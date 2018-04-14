PBT Extra Preview: San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are without Stephen Curry and stumbled into the playoffs, going 7-10 to close out the season, all while playing average defense. They look vulnerable.
Still, expect them to flip the switch and comfortably handle the San Antonio Spurs, which is what I get into in this PBT Extra preview.
Without Kawhi Leonard, this is not a good matchup for San Antonio, as we saw last year in the playoffs (after Zaza Pachulia slid under him on a jumper). It’s a good matchup for the Warriors to get their feet under them and for the combination of Kevin Durant and Draymond Green to take charge.
The Toronto Raptors are the No. 1 seed in the East, they won 59 games and have a top-five offense and defense in the league… and yet there are still doubts about this team as it heads to the playoffs.
Drawing the talented but underachieving Washington Wizards — now with John Wall — only adds to the concerns, as I cover in this latest PBT Extra.
It falls on DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry to carry over their play and their ball movement from the regular season to the postseason, and to lift the Raptors up. Defense and bench play have been central to the Toronto success this season, but in the playoffs the Raptors need their stars to step up.
Nerlens Noel reportedly rejected an offer worth $17.5 million annually from the Mavericks last summer. Then, he signed his qualifying offer.
Apparently, there wasn’t much mutual negotiation between.
Tim MacMahon of ESPN:
As a restricted free agent, Noel declined a four-year, $70 million offer from the Mavericks last summer, countering by asking for a maximum contract. According to sources, Mavs owner Mark Cuban immediately pulled the offer off the table and never made another one, with Noel eventually signing a one-year, $4.2 million qualifying offer after changing agents.
This worked out well for the Mavericks. They sent a message for future negotiations and avoided paying Noel so much.
Questions emerged about Noel’s work ethic. He left the team for weeks to have an non-pressing thumb surgery. Until getting suspended for a drug violation (almost certainly marijuana), Noel’s most notable moment of the season was eating a hot dog.
Perhaps, Noel would have been on a better track if he were happier with his contract situation. But these are too many red flags to ignore.
Though he’s just 24 and has shown flashes of quality play, Noel is unlikely to earn $70 million over the rest of his career. He’ll probably regret that negotiation.
The Toronto Raptors are 0-9 as a franchise in the first game of a playoff series.
Combine that with the ghost of lousy playoff performances past, a difficult first-round matchup against a Washington team that has a lot of talent on the roster and gets John Wall back, plus an uneasy fan base that seems to expect the worst, and you get a Game 1 packed with pressure for the Raptors. It seems to overshadow the fact they won 59 games, have had a top-five offense and defense on the season, and that they have been clearly the best team in the East all season.
Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry acknowledged the pressure, via Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun.
If Toronto can win Game 1 comfortably — which is entirely possible, depending upon which Wizards team made the trip north of the border — they will gain confidence and should carry that over to a comfortable series win. However, how does the team react if it’s tight late in the fourth? Or even if the Raptors are down eight midway through the third quarter? Will the energy be sucked out of a nervous building?
The Raptors are saying all the right things.
We’ll see if that translates to the court.
After Mike Budenhozer was stripped of GM powers in Atlanta last May (technically he resigned, but…) there was a lot of speculation around the league he would leave as the team’s coach eventually as well. He was brought in to build a culture and did that — the Hawks went to the playoffs his first four seasons and that includes a 60-win season and trip to the conference Finals — but with the Hawks in a rebuild did he want to stick around?
Enter the Phoenix Suns, who could use a coach to establish a culture. From Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
The Atlanta Hawks have granted coach Mike Budenholzer permission to speak with the Phoenix Suns about their head-coaching vacancy, league sources told ESPN….
So far, the Suns’ coaching search appears focused on securing a candidate with a successful head-coaching resume in the NBA. The Suns still are considering interim coach Jay Triano, who replaced Earl Watson three games into the regular season.
The Suns are rebuilding as well, but they are farther along in the process thanks to drafting Devin Booker. What Phoenix needs is someone who can Budenholzer is a smart tactician who comes out of the Gregg Popovich coaching tree — he understands how to develop players and the importance of that.
This fit makes sense, and it would give Atlanta GM Travis Schlenk a chance to put his guy in place, rather than the expensive guy (two years, $14 million left) he inherited. That said, there is no sign this is anywhere near a done deal. Budenholzer will want to get a feel for GM Ryan McDonough and will have questions about the commitment and willingness to spend of owner Robert Sarver. There’s a lot of work to do, but keep your eye on this potential pairing.