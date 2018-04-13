PBT Extra: Despite poor defense, Cavaliers should be favorites to win East

By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
The Cavaliers had the second worst defense in the NBA this season, giving up 109.5 points per 100 possessions (take garbage time out of the equation and that jumps to 112). Despite this not being a strong defensive season for him, the Cavaliers were better with LeBron James on the court giving up 104.9 per 100 (which is more middle of the pack in the league).

Despite that, the Cavaliers are the favorites to come out of the East, as I get into in this latest PBT Extra.

LeBron has been to seven straight NBA Finals for a reason. He lifts his game up during the playoffs, particularly becoming more focused on the defensive end of the floor — if he can lift the Cavaliers up to just an above average defense, combined with an offense that overwhelms, that may well be good enough to make it happen.

Cleveland does not have a strong supporting cast around LeBron, and Toronto will prove a challenge in the East. But after seven straight Finals trips for LeBron, I’m not betting against him making it eight.

Hornets fire Steve Clifford

By Dan FeldmanApr 13, 2018, 10:31 AM EDT
When new Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak refused to address Steve Clifford’s future at his introductory press conference, that seemed telling.

It was.

Hornets release:

Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has relieved Steve Clifford of his head coaching duties.

“I want to thank Coach Clifford for his contributions to the Hornets,” said Kupchak. “I know he has worked incredibly hard on behalf of the organization and we wish him the best moving forward. The search for a new coach will begin immediately.”

Charlotte went 43-39, 33-49, 48-34, 36-46 and 36-46 in five seasons with Clifford. Point difference tends to better represent a team’s quality than record, and the Hornets actually outscored their opponents the last two seasons – but won just 36 games each year. Perhaps, with better luck, Clifford would still have a job.

Clifford quickly established a strong defense in Charlotte, his players buying in around his straightforward approach. He later adopted a more modern offense, though that nudged the Hornets only around league average in scoring, and that defense slipped.

In 2016, Clifford guided Charlotte to its first playoff-game victory since the franchise reemerged as the Bobcats in 2004. That 2016 team was full of expiring contracts, and Clifford helping to keep everyone together is one of the most underrated coaching jobs in recent memory.

The Hornets’ payroll got high, and they didn’t meet expectations. Clifford will take the fall, and Kupchak will get to pick his own coach. But Charlotte’s salary-cap picture remains thorny, and that’s Kupchak’s problem now. No coach will solve all those issues.

Clifford should become one of the hottest coaches on the market – if he wants to be. Health issues kept him out a significant portion of this season.

Jeremy Lin plans to return to Nets a new player next season

Associated PressApr 13, 2018, 8:55 AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Jeremy Lin didn’t even make it through one full game this season.

He plans to return next season playing a different way so he can stay on the floor and help the Brooklyn Nets keep building.

Lin played in just 36 games in 2016-17 due to hamstring injuries and ruptured his right patella tendon in a loss at Indiana on opening night of this season. His plan to stay healthy focuses on ditching all the on-court motor skills that started Linsanity six years ago across the city with the New York Knicks in exchange for a new range of motion.

“So, like, at every level of ability to be more dynamic, I’m not just looking at whether my knee will hold up. I’m looking at whether I have done enough to completely change pre-existing movement patterns,” Lin said Thursday, a day after the Nets finished 28-54, their third consecutive 50-loss season after three straight playoff appearances.

The Nets won seven of their last 13 games after losing 19 of 22.

The 29-year-old Lin spent a large chunk of his rehab process at Fortius Sport and Health in Vancouver, British Columbia, under his personal trainer, Rick Celebrini, who in the past worked with former NBA star Steve Nash.

Running, shooting and defending will all seem new for Lin, who signed a three-year, $36 million deal with the Nets in July 2016, and in February opted in to his $12.5 million player option.

“It won’t look different to the eye, or on TV any different, but it will be very different in terms of how I do it, and where I move from and what muscles I’m using and what tendons and joints I’m not using,” Lin said.

His injury led to the development of others at point guard.

Spencer Dinwiddie became a candidate for the Most Improved Player award after averaging career highs with 12.6 points and 6.6 assists. Coach Kenny Atkinson and general manager Sean Marks also got a good look at D'Angelo Russell, who took over Lin’s duties, but then needed knee suffer that forced him out until mid-January. Once the 22-year-old returned to the court, he showed flashes of why the Los Angeles Lakers made him the No. 2 pick of the 2015 draft before including him in the Brook Lopez deal last summer.

Add in Allen Crabbe, who struggled at times but set the franchise season-single record of 201 3-pointers made; an improved defender in second-year player Caris LeVert; a young shot-blocker in rookie Jarrett Allen; and the rising play of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson along with the veteran presence of DeMarre Carroll, Lin has a reason to feel optimistic.

 

 

PBT Extra: The red-hot Sixers in the Eastern Conference Finals? It’ll happen.

By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2018, 7:50 AM EDT
Last season the Philadephia 76ers won just 28 games, and they entered this season with tons of questions: How good is Ben Simmons? How many games will Joel Embiid play? Can this team defend? How will veterans such as J.J. Redick blend in?

The Sixers answered every question, passed every test put to them.

The result is 52 wins and the three seed — and in this PBT Extra I get into how the Sixers now have a clear path to the Eastern Conference Finals. There will be challenges — Miami is a disciplined team that will force the Sixers to be focused and play good defense, but you have to like where Philadephia sit.

Lakers’ big summer looms after 5 straight losing seasons

AP
Associated PressApr 12, 2018, 11:59 PM EDT
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) And now the real season begins for the Los Angeles Lakers.

At least that’s what the fans of the 16-time NBA champions repeatedly have been told while Los Angeles missed the playoffs and finished with a losing record for the fifth consecutive year.

Ever since they took over the Lakers’ basketball operations a year ago, Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka have founded their rebuilding project around the acquisition of one or two elite free agents this summer – or next summer, they’ve recently amended.

Magic firmly believes the Lakers’ championship pedigree, glamorous location and salary cap room for two enormous contracts can attract superstars near the primes of their careers to lift one of the NBA’s cornerstone franchises back to its accustomed heights. The Lakers had only missed the playoffs five previous times in their first 65 years of existence before they doubled that number during this dismal half-decade.

But while the pursuit of Paul George and LeBron James constantly loomed on the horizon, the Lakers’ day-to-day development over the past season has been downright intriguing. For all their talk of the Lakers’ irresistible lure, Johnson and Pelinka knew they probably couldn’t attract free-agent stars without an attractive young core, and the last six months suggested they have it.

“If guys want to come here, they come,” rookie Kyle Kuzma said Thursday after his exit interview with team brass. “But if not, we’re not depending on that. We want to be those great players, those max-level guys. We just think about, `How can we make the team better?”‘

Rookies Lonzo Ball, Kuzma and Josh Hart all showed clear NBA ability, while youngsters Brandon Ingram and Julius Randle continued their development into above-average pros. Los Angeles’ 35-47 record and 11th-place conference finish in the just-completed season are its best performances by a considerable margin during this woeful five-year stretch.

The Lakers aren’t good yet, but the guys who are already in purple and gold could be key pieces in a very good team.

Here are more things to watch during another long offseason in LA:

PG SWEEPSTAKES

The Lakers are expected to put a full-court press on George, the Oklahoma City Thunder star who grew up idolizing Kobe Bryant in Palmdale, just north of Los Angeles. Even if James decides to stay home in Cleveland instead of becoming a dual-threat Hollywood mogul, the addition of George’s 20-plus points per night almost certainly would make the Lakers very entertaining in coach Luke Walton’s up-tempo system this fall. If George decides to play for a franchise closer to a championship, the Lakers will undoubtedly spin the narrative to the summer of 2019, when another bumper crop of free agents will be on the market.

RANDLE’S FUTURE

Randle’s improvement was among the Lakers’ most impressive developments of the season. The formerly inconsistent power forward played in all 82 games, averaging 16.1 points and 8.0 rebounds and emerging as a dependable two-way player. Randle is a free agent this summer after the Lakers decided not to lock him down with a contract extension last year, but Randle’s outstanding year has greatly increased the chances of a long-term deal in LA. “As far as the summer, who knows what will happen?” Randle said. “I’ve never done this before. All I know is it’s going to be a longer summer than I want it to be, with us not being in the playoffs. I think it’s exciting for me, though.”

FREE AGENCY

The Lakers’ desire for plenty of cap room this summer means they’ve got four talented veterans with expiring contracts: Brook Lopez, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye. Lopez had a strong debut season with his hometown team, which won’t be able to afford him unless it comes up empty with the top-shelf free agents. Caldwell-Pope also seems likely to leave, while the market for Thomas’ skills is unpredictable after his injury-plagued year ended with hip surgery. If Thomas doesn’t attract a big offer, he seems amenable to a return to LA – as does Frye, a dependable veteran backup.

BALL GAME

After showing incredible basketball intelligence and a distressingly inconsistent shot, Ball said he is headed into “pretty much the biggest summer of my life.” The UCLA product with the opinionated parent understands the weaknesses in his game, and he seems determined to address his offensive flaws while building his overall strength. If Ball takes significant strides as a scorer, he would quickly become one of the NBA’s most dynamic young guards with his preternatural court vision and rebounding ability.

LUKE’S FUTURE

Walton seems extremely likely to return for a third season after his Lakers made a nine-game improvement on last year’s performance. Johnson and owner Jeanie Buss continue to speak glowingly of the young coach, and Walton doesn’t seem satisfied by the Lakers’ incremental improvements. “We know this is a team that’s supposed to be in the playoffs and to contend for championships, and that’s the goal we’re all trying to reach every day,” Walton said.

