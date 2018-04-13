Thunder suspend announcer who said Russell Westbrook was ‘out of his cotton-picking mind’

While Russell Westbrook was pursuing enough rebounds in the Thunder’s season finale to clinch a triple-double season average, Thunder TV play-by-play announcer Brian Davis accentuated a nice pass by saying “Westbrook is ‘out of his cotton-picking mind.’

The modifier “cotton-picking” is an exclamatory phrase. Davis seemingly meant that Westbrook was playing out of his mind, a compliment. But the phrase is tangled in a history in which slaves primarily picked cotton in the South.

Fred Katz of The Norman Transcript:

Thunder play-by-play announcer Brian Davis has been suspended for Game 1 of the Thunder/Jazz series for comments he made during the final game of the regular season. Usual radio play-by-play announcer Matt Pinto will call the game for FOX Sports Oklahoma next to Michael Cage. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) April 13, 2018

Statement from Brian Davis: “I offer my sincere apology and realize that, while I committed a lapse in judgement, such mistakes come with consequences.” pic.twitter.com/e6A7Jy26Km — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) April 13, 2018

I believe Davis didn’t consider the racist undertones of the phrase. It sounds innocent enough at first blush.

But this should serve as a reminder as all the subtle ways racism is baked into our society. To eradicate it, we first must actively identify it. There are far more harmful examples than a basketball announcer uttering an insensitive phrase.

Davis shouldn’t have said it, and he owned up to that and apologized. I’m not sure what suspending him accomplishes. This already shined a light on the context behind the phrase, and it seemed to serve as a learning experience for Davis and everyone else listening (myself included). I guess the suspension lets the Thunder show they take these matter very seriously.