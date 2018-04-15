Joel Embiid clears concussion protocol, will miss Game 2 vs. Heat

The Philadelphia 76ers didn’t need Joel Embiid for Game 1 of their first round series against the Miami Heat on Saturday. The third seed in the East torched their conference rival by 27 points, 130-103, as Ben Simmons nearly marked a triple-double in his first playoff game.
Still, Embiid is on his way back from an orbital fracture whether the rest of the East likes it or not. While the Sixers center entertained fans pregame while wearing a “Phantom of the Opera” style mask against the Heat, the team now says Embiid is one step closer to suiting up after clearing concussion protocol.
Embiid last played on March 28 in a game against the New York Knicks. He collided with teammate Markelle Fultz while going after a ball.
Philadelphia will still be without Embiid when they take on the Heat in the city of brotherly love on Monday, but it now seems likely he’ll see the court sooner rather than later.
Game 3 of the series isn’t until Thursday, which gives Embiid five full days after clearing the protocol to get ready to play again.
Minnesota is a team on the rise in the West — Karl-Anthony Towns is a stud. Andrew Wiggins is a stud for the games he shows up and plays focused. Then coach Tom Thibodeau added Jimmy Butler to that roster to both be the glue and push this team, especially defensively. It worked — for the first time since 2004 the Timberwolves are in the postseason.
However, it’s going to be a short trip.
Houston and James Harden are the best regular season team in the NBA (and very possibly just the best team in the NBA, period). They are relentless attackers of mismatches and weaknesses on offense, and they switch everything and defend well on the other end. I get into all of it in this PBT Extra.
Minnesota will eventually have more playoff success with this roster,, but this season will be a learning experience.
This is the most fascinating first-round playoff series this season in either conference because nobody knows what it will look like.
Oklahoma City’s offense is predicated on the attacking drives of Russell Westbrook, but the presence of soon-to-be Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert in the paint anchoring the Utah defense will turn a lot of those into midrange pull-ups.
On the other side, the Jazz have leaned heavily on rookie Donovan Mitchell to create their offense, but what will he be able to do with Paul George draped all over him.
Throughout this series there are interesting matchups and questions to be answered, and I discuss them in this latest PBT Extra.
Nobody expected the Indiana Pacers to be here. Before the season they were pegged as a lottery team, but Victor Oladipo had other plans and lifted this team up.
Nobody expected the Cleveland Cavaliers to be here. A LeBron James led team wasn’t supposed to struggle to defend this much and fall to the four seed.
But here we are, the Cavaliers host the Pacers in the first game of the 4/5 Eastern Conference playoff matchup Sunday. Do the Pacers have a chance? I get into it in this latest PBT Extra.
Teams in the East were jockeying to get on Boston’s side of the playoff bracket because the Celtics are so banged up — no Kyrie Irving, no Gordon Hayward, no Marcus Smart, no Daniel Theis. The Milwaukee Bucks finished with the seven seed and got the chance to take on what’s left of the Celtics in the first round.
But can the Bucks beat them?
Milwaukee will have the best player in the series by a mile in Giannis Antetokounmpo, and they have strong players around him such as Eric Bledsoe and Kris Middleton. However, the Bucks are undisciplined and make mental mistakes all the time. On the other side, Boston still has Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown — and they will be disciplined. The Celtics will defend well and not make mistakes.
That combination makes this an interesting clash.