss to the Nets, who went small. Whiteside publicly complained, and the Heat fined him. Whiteside then said he trusted Miami coach Erick Spoelstra.

The problem reared its head again in a Game 1 loss to the 76ers on Saturday. After starting more-traditional Amir Johnson at center, Philadelphia began the second half with stretch big Ersan Ilyasova at center. Ilyasova and power forward Dario Saric, who turned himself into a quality 3-point shooter, pulled Whiteside to the perimeter – where he was far less effective. The 76ers spread the floor and went on a 13-0 run early in the third quarter. The Heat benched Whiteside for good just four minutes into the second half, and he and Spoelstra exchanged what appeared to be unpleasant words as the center left the court for Kelly Olynyk.

Whiteside, via Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald:

“He just wanted to change it up,” Whiteside said of what was said as he went to the bench. “I trust coach. I trust his decision-making. We didn’t get this one. They shot amazing from the field. We didn’t get this one, but we move to Game 2.”

This echoes what Whiteside eventually said a couple weeks ago. That he didn’t initially publicly criticize the move is progress – especially because he remained benched, even when Philadelphia went back to Johnson.

But this isn’t going away. Teams are increasingly adept at exposing slower big men like Whiteside. Even Ersan Ilyasova ran Whiteside off the floor.

Spoelstra, via Navarro:

“It’s not about him,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra explained of why Whiteside played only 12 minutes and 26 seconds and didn’t play again after Kelly Olynyk replaced him with 7 minutes and 54 seconds remaining in the third quarter. “The whole second half, this series and this game it’s going to go quickly. There’s a lot of subs both ways. There’s not a lot of time based on the flow or the matchups [to make adjustments]. It’s not necessarily an indictment of his first four minutes [of the second half]. But we all have to be collectively better [for Game 2] on Monday.”

The Heat can’t afford to let Whiteside play through what looks like a bad matchup. If he’s neither punishing the 76ers on the glass and inside offensively nor working hard enough to hold his own on the perimeter defensively, Spoelstra will sit him.

Joel Embiid, once he gets healthy, will offer a better matchup for Whiteside. But Embiid can also stretch beyond the arc (though not as well as Ilyasova) and is a huge upgrade defensively. Though he might make it easier on Whiteside, Embiid will make it tougher on the Heat.

That’s ultimately the issue here. There’s too often a divergence between what’s best for Whiteside and what’s best for Miami. Philadelphia can drive a wedge between those sides.

The Heat had many more problems than Whiteside’s defense in their 130-103 loss. But Whiteside’s defense was a problem, and Miami must find a way to address it. So far, the response seems to be benching him.

Tom Thibodeau on how Rockets limited Karl-Anthony Towns offensively: ‘He’s got to be more active’

Karl-Anthony Towns‘ lack of touches stood out like his lime-green shoes.

He scored just eight points on 3-of-9 shooting in 40 minutes during the Timberwolves’ Game 1 loss to the Rockets last night. His usage percentage – 14% – ranked just seventh on Minnesota:

Houston’s switch-heavy defensive scheme often left a smaller player covering the 7-foot Towns. Yet, he repeatedly drifted to the corner. When he got good interior position, his teammates rarely passed to him.

How did the Rockets limit him?

Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau:

The switching and the double team. So, he’s got to be more active.

Run the floor, kick the ball out, repost, keep moving around, search it out, get to the offensive board. You’ve got to sprint around. You learn, when teams are double-teaming you, that’s what you have to do. You have to make the right play. And so you also have to get to positions in which where it’s difficult for them to double-team. And so transition’s a big part of that. But you’ve got to run the floor.

It’s a little surprising Thibodeau put the blame so squarely on Towns. He definitely deserves some for his meager offensive output, but some responsibility falls on his teammates. They didn’t get him the ball nearly enough.

Then again, Towns’ moderate usage has been an issue all season. Minnesota just doesn’t seem committed enough to running their offense through the talented center.

His defense was a problem yesterday. He was often slow getting back, allowing Rockets center Clint Capela (24 points and five offensive rebounds) to cook.

I’m sure Thibodeau wants Towns to hustle back more in Game 2 Wednesday. The coach also wants Towns to be more active offensively (which won’t matter much if his teammates keep ignoring him). And Towns is probably in line for another 40 or so minutes.

It’s a lot to ask of him.

LeBron James not daunted by Game 1 loss to Pacers: ‘I was down 3-1 in the Finals’

LeBron James had won 21 straight first-round games. He was 12-0 in his opening game of a postseason.

The Pacers snapped both streaks with a 98-90 Game 1 win over the Cavaliers yesterday.

But LeBron doesn’t sound worried.

Just because one improbable thing doesn’t mean another will. That type of thinking often leads to problems.

It can also instill confidence, though. Even unearned confidence can become self-fulfilling and lead to positive results.

But this is far from LeBron’s typical first-round challenge.

Indiana (48-34) has the best record of any of his first-round opponents, and the Cavs got such a tough matchup only because they went an underwhelming 50-32 and got the No. 4 seed – LeBron’s lowest seed in a decade. The Pacers (45-37) had a better expected record based on point difference – typically a better indicator of postseason success than actual record – than Cleveland (43-39). Led by Victor Oladipo, Indiana is tough and on a mission.

Yesterday’s result only makes it more difficult on the Cavaliers.

Teams that lost Game 1 of a best-of-seven series at home have won the series just 48% of the time. But that includes many more lopsided series. Though it’s a small sample, when the home team in a 4-5 series loses Game 1, it has won just 10% of best-of-seven series (1-of-10).

There are reasons to think Cleveland’s odds are far higher than 10%. Nos. 1-10: LeBron James. The Cavs have also played better than the Pacers with their playoff rotations on the court.

But no matter what message LeBron is trying to convey now or what he did in the past, beating Indiana is a real challenge.

Karl-Anthony Towns rebounds, doesn’t realize ball is live – and it leads to Timberwolves dunk (video)

James Harden drew a shooting foul with 1:30 left in the Rockets’ win over the Timberwolves last night. He made his first of two free throws then Minnesota called timeout. After the break, chaos ensued.

Clint Capela appeared confused even before Harden missed the second of two free throws. Karl-Anthony Towns grabbed the rebound and tried to hand the ball to the referee, who nearly took it. Most players stood around as if the ball were dead. Chris Paul and James Harden rushed toward the referees calling for a travel.

At that point, enough people realize the ball was live. Towns – who I don’t think actually travelled once he corralled the ball – passed to Derrick Rose, who pushed the ball ahead. Andrew Wiggins leaked out and got an easy dunk, as Paul and Harden were rushing the other direction at the referee.

That cut the Timberwolves’ deficit to five, but they couldn’t fully capitalize in the 104-101 Game 1 loss.