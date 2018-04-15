AP

Mike D’Antoni’s innovation will lead Rockets to Western Conference Finals

By Dane CarbaughApr 15, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Let’s rewind the clock for a minute. The year is 2004. Every song on the radio is either an Usher single or a track featuring — you guessed it — Usher. It’s the first season for Mike D’Antoni as the head coach of the Phoenix Suns. And while countless oral histories and even a book would eventually be written about the Seven Seconds or Less era in Phoenix, much of the talk gets caught up in the speed of those Suns teams.

Really, they were all about the 3-point line.

In a league which hadn’t yet caught on to the devastating analytical shift when it came to the 3-point shot, D’Antoni and his staff built a team around scoring from beyond the arc, and quickly. Remember, this is 2004. Stephen Curry just got his driver’s license. “Borat” won’t come out for another two years. Kevin Federline is on the front of magazines. It’s a completely different era.

While their flash of scoring took us by storm, but the Suns scoring from deep is what left a lasting impression on the NBA. During each of his four seasons in Phoenix, D’Antoni’s teams were first in 3-point percentage. They were no lower than fifth in attempts each of those years. What D’Antoni did was set off a chain reaction that is still being felt today, 14 years later. Just look at the NBA in 2018. How many teams do you see today running the break — complete with a thousand drag screens and secondary screens — as their primary offense?

How many do you see shooting 3-pointers at a pace that would make even George Mikan faint?

Right.

D’Antoni was and always has been an innovator. Those Suns teams left an indelible mark on the NBA. But when it came to D’Antoni, the narrative was that Phoenix was an incomplete idea. For all the rosy talk of the SSOL era, at the time it was lambasted as being too gimmicky — all offense and no defense, and because of Robert Horry, an untenable way to win a championship. The tongue-clicking followed D’Antoni after stints with both the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers. Maybe some felt as though the NBA had taken his idea and ran with it, advancing it far past the capabilities of the West Virginia native.

Boy, was that wrong.

D’Antoni is now at the helm of the Houston Rockets, the team sitting atop the Western Conference playoffs and ready to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the precipice of innovation yet again, D’Antoni is a Coach of the Year candidate after mashing two future hall of famers in Chris Paul and James Harden together to form a potent offensive and defensive squad.

Starting the season, many felt both would need the ball too much for the experiment to work. Last year in Houston, the Rockets were the subject of some revelation when Harden made the switch to point guard full-time. Without Blake Griffin or a similar-passing big man to run his “get” action with, Paul’s off-ball movement would be restricted. It just didn’t seem to fit.

Now, of course, we all have egg on our faces. D’Antoni’s adjustments have gone beyond intermingling Harden and Paul at the two guard positions. The team staggers their minutes in a way that’s a nightmare for opposing teams, and D’Antoni doesn’t force either of them to play in each other’s style. Meanwhile, the pick-and-roll action with Clint Capela is devastating, and in both secondary transition and the halfcourt, D’Antoni’s sets to get shooters open like Ryan Anderson, Eric Gordon, and Trevor Ariza.

It’s that dynamism that has given Houston the edge over their opponents, even if there are some naysayers about their vaunted top-6 defensive rating. The Rockets’ biggest hurdle at this point, especially as they look ahead to the second round and beyond, is the status of Luc Mbah a Moute and Ryan Anderson. Houston’s quick-switching defense is going to miss the versatile wing in Mbah a Moute, who guards four of five positions consistently. Anderson’s shooting will be missed, especially against a squad that defends the 3-point line well in the Timberwolves.

Yes, losing Mbah a Moute is a huge blow to Houston’s chances to get to the NBA Finals. In fact, it’s one of the worst things that could happen to them when viewed in the context of the Golden State Warriors slowly gaining their health. But if we’re going to take the last decade-and-a-half seriously, and consider just how much adaptation and shaping of modern NBA strategy D’Antoni has done, it’s still going to be hard to bet against him.

The Timberwolves just barely scraped their way into the playoffs, and if Houstan can get past Jimmy Butler & Co. it has a real shot at playing either the Utah Jazz, who they swept this year, or the Oklahoma City Thunder, who Harden harbors an unshakable grudge against.

In fact, if Mbah a Moute really is out for up to four weeks, and if Anderson’s ankle continues to nag him, how D’Antoni guides the Rockets toward the Western Conference Finals might be one of the best storylines of his career. There’s serendipity in the father of the modern NBA offense bursting past the competition, swapping rotations and adding wrinkles you didn’t see coming, all with a fully-realized version of what he started some 14 years ago.

Hopefully this time nobody body checks one of D’Antoni’s star point guards into the scorer’s table. At least this time, he’s got two of them.

Joel Embiid clears concussion protocol, will miss Game 2 vs. Heat

AP
By Dane CarbaughApr 15, 2018, 2:30 PM EDT
The Philadelphia 76ers didn’t need Joel Embiid for Game 1 of their first round series against the Miami Heat on Saturday. The third seed in the East torched their conference rival by 27 points, 130-103, as Ben Simmons nearly marked a triple-double in his first playoff game.

Still, Embiid is on his way back from an orbital fracture whether the rest of the East likes it or not. While the Sixers center entertained fans pregame while wearing a “Phantom of the Opera” style mask against the Heat, the team now says Embiid is one step closer to suiting up after clearing concussion protocol.

Embiid last played on March 28 in a game against the New York Knicks. He collided with teammate Markelle Fultz while going after a ball.

Via Twitter:

Philadelphia will still be without Embiid when they take on the Heat in the city of brotherly love on Monday, but it now seems likely he’ll see the court sooner rather than later.

Game 3 of the series isn’t until Thursday, which gives Embiid five full days after clearing the protocol to get ready to play again.

PBT Extra Preview: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets

By Kurt HelinApr 15, 2018, 12:29 PM EDT
Minnesota is a team on the rise in the West — Karl-Anthony Towns is a stud. Andrew Wiggins is a stud for the games he shows up and plays focused. Then coach Tom Thibodeau added Jimmy Butler to that roster to both be the glue and push this team, especially defensively. It worked — for the first time since 2004 the Timberwolves are in the postseason.

However, it’s going to be a short trip.

Houston and James Harden are the best regular season team in the NBA (and very possibly just the best team in the NBA, period). They are relentless attackers of mismatches and weaknesses on offense, and they switch everything and defend well on the other end. I get into all of it in this PBT Extra.

Minnesota will eventually have more playoff success with this roster,, but this season will be a learning experience.

PBT Extra Preview: Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder

By Kurt HelinApr 15, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
This is the most fascinating first-round playoff series this season in either conference because nobody knows what it will look like.

Oklahoma City’s offense is predicated on the attacking drives of Russell Westbrook, but the presence of soon-to-be Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert in the paint anchoring the Utah defense will turn a lot of those into midrange pull-ups.

On the other side, the Jazz have leaned heavily on rookie Donovan Mitchell to create their offense, but what will he be able to do with Paul George draped all over him.

Throughout this series there are interesting matchups and questions to be answered, and I discuss them in this latest PBT Extra.

PBT Extra Preview: Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers

By Kurt HelinApr 15, 2018, 9:30 AM EDT
5 Comments

Nobody expected the Indiana Pacers to be here. Before the season they were pegged as a lottery team, but Victor Oladipo had other plans and lifted this team up.

Nobody expected the Cleveland Cavaliers to be here. A LeBron James led team wasn’t supposed to struggle to defend this much and fall to the four seed.

But here we are, the Cavaliers host the Pacers in the first game of the 4/5 Eastern Conference playoff matchup Sunday. Do the Pacers have a chance? I get into it in this latest PBT Extra.