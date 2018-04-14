Reports: Knicks reach out to Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy, David Fizdale, Jerry Stackhouse

The star player is going to miss at least half of next season. The support and consistent direction from team ownership is lacking. There are factions and power battles within the front office and entire organization. And the fan base is vocal and not quietly patient.
Still, the New York Knicks coaching job is one of the most desirable in the NBA.
Which is why the biggest names available are lined up, as reported by Frank Isola of the New York Daily News.
According to a source close to the Knicks search, Van Gundy and Jackson join a growing list of head coaching candidates that the Knicks have officially reached out to. That list includes former Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale, who revealed Friday that he will interview with the Knicks next week.
Also, Jerry Stackhouse, the coach of Toronto’s G-League affiliate, has been contacted and could have an interview date confirmed by Monday.
Fizdale, who sat in on the Warriors’ practice before Game 1, confirmed to the media he is scheduled to interview with the Knicks. Both Stackhouse and Fizdale have been contacted about the openings in Charlotte and Orlando as well.
No real surprises there — the Knicks are going after the biggest names and best guys without a job.
One potentially complicating factor looming out there — the Milwaukee Bucks job. Currently, Joe Prunty sits in that chair (as the interim coach after Jason Kidd was fired) leading the Bucks into the playoffs against the Celtics. How the postseason goes could impact if that job becomes open, but if it does it would be the most desirable one in the NBA due to the presence of Giannis Antetokounmpo and a strong supporting cast. Van Gundy, Fizdale, and other big names who think they could have a shot at that gig may not want to move fast on the Knicks or any other coaching job in the interim.
This is the Knicks, so expect this to just be the start of the drama in their search.