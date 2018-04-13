Report: Nerlens Noel rejected $70 million offer, requested max, never got another offer from Mavericks

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Nerlens Noel reportedly rejected an offer worth $17.5 million annually from the Mavericks last summer. Then, he signed his qualifying offer.

Apparently, there wasn’t much mutual negotiation between.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

As a restricted free agent, Noel declined a four-year, $70 million offer from the Mavericks last summer, countering by asking for a maximum contract. According to sources, Mavs owner Mark Cuban immediately pulled the offer off the table and never made another one, with Noel eventually signing a one-year, $4.2 million qualifying offer after changing agents.

This worked out well for the Mavericks. They sent a message for future negotiations and avoided paying Noel so much.

Questions emerged about Noel’s work ethic. He left the team for weeks to have an non-pressing thumb surgery. Until getting suspended for a drug violation (almost certainly marijuana), Noel’s most notable moment of the season was eating a hot dog.

Perhaps, Noel would have been on a better track if he were happier with his contract situation. But these are too many red flags to ignore.

Though he’s just 24 and has shown flashes of quality play, Noel is unlikely to earn $70 million over the rest of his career. He’ll probably regret that negotiation.