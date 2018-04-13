Will LeBron James keep outlasting Eastern Conference field?

DETROIT – When I brought up comments he made about LeBron James during the Cavaliers’ sweep of the Raptors in last year’s playoffs, Kyle Lowry responded before I even asked a question.

“Finish the quote, though,” Lowry said. “Go look at the whole quote.”

The headline:

Kyle Lowry: ‘They’ve got LeBron James and nobody’s closing the gap on him’

“The whole quote,” Lowry insists. “So, what did it say? Go ahead.”

The second paragraph and first quote:

“They’ve got LeBron James,” Lowry told The Vertical late Friday night. “Nobody’s closing the gap on him. I mean, that’s it right there: They’ve got LeBron James and nobody’s closing the gap on him.”

“Did you finish the quote?” Lowry asks again.

Finally, the fifth paragraph (which followed a large image):

“I don’t know when his prime is going to stop,” Lowry told The Vertical. “I don’t think it’s going to stop anytime soon. I think he’ll be able to continue what he’s doing for a long time. But that’s basketball. You’ve got to find a way to beat the best.”

To Lowry, the key portion of the quote: “You’ve got to find a way to beat the best.” He believes people took his statement out of context with that part buried.

“Yes, they did,” Lowry said. “For sure. That’s why it kind of got to me.”

Lowry said he meant no disrespect with his defensiveness, and I took none. He sounded tired of hearing about that quote for nearly an entire year.

He doesn’t want that soundbite to go the way of Brandon Jennings‘ “Bucks in 6,” Lance Stephenson‘s ear blow and Stanley Johnson‘s “I’m definitely in his head” as the latest punchline in LeBron’s reign of Eastern Conference dominance. No, Lowry wants to end LeBron’s rule completely.

“We’ve got to be better than him to be the best team we can be,” Lowry said. “And that’s what it is. We’re not afraid of him. We’ve got to be a better team and figure out how to beat him and beat every other team.”

The Raptors are the last challenger standing in the wreckage left in LeBron’s wake.

LeBron has won seven straight Eastern Conference titles, four with the Heat then three with the Cavs. In that span, he’s 21-0 in Eastern Conference playoff series and 84-21 in Eastern Conference playoff games.

Of the 21 Eastern Conference teams LeBron has beaten in this run, 11 have completely turned over their roster since losing to him.

LeBron has broken up the Kevin Garnett-Paul Pierce-Ray Allen-Rajon Rondo Celtics, Paul George-Roy Hibbert-Lance Stephenson-David WestGeorge Hill Pacers, Derrick RoseJoakim NoahLuol Deng Bulls, Al HorfordPaul MillsapKyle KorverJeff TeagueDeMarre Carroll Hawks and Isaiah ThomasAvery BradleyJae Crowder Celtics. Yup, LeBron is going for seconds.

Of Eastern Conference players who lost to LeBron’s Miami teams, only John Henson (2013 Milwaukee) and Kemba Walker, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Cody Zeller (2014 Charlotte) have remained with the same team. And those were teams LeBron swept in the first round, hardly marquee competition.

Here’s everyone who has played against LeBron in the Eastern Conference playoffs the last seven years. Players are sorted by minutes in the series. Those in green remain with that team. Those in red and crossed off changed teams (though three – Lance Stephenson, Brandon Jennings and Omer Asik – returned).

image

LeBron’s moves from Cleveland to Miami in 2010 and then back to Cleveland in 2014 were obviously monumental. But his presence has loomed over the entire East.

“You’re gauged on if you can beat his team that gets to the Finals every year,” said Bucks center John Henson, the only man who has stayed with an Eastern Conference team beaten by LeBron’s Heat from 2011-2013. “Constantly building and rebuilding and trades are being made to dethrone him.”

Paul George takes pride in pushing LeBron as hard as anyone in the East has during this time. His Pacers were the last Eastern Conference team to reach even a Game 7 against LeBron (2013 conference finals), and Indiana battled the Heat in a hard-fought six-game conference finals the following year.

“Going through that changed me as a player, changed my learning, my experience,” George said. “And that’s what it came down to. I was very proud of where we, that group that competed in that Eastern Conference finals, I’m very proud of what we accomplished in that short period of career we had together.”

George has moved on to the Thunder in the Western Conference, where the competition certainly isn’t easier, but at least doesn’t include LeBron.

Al Horford helped the Hawks win 60 games in 2014-15 only to get swept by LeBron’s Cavaliers in the conference finals. Atlanta returned mostly intact the following year, but got swept by LeBron again.

“They just kind of just kept wearing down on us over the years,” Horford said.

Now, Horford is with Boston, again trying to get past LeBron.

The Celtics appear particularly conscious of LeBron. While still competitive, they traded icons Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce in 2013. Though the Nets’ ridiculously generous offer certainly helped, it’s hard to believe Boston wasn’t influenced by LeBron being in his prime.

That prime has only continued. After losing in five games to LeBron’s Cavs in last year’s conference finals, Boston got rid of 11 of 15 players.

If the Celtics’ front office fears LeBron (wisely, if it does), it shares company with his opponents on the floor

“Some people he plays in this league, for sure, get intimidated,” said P.J. Tucker, who faced LeBron with the Raptors last year. “…People, when you watch the TV, you think he’s just going to come in and just manhandle you.”

Of course, LeBron isn’t doing this alone. He played with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love in Cleveland.

But that’s part of the lore. LeBron has engineered super teams so he could dominate a conference for the better part of a decade.

Continuing the streak won’t be easy. The 76ers are growing up before our eyes. The Celtics are young and good, and they’ll be healthier another year. The Raptors are digging in.

And the Cavs look vulnerable. Their defense is ugly. For the first team in this era, LeBron has only one supporting star, Love. The Cavaliers are just the No. 4 seed, LeBron’s lowest seed since 2008. Though LeBron isn’t worried, that means a first-round matchup with the Pacers (48-34) – the best record of any of LeBron’s first-round opponents.

LeBron has won all 12 of his first-round series, including 21 straight first-round games. Given how much Cleveland relies on him, even a prolonged series with Indiana could have lasting negative consequences deeper in the playoffs.

The last time so much was on LeBron’s plate was 2010, when his top teammates were Mo Williams and a declining Antawn Jamison. The Cavaliers lost to the Celtics in the second round.

Rajon Rondo, now with the Pelicans, said he had no idea that Boston squad was the last non-LeBron team to win the East.

“He won seven straight, huh?” Rondo said. “It’s looking like it’s about to be eight.”

Report: Hawks allow Mike Budenholzer to talk to Suns about head coach position

After Mike Budenhozer was stripped of GM powers in Atlanta last May (technically he resigned, but…) there was a lot of speculation around the league he would leave as the team’s coach eventually as well. He was brought in to build a culture and did that — the Hawks went to the playoffs his first four seasons and that includes a 60-win season and trip to the conference Finals — but with the Hawks in a rebuild did he want to stick around?

Enter the Phoenix Suns, who could use a coach to establish a culture. From Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Atlanta Hawks have granted coach Mike Budenholzer permission to speak with the Phoenix Suns about their head-coaching vacancy, league sources told ESPN….

So far, the Suns’ coaching search appears focused on securing a candidate with a successful head-coaching resume in the NBA. The Suns still are considering interim coach Jay Triano, who replaced Earl Watson three games into the regular season.

The Suns are rebuilding as well, but they are farther along in the process thanks to drafting Devin Booker. What Phoenix needs is someone who can Budenholzer is a smart tactician who comes out of the Gregg Popovich coaching tree — he understands how to develop players and the importance of that.

This fit makes sense, and it would give Atlanta GM Travis Schlenk a chance to put his guy in place, rather than the expensive guy (two years, $14 million left) he inherited. That said, there is no sign this is anywhere near a done deal. Budenholzer will want to get a feel for GM Ryan McDonough and will have questions about the commitment and willingness to spend of owner Robert Sarver. There’s a lot of work to do, but keep your eye on this potential pairing.

Dallas, Chicago biggest winners in NBA draft tiebreakers

When the league is so bunched up that heading into the final day of the season not one playoff matchup was set, there were bound to be a few teams tied when all things were said and done. In the final days of the season, that led to a lot of stories and flowcharts about possible outcomes.

After the season ended, all ties had to be broken to clarify the NBA Draft — and draft lottery. That happened Friday.

The biggest winner is the Dallas Mavericks — they won the coin flip and will pick No. 3 while the Atlanta Hawks will pick No. 4. For the draft lottery, the chances are split as close to evenly as possible, so the Mavericks have a 13.8 percent chance of getting the top pick while Atlanta’s chances are 13.7 percent.

The other big winner was the Chicago Bulls, who won the tiebreaker and get the No. 6 pick, while Sacramento will choose seventh. Both teams have a 5.3 percent chance of winning the lottery and getting Deandre Ayton the top pick.

Out of the lottery and into the playoff teams, Miami’s pick — which belongs to Phoenix — will be 16th, while the Milwaukee Bucks will go one later (if the Bucks had gone 16th their pick would have conveyed to the Suns, but now that rolls over a year). Next, San Antonio will choose 18th while Minnesota’s No. 19 pick will go to Atlanta.

Finally, the big four-way tie shook out this way: the Oklahoma City Thunder pick (which belongs to Minnesota) is No. 20, the Utah Jazz are No. 21, the New Orleans Pelicans (which belongs to Chicago) is No. 22, and the Indiana Pacers are No. 23.

So, here is your complete draft order heading into the lottery (picks 15 and beyond will not change):

Thunder suspend announcer who said Russell Westbrook was ‘out of his cotton-picking mind’

While Russell Westbrook was pursuing enough rebounds in the Thunder’s season finale to clinch a triple-double season average, Thunder TV play-by-play announcer Brian Davis  accentuated a nice pass by saying “Westbrook is ‘out of his cotton-picking mind.’

The modifier “cotton-picking” is an exclamatory phrase. Davis seemingly meant that Westbrook was playing out of his mind, a compliment. But the phrase is tangled in a history in which slaves primarily picked cotton in the South.

Fred Katz of The Norman Transcript:

I believe Davis didn’t consider the racist undertones of the phrase. It sounds innocent enough at first blush.

But this should serve as a reminder as all the subtle ways racism is baked into our society. To eradicate it, we first must actively identify it. There are far more harmful examples than a basketball announcer uttering an insensitive phrase.

Davis shouldn’t have said it, and he owned up to that and apologized. I’m not sure what suspending him accomplishes. This already shined a light on the context behind the phrase, and it seemed to serve as a learning experience for Davis and everyone else listening (myself included). I guess the suspension lets the Thunder show they take these matter very seriously.

PBT Awards: All-NBA

Kurt Helin

First team

G: James Harden, Rockets

G: Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

F: LeBron James, Cavaliers

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

C: Anthony Davis, Pelicans

Second team

G: Russell Westbrook, Thunder

G: Chris Paul, Rockets

F: Kevin Durant, Warriors

F: Jimmy Butler, Timberwolves

C: Joel Embiid, 76ers

Third team

G: Stephen Curry, Warriors

G: Kyrie Irving, Celtics

F: LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs

F: Al Horford, Celtics

C: Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves

The first team was fairly clear for me — the positions just happened to shake out the same as my MVP ballot. If Stephen Curry had played more than 51 games he would have been much higher on this list. Also, there was some shifting here. For example, I have Davis as the first-team center here but list him as a forward for All-Defense, but he pretty much evenly split time between the positions and this gets the best players on the All-NBA roster. Same with moving Aldridge to forward, even though he played more center this season.

Dan Feldman

First team

G: James Harden, Rockets

G: Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

F: LeBron James, Cavaliers

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

C: Anthony Davis, Pelicans

Second team

G: Russell Westbrook, Thunder

G: Chris Paul, Rockets

F: Kevin Durant, Warriors

F: Jimmy Butler, Timberwolves

C: Joel Embiid, 76ers

Third team

G: Victor Oladipo, Pacers

G: Stephen Curry, Warriors

F: DeMar DeRozan, Raptors

F: LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs

C: Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves

The first team matches my MVP ballot. Kyrie Irving and Kyle Lowry were tough cuts in a stacked guard class. Jimmy Butler and DeMar DeRozan benefited from being able to swing to forward. Al Horford, Nikola Jokic, Paul George and Ben Simmons received strong consideration for the third-team frontcourt spots, but DeMar DeRozan (keeping turnover rate low while offensive focal point), LaMarcus Aldridge (carrying shorthanded Spurs into playoffs) and Karl-Anthony Towns (such a talented scorer, even if his usage and defense were underwhelming) got the edge.

Dane Carbaugh

First team

G: James Harden, Rockets

G: Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

F: LeBron James, Cavaliers

F: Kevin Durant, Warriors

C: Anthony Davis, Pelicans

Second team

G: Chris Paul, Rockets

G: Russell Westbrook, Thunder

F: DeMar DeRozan, Raptors

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

C: Joel Embiid, 76ers
Third team

G: Jimmy Butler, Timberwolves

G: Victor Oladipo, Pacers

F: Paul George, Thunder

F: Al Horford, Celtics

C: Rudy Gobert, Jazz

There’s lots of ways to get angry about these picks, which is why I’m not going to lose sleep over anyone I left off. The first team is perhaps a little easier this year, if only because the MVP voting sort of shakes out in a way that mimics the same format. The obvious absence here is more guys from the Raptors, but that perhaps is due to the rising tide lifting all boats situation they have going on in Canada. I think that’s what you want, to be honest. Anthony Davis played 51% of his minutes at center this year according to Basketball Reference, by the way, so don’t tweet at me.