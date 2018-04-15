AP

Pacers stun LeBron James, beat Cavaliers by 18 in Game 1

Associated PressApr 15, 2018, 10:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CLEVELAND (AP) Victor Oladipo scored 32 points and the Indiana Pacers held off Cleveland’s second-half rally for a stunning 98-80 victory Sunday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference series, handing LeBron James and the Cavaliers’ their first loss in the opening round in eight years.

Indiana was in control from the outset, opening a 21-point lead in the first quarter and leading by 23 in the third. The Cavs stormed back and got within seven, but Oladipo hit a big 3-pointer and Bojan Bogdanovic helped put Cleveland away with a 3 to make it 88-71.

The Pacers completely outplayed the three-time defending conference champions, whose turbulent regular season has carried over into the playoffs.

Game 2 is Wednesday night.

James scored 24 with 12 assists and 10 rebounds for his 20th career triple-double. But James got little help as Cleveland’s four other starters – Kevin Love, Jeff Green, Rodney Hood and George Hill – combined for 25 points.

This is all new to James, who had won 21 consecutive first-round games and lost a postseason for the first time in his 13th playoffs. The 33-year-old is trying to get to his eighth straight Finals, and already the path is tougher than imagined.

Cleveland had won 14 straight first-round games, last losing on April 22, 2010, the last season of James’ first stint with the Cavs.

Indiana was swept by Cleveland in last year’s opening round. Those Pacers, though, didn’t have Oladipo or the balance of this Indy squad, which may lack experience but not confidence.

Lance Stephenson, a longtime playoff nemesis for James, helped set the tone in the first quarter with a dunk he punctuated by throwing several punches into the padded basket stanchion.

The Pacers took the fight to the Cavs. They were more physical, more energetic and more composed.

Oladipo has become one of the NBA’s rising stars, and after being a role player in Oklahoma City, he’s Indiana’s main attraction and looked like a seasoned star on the playoff stage. He made six 3-pointers, swiped the ball from James on two occasions and more than doubled his previous playoff scored high of 15.

The Cavs fell behind 33-12 during a strange first quarter that included Cleveland missing all eight 3-pointers, James not attempting his first field goal until 1:52 remained and fans in Quicken Loans Arena wondering what they were seeing.

As he does for every postseason, James shuts down all social media activities, a routine he calls Zero Dark 23 Mode. And this time, he began it Saturday by posting a quote on Instagram from Martin Luther King Jr: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that.”

The Pacers drove him into a darker place.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Only have two starters — Myles Turner and Thaddeus Young – from the team Cleveland swept last year. … Oladipo wasn’t seen as a franchise-changing player when Indiana acquired him along with Domantas Sabonis in the trade for Paul George. However, coach Nate McMillan said the guard wanted to prove himself and did with hard work. “He’s a very coachable kid,” McMillan said. “We’ve had many film sessions and one-on-one sessions to try to improve and he’s shown that. This is a different season, a good opportunity for him to show where he’s at again.”… Indiana came in 15-6 in the playoffs when it wins the opener. The Pacers are 4-18 wheb losing Game 1.

Cavaliers: James surpassed Michael Jordan (2,188) for the second-most made field goals in playoff history. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (2,356) tops the list. … James dropped to 48-8 in first-round games. … Coach Tyronne Lue started Hood over Kyle Korver, who has lingering soreness in his right foot and was on a minutes’ restriction. Korver played just four minutes. … Green was 0-for-7 from the field, 0-for-3 from the line and the Cavs were outscored by 15 when he was on the floor.

UP NEXT

Game 2 is Wednesday night.

Report: Kawhi Leonard expected to miss playoffs as Clippers eye trade

Getty
By Dane CarbaughApr 15, 2018, 8:30 PM EDT
6 Comments

The oddest saga in the NBA continues.

Kawhi Leonard‘s injury woes continue to be the source of much speculation, not just for San Antonio Spurs fans but around the league. The former NBA Finals MVP did not travel with the team to Oakland as the Spurs started their first round playoff series with the Golden State Warriors.

Leonard was medically cleared to play by the San Antonio training staff back in February, but has not returned to the floor. In the past months, we’ve seen quotes out of Texas that indicate Leonard’s medical team still isn’t convinced he’s ready to play.

Now, it looks like Leonard will miss the remainder of the 2018 NBA Playoffs.

According to a report from Yahoo! Sports’ Shams Charania, Leonard is still rehabbing his quadriceps but won’t make it back before the end of the season.

The Spurs lost Game 1 to the Warriors on Saturday, 113-92, and reporters continued to pepper San Antonio staff and players with questions about Leonard. Coach Gregg Popovich said that he could not offer more information on Leonard, and that any updates would have to be obtained via Leonard or “his group”.

Meanwhile, Spurs big man Pau Gasol said Leonard is rehabbing at his own pace, “with his own people.”

Via Twitter:

That’s not good news for the Spurs, and not just because they looked completely shorthanded against the Warriors, a team that is still missing Stephen Curry. We’ve seen talk of teams wanting to go after Leonard this summer if San Antonio feels like a split is necessary, but after everything the logical choice still points us toward things settling with the most stable franchise in the NBA.

Now, with Leonard not even traveling with the team to their playoff games, this feels like a rift. The regular season is played — especially in Bexar county — for April, May, and June. That Leonard isn’t with his teammates and is unlikely to play this year creates a permeating tension that has begun to feel insurmountable.

This is especially worrying as we got word of yet another team that might be interested in trading for Leonard. According to USA Today’s Sam Amick, the Los Angeles Clippers are circling and waiting to make their move for a trade package centered around Leonard.

Leonard is certainly a max-caliber player, but according to San Antonio Express-News’ Jabari Young, there’s some worry that the Spurs won’t offer him the contract he desires this summer.

Via MySanAntonio.com:

Some league executives believe the Spurs will receive plenty of phone calls about Leonard’s status this offseason, with the feeling the team will not offer a five-year, $219 million extension, but yet part ways with Leonard.

“It would be a mistake,” one Western Conference league executive told the Express-News when asked about the possibility of the Spurs trading Leonard.

At this point, any conclusion in either direction between the Spurs and Leonard would feel incredible. The ability to salvage the relationship, at least from the exterior, would be wild (although you could see how $219 million would heal some wounds). Meanwhile, the thought of San Antonio pushing the eject button on Leonard is still so alien I’m not sure I’ll believe it if and when it happens.

What a bummer for everyone in San Antonio.

Celtics survive wild finish, hold off Bucks 113-107 in OT

Associated PressApr 15, 2018, 7:03 PM EDT
1 Comment

BOSTON (AP) Boston coach Brad Stevens loves the postseason because it offers a chance to “bust narratives.”

The Celtics took their first step toward shattering the belief they can’t win without their biggest stars.

Al Horford had 24 points and 12 rebounds and Boston overcame Khris Middleton‘s long 3 that beat the fourth-quarter buzzer, topping the Milwaukee Bucks 113-107 in overtime Sunday to open the playoffs.

The Celtics led 99-96 with 0.5 seconds left in regulation when Middleton took an inbounds pass on the far right wing and hit a contested 35-footer. Boston outscored Milwaukee 14-8 in the extra period.

Terry Rozier added 23 points, four rebounds and three assists for Boston in his first career playoff start. Jaylen Brown finished with 20 points. Rookie Jayson Tatum added 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Rozier said he knows he’s under a spotlight this postseason with Kyrie Irving out for the season following his recent knee surgery.

“I just know I gotta step up,” he said. “I know I gotta fill big shoes. I don’t feel no pressure. I’m glad to be in this position.”

Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Tuesday night in Boston.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 35 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists before fouling out in overtime. Middleton had 31 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Malcolm Brogdon scored all 16 of his points after halftime.

After a muted start, things opened for Antetokounmpo. But he said he must do a better job the defensive end against Horford going forward.

“He knows what he’s doing down there,” Antetokounmpo said. “Hopefully in Game 2 I won’t play on my heels and I’ll play more on my toes and be able to defend without fouling.”

Part of the reason the Bucks were in bad spots is because they were hampered by turnovers. They committed 20, leading to 27 Boston points.

“That’s not getting shot up,” Middleton said. “We feel like if we get a shot up, we’ll be good.”

An acrobatic, spinning layup by Tatum gave Boston a 108-105 lead in overtime.

It was 108-106 when Horford snared a rebound and got it ahead to Rozier, who was fouled. He made two free throws to put the Celtics in front 110-106 with 18.8 remaining.

Antetokounmpo made one of two foul shots with 14.8 seconds left, but he fouled out of the game while going for the rebound on his miss.

Rozier added three free throws to provide the final margin.

The game went to extra time following a wild finish in regulation that included back-to-back 3-pointers in the closing seconds.

Milwaukee was held to just two field goals over the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter as the Celtics built an 86-76 advantage.

The Bucks closed to 89-87 before Marcus Morris made a falling down jumper just inside the arc to make it 91-87.

It was 92-91 with less than a minute to play when a pair of free throws by Horford made it 94-91.

Antetokounmpo got free for a dunk. But Horford was steady again after being fouled, connecting on two more from the line with 15.2 seconds left.

Out of a timeout, Brogdon got free on the wing and drained a 3 with 10.3 to play to tie it at 96.

Rozier dribbled the clock down before crossing over Eric Bledsoe, stepping back and swishing an apparent game-winner with a half-second showing the clock.

But after a Milwaukee timeout advanced the ball to half court, Middleton matched it with his own 3 over Brown as time expired.

“Both teams are going to keep fighting,” Bucks coach Joe Prunty said. “That’s what this series is going to be. Each little play is going to matter.”

TIP-INS

Bucks: Antetokounmpo has now scored at least 20 points in eight consecutive games against the Celtics. … Outscored the Celtics 58-44 in the paint.

Celtics: Improved to 23-20 in postseason overtime games. Except for Horford, who entered the Sunday’s game with 91 career playoff starts, Boston’s other four starters (Tatum, Aron Baynes, Brown, Rozier) had combined to play only one playoff game between them. That lone start belonged to Baynes.

QUOTABLE

“That was part of our plan, to kind of lull them into a false sense of security.” – Stevens, joking on Boston’s play during Bucks’ 26-4 run in the second quarter to take a 10-point lead

BIG PLAY

Tatum brought the crowd to its feet early in the first quarter when he took an outlet pass from Horford and went in for fast-break dunk over the outstretched arm of Antetokounmpo .

MAKING PROGRESS

Marcus Smart, who hasn’t played since March 11 and continues to work his way back from his March 16 surgery to repair a torn ligament, was also on the court getting up some shots before the game. He was recently cleared for non-contact shooting but hasn’t resumed full basketball activities.

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Follow Kyle Hightower on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/khightower

Report: Knicks get permission to interview Mike Woodson, will talk with David Blatt

AP
By Dane CarbaughApr 15, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
3 Comments

The coaching search for the New York Knicks continues.

After firing Jeff Hornacek, New York has been linked to Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, David Fizdale, and Jerry Stackhouse. Now, we can add two more names to the list: former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt and former Knicks coach Mike Woodson.

The news comes from a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who says there is already an interview set up with Blatt for next week, along with several other candidates.

For now, the Knicks only have permission by the Los Angeles Clippers — Woodson’s current employer — to interview the assistant coach.

Via Twitter:

Woodson coached New York from 2011-2014, spending three of those years as head coach. Woodson was 109-79 at the helm of the Knicks.

Meanwhile, it seems as though New York’s coaching net has been cast both wide and varied. Van Gundy hasn’t coached in the NBA in more than a decade, having last captained the Houston Rockets in 2006-07. Jackson seems like an obvious candidate in that it’s not clear he’s quite tuned in to the modern NBA given some of his comments as a broadcaster. Blatt, Fixdale, Stackhouse, and Woodson all seem like relatively normal choices, although the dysfunction of the Knicks organization skews that rating quite a bit.

As Kurt pointed out earlier, what happens with the Milwaukee Bucks job — and whether they retain Joe Prunty — might have a serious effect on who the Knicks have to choose from. No doubt some of the more reasonable candidates see the Bucks job as more desirable than New York.

Mike D’Antoni’s innovation will lead Rockets to Western Conference Finals

AP Photo
By Dane CarbaughApr 15, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
2 Comments

Let’s rewind the clock for a minute. The year is 2004. Every song on the radio is either an Usher single or a track featuring — you guessed it — Usher. It’s the first season for Mike D’Antoni as the head coach of the Phoenix Suns. And while countless oral histories and even a book would eventually be written about the Seven Seconds or Less era in Phoenix, much of the talk gets caught up in the speed of those Suns teams.

Really, they were all about the 3-point line.

In a league which hadn’t yet caught on to the devastating analytical shift when it came to the 3-point shot, D’Antoni and his staff built a team around scoring from beyond the arc, and quickly. Remember, this is 2004. Stephen Curry just got his driver’s license. “Borat” won’t come out for another two years. Kevin Federline is on the front of magazines. It’s a completely different era.

While their flash of scoring took us by storm, but the Suns scoring from deep is what left a lasting impression on the NBA. During each of his four seasons in Phoenix, D’Antoni’s teams were first in 3-point percentage. They were no lower than fifth in attempts each of those years. What D’Antoni did was set off a chain reaction that is still being felt today, 14 years later. Just look at the NBA in 2018. How many teams do you see today running the break — complete with a thousand drag screens and secondary screens — as their primary offense?

How many do you see shooting 3-pointers at a pace that would make even George Mikan faint?

Right.

D’Antoni was and always has been an innovator. Those Suns teams left an indelible mark on the NBA. But when it came to D’Antoni, the narrative was that Phoenix was an incomplete idea. For all the rosy talk of the SSOL era, at the time it was lambasted as being too gimmicky — all offense and no defense, and because of Robert Horry, an untenable way to win a championship. The tongue-clicking followed D’Antoni after stints with both the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers. Maybe some felt as though the NBA had taken his idea and ran with it, advancing it far past the capabilities of the West Virginia native.

Boy, was that wrong.

D’Antoni is now at the helm of the Houston Rockets, the team sitting atop the Western Conference playoffs and ready to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the precipice of innovation yet again, D’Antoni is a Coach of the Year candidate after mashing two future hall of famers in Chris Paul and James Harden together to form a potent offensive and defensive squad.

Starting the season, many felt both would need the ball too much for the experiment to work. Last year in Houston, the Rockets were the subject of some revelation when Harden made the switch to point guard full-time. Without Blake Griffin or a similar-passing big man to run his “get” action with, Paul’s off-ball movement would be restricted. It just didn’t seem to fit.

Now, of course, we all have egg on our faces. D’Antoni’s adjustments have gone beyond intermingling Harden and Paul at the two guard positions. The team staggers their minutes in a way that’s a nightmare for opposing teams, and D’Antoni doesn’t force either of them to play in each other’s style. Meanwhile, the pick-and-roll action with Clint Capela is devastating, and in both secondary transition and the halfcourt, D’Antoni’s sets to get shooters open like Ryan Anderson, Eric Gordon, and Trevor Ariza.

It’s that dynamism that has given Houston the edge over their opponents, even if there are some naysayers about their vaunted top-6 defensive rating. The Rockets’ biggest hurdle at this point, especially as they look ahead to the second round and beyond, is the status of Luc Mbah a Moute and Ryan Anderson. Houston’s quick-switching defense is going to miss the versatile wing in Mbah a Moute, who guards four of five positions consistently. Anderson’s shooting will be missed, especially against a squad that defends the 3-point line well in the Timberwolves.

Yes, losing Mbah a Moute is a huge blow to Houston’s chances to get to the NBA Finals. In fact, it’s one of the worst things that could happen to them when viewed in the context of the Golden State Warriors slowly gaining their health. But if we’re going to take the last decade-and-a-half seriously, and consider just how much adaptation and shaping of modern NBA strategy D’Antoni has done, it’s still going to be hard to bet against him.

The Timberwolves just barely scraped their way into the playoffs, and if Houstan can get past Jimmy Butler & Co. it has a real shot at playing either the Utah Jazz, who they swept this year, or the Oklahoma City Thunder, who Harden harbors an unshakable grudge against.

In fact, if Mbah a Moute really is out for up to four weeks, and if Anderson’s ankle continues to nag him, how D’Antoni guides the Rockets toward the Western Conference Finals might be one of the best storylines of his career. There’s serendipity in the father of the modern NBA offense bursting past the competition, swapping rotations and adding wrinkles you didn’t see coming, all with a fully-realized version of what he started some 14 years ago.

Hopefully this time nobody body checks one of D’Antoni’s star point guards into the scorer’s table. At least this time, he’s got two of them.