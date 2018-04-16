Heat bring physical defense, Dwyane Wade brings buckets, Miami evens series with Sixers

By Kurt Helin Apr 16, 2018, 11:33 PM EDT


Welcome to the playoffs, young Sixers.

Miami, with a roster of role players — but ones who are versatile, defend, and play smart — adjusted after getting blown out in the second half of Game 1. Justise Winslow and company took away Ben Simmons’ space. Miami was smart about who to stick with and not let Simmons find. Miami got physical. The Sixers struggled to adapt.

Then Dwyane Wade hopped in the hot tub time machine and brought back his old game, complete with a lot of mid-range jumpers. He had 21 points in the first half, then a couple key plays late — including a steal that led to a run-out dunk — to settle the Heat down during a Sixers run.

The end result was a 113-103 Miami win on the road in Game 2. The series is now tied 1-1 heading back to Miami.

The win will give the Heat confidence heading home, something that could change the feel of this entire series… until the Sixers bring in Joel Embiid, and everything that happened the first couple of games will feel like a different series. (Embiid’s status for Game 3 is unknown, but he has cleared the league’s concussion protocol.)

“Tonight was about us bringing more of a physical mindset as a group,” Wade said after the game. “It wasn’t about an individual, necessary challenge against those guys, it was about us as a group. I thought we did that.”

It didn’t start out looking like that for Miami. After a quick start hitting 4-of-5, some foul trouble for Goran Dragic that forced him to the bench threw the Heat off, they struggled to score going 5-of-18 the rest of the quarter, and meanwhile, the Sixers kept making plays and had a double-digit lead in the first.

That’s when Wade and the Miami defense changed everything.

Wade had played just 19 minutes and wasn’t a factor in Game 1, came out shooting 7-of-7 in the first half and sparked an 8-0 Heat run to open the second quarter, giving them a lead they never relinquished. That run stretched out to 16-2. Wade finished the first half with 21 points and just hit everything.

At the same time, the Sixers weren’t scoring the same way. Philly was 11-of-15 from three in the second half of Game 1, but that was out of character. Things even out. Philly was 2-15 to start Game 2, some of those good looks that just didn’t go down.

Miami also took a different approach to Ben Simmons. In Game 1 they laid back on him and dared him to shoot, but instead he dribbled into that space and made passes or hit little floaters over guys. This time around Winslow and company took away that space, forcing him to drive and become a scorer — not his strength.

With Embiid out, the Sixers rely heavily on Simmons to make passes — the Sixers led the NBA in passes per game according to the NBA’s tracking stats — and find other players moving through off-the-ball screens. However, with pressure on Simmons those passes just did not work the same way as Game 1. Miami also did a much better job of both getting back in transition defense and recognizing the shooting threats and getting out on them.

Miami’s starters moved the ball and forced the young Sixers to make decisions, something Philly was inconsistent at. When Wade was in the offense is much simpler, but when he’s hitting his midrange shots — he was 7-of-9 between the paint and the arc — he’s almost impossible to stop. When the Sixers focused on taking the ball out of his hands guys like Wayne Ellington made plays (he finished with 11).

Goran Dragic finished with 20 for the Heat, and James Johnson had 18 as part of a balanced attack.

Simmons had 24 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists. Dario Saric added 23 points, and Marco Belinelli had 16 off the bench.

Game 3 is Thursday night in Miami.

With hot first half, Dwyane Wade passes Larry Bird for 10th all-time in playoff scoring

By Kurt Helin Apr 16, 2018, 9:34 PM EDT


Dwyane could not miss to start Game 2 Monday night — Miami needed some buckets and confidence, and he came out firing, going 7-of-7 to open the game with 21 first-half points.

Everything he was putting up seemed to go in.

And in that run, Wade passed Larry Bird to take over 10th on the NBA’s all-time playoff scoring list.

Just another milestone for the future Hall of Famer.

 

How Allen Iverson dropping 41 on him taught Kobe Bryant about preparation

By Kurt Helin Apr 16, 2018, 8:12 PM EDT


Kobe Bryant’s reputation as a guy who studied the game and had coach-like preparation was well deserved. When teammates were playing Bourré and gambling on the plane, Kobe was back with the coaches watching film. That’s how he was wired.

Allen Iverson taught him that lesson.

Bryant joined CBS Radio’s Jim Rome on his podcast, and among the stories Kobe discussed was what Iverson taught him — Iverson dropped 41 and 10 on Bryant back in 1999.

“That put him on my permanent radar. Now he’s my obsession. I’m going to figure him out. This is never happening again. I kept the stat sheet. It just sat with me. From that point forward I read everything about him. I watched every game he played…Sometimes you have those moments where great players bring the best out of you. And he certainly did that for me because he helped me find another gear of preparation.”

Kobe was always a perfectionist. This taught him about obsession — and that served him well.

Kobe also discussed how winning the Oscar was thrilling in compared to winning an NBA title — he had only expected one of those things.

Winning a championship, I expected to do that. Going into Indiana, Shaq being hurt, me trying to have to finish this game here at 21-years-old, I dreamt of doing that. I felt comfortable, I felt confident that I could absolutely execute that. And writing “Dear Basketball” and producing that film, I didn’t know if I could do it. I’m not known to be a writer, let alone be a producer on a project with Glen Keane and John Williams. I was unsure of myself, man. And when you take a leap of faith to that extent to be rewarded at the highest level of the industry for our first project out, it’s beyond comprehension.”

 

Knicks interviewing every coaching candidate under the sun except Jeff Van Gundy

By Kurt Helin Apr 16, 2018, 7:04 PM EDT


Mark Jackson. David Fizdale. Jerry Stackhouse. David Blatt. Mike Woodson.

At this point, if the Knicks announced they were interviewing Kendrick Lamar for their head coaching vacancy, I’d believe it. (Then I’d wonder why he would take that pay cut.)

They seem to be interviewing everyone in their efforts to replace Jeff Hornacek… except Jeff Van Gundy. The former Knicks coach turned ABC/ESPN analyst is not on the list, reports Ian Begley of ESPN.

The New York Knicks have not shown any interest at this point in Jeff Van Gundy as a candidate for their head-coaching position, league sources told ESPN.

Van Gundy, a former Knicks coach and current NBA analyst for ESPN, would be open to talking about the position if he were approached by New York, league sources say. But league sources familiar with the matter say that despite contact between the team and Van Gundy’s representatives, there is no interest currently.

Maybe there is some residual tension in the organization around Van Gundy, maybe they want someone who has coached in the league more recently, maybe a lot of things. It’s the Knicks, trying to deduce their motives is like trying to divine meaning in abstract art — good luck.

What the Knicks need to consider near the top of the list: Which coach is going to have a good relationship with and get the most out of Kristaps Porzingis. Yes, Porzingis is going to miss at least a healthy chunk of next season coming off his torn ACL, but he’s the future and the next coach needs to maximize his development and put him in spots to succeed. The Knicks may want to do something crazy like even talk to Porzingis throughout the process, maybe even listen to what he has to say. Just an idea.

Mike D'Antoni: Not winning title wouldn't diminish Rockets' accomplishments

By Dan Feldman Apr 16, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT


James Harden has twice finished second for Most Valuable Player, and he’ll win the award this year. Chris Paul was the best point guard between Magic Johnson and Stephen Curry. Mike D’Antoni won 62, 54, 61 and 55 games with the Suns, and he has twice won Coach of the Year.

But neither of the Rockets’ two biggest stars nor their coach have won a championship.

They look primed to change that this season. Houston (65-17) had the NBA’s best record by six games. Curry is out injured, and the Warriors struggled for weeks until a Game 1 win over the Spurs. The Cavaliers look even more out of sorts. The Raptors have faltered annually in the playoffs. Celtics star Kyrie Irving is out for the rest of the season. The 76ers, led by Ben Simmons and, once he gets healthy, Joel Embiid, are young. No other team won even 50 games year.

As Harden said of the Rockets, “This is the year. For sure.”

But D’Antoni isn’t putting all his eggs in that basket.

D’Antoni, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN:

“I read something the other day [that said] sure James Harden should be the MVP, sure Chris Paul and James have been great, sure they set a franchise record [for wins by] about six games’ worth, but they’ll ultimately be judged by if they win a championship or not,” D’Antoni said before pausing. “Really? It doesn’t diminish what these guys have done.”

“So how I celebrate is I enjoy every freaking day I go into the locker room with these guys and go on the court and all the games we’ve won and all the trips we’ve made back from games on the road back [as] winners, that’s what’s enjoyable,” D’Antoni said. “Now obviously, we would love to celebrate it with a championship, everybody would.

“But it doesn’t diminish Steve Nash and how good he was for three or four years [with the Suns] in this league. I just don’t buy into that. I don’t buy it is all about the rings because there are a lot of guys that got rings that can’t play a lick. They happened to be on the bench with some great players, so I don’t buy into that totally.”

What a reasonable perspective.

THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO TIME FOR THAT RIGHT NOW.

Unhealthy obsessions tend to be rewarded in the playoffs. Listen to former greats brag about how they put their families aside this time of year. When some players have a maniacal focus, matching it might be the only way to keep up – whether you like it or not.

If the Rockets don’t win a title, the narrative will be about their lack of a championship mentality. D’Antoni’s comments will only fuel it.

That’s somewhat fair. Not winning a title diminished Nash’s career. It’d diminish Paul’s and Harden’s, too. It has been a hole on D’Antoni’s résumé.

But a lack of a ring shouldn’t completely nullify their other accomplishments. It’s one way to judge players and coaches. It shouldn’t be the only way, which is what I think D’Antoni is getting at.

The timing of his comments – just before the postseason – raises a few eyebrows.

Still, I’d bet on Paul and Harden being more emotionally invested in winning a championship this year. D’Antoni could balance that and help keep his team from putting too much pressure on itself.

That’s at least the positive spin until Houston loses, and everyone bashes D’Antoni for saying this.