PBT Extra Preview: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets

Minnesota is a team on the rise in the West — Karl-Anthony Towns is a stud. Andrew Wiggins is a stud for the games he shows up and plays focused. Then coach Tom Thibodeau added Jimmy Butler to that roster to both be the glue and push this team, especially defensively. It worked — for the first time since 2004 the Timberwolves are in the postseason.
However, it’s going to be a short trip.
Houston and James Harden are the best regular season team in the NBA (and very possibly just the best team in the NBA, period). They are relentless attackers of mismatches and weaknesses on offense, and they switch everything and defend well on the other end. I get into all of it in this PBT Extra.
Minnesota will eventually have more playoff success with this roster,, but this season will be a learning experience.
This is the most fascinating first-round playoff series this season in either conference because nobody knows what it will look like.
Oklahoma City’s offense is predicated on the attacking drives of Russell Westbrook, but the presence of soon-to-be Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert in the paint anchoring the Utah defense will turn a lot of those into midrange pull-ups.
On the other side, the Jazz have leaned heavily on rookie Donovan Mitchell to create their offense, but what will he be able to do with Paul George draped all over him.
Throughout this series there are interesting matchups and questions to be answered, and I discuss them in this latest PBT Extra.
Nobody expected the Indiana Pacers to be here. Before the season they were pegged as a lottery team, but Victor Oladipo had other plans and lifted this team up.
Nobody expected the Cleveland Cavaliers to be here. A LeBron James led team wasn’t supposed to struggle to defend this much and fall to the four seed.
But here we are, the Cavaliers host the Pacers in the first game of the 4/5 Eastern Conference playoff matchup Sunday. Do the Pacers have a chance? I get into it in this latest PBT Extra.
Teams in the East were jockeying to get on Boston’s side of the playoff bracket because the Celtics are so banged up — no Kyrie Irving, no Gordon Hayward, no Marcus Smart, no Daniel Theis. The Milwaukee Bucks finished with the seven seed and got the chance to take on what’s left of the Celtics in the first round.
But can the Bucks beat them?
Milwaukee will have the best player in the series by a mile in Giannis Antetokounmpo, and they have strong players around him such as Eric Bledsoe and Kris Middleton. However, the Bucks are undisciplined and make mental mistakes all the time. On the other side, Boston still has Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown — and they will be disciplined. The Celtics will defend well and not make mistakes.
That combination makes this an interesting clash.
Anthony Davis was everything you want an MVP candidate to be in a playoff game — 35 points, 14 rebounds, four blocks, in a dominant performance.
However, it was Jrue Holiday and his defense that saved the day for the Pelicans.
New Orleans had been in control of this game until a combination of C.J. McCollum getting hot and Davis (and Nicolas Mirotic) wearing down with exhaustion led to a Trail Blazer comeback. This was tight late, but Holiday just kept making plays.
First, he broke up a three-on-two Portland fast break where Portland could have tied the game.
Then came the big one: Down three with :09 seconds left, Portland went for the quick two on a Pat Connaughton cut and layup, and Holiday blocked his shot.
Holiday was nothing short of brilliant defensively in this game and saved the Pelicans, who got the Game 1 win on the road 97-95.