AP Photo/Phil Long

PBT Awards: All-NBA

By Dan FeldmanApr 13, 2018, 4:50 PM EDT
1 Comment

Kurt Helin

First team

G: James Harden, Rockets

G: Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

F: LeBron James, Cavaliers

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

C: Anthony Davis, Pelicans

Second team

G: Russell Westbrook, Thunder

G: Chris Paul, Rockets

F: Kevin Durant, Warriors

F: Jimmy Butler, Timberwolves

C: Joel Embiid, 76ers

Third team

G: Stephen Curry, Warriors

G: Kyrie Irving, Celtics

F: LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs

F: Al Horford, Celtics

C: Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves

The first team was fairly clear for me — the positions just happened to shake out the same as my MVP ballot. If Stephen Curry had played more than 51 games he would have been much higher on this list. Also, there was some shifting here. For example, I have Davis as the first-team center here but list him as a forward for All-Defense, but he pretty much evenly split time between the positions and this gets the best players on the All-NBA roster. Same with moving Aldridge to forward, even though he played more center this season.

Dan Feldman

First team

G: James Harden, Rockets

G: Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

F: LeBron James, Cavaliers

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

C: Anthony Davis, Pelicans

Second team

G: Russell Westbrook, Thunder

G: Chris Paul, Rockets

F: Kevin Durant, Warriors

F: Jimmy Butler, Timberwolves

C: Joel Embiid, 76ers

Third team

G: Victor Oladipo, Pacers

G: Stephen Curry, Warriors

F: DeMar DeRozan, Raptors

F: LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs

C: Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves

The first team matches my MVP ballot. Kyrie Irving and Kyle Lowry were tough cuts in a stacked guard class. Jimmy Butler and DeMar DeRozan benefited from being able to swing to forward. Al Horford, Nikola Jokic, Paul George and Ben Simmons received strong consideration for the third-team frontcourt spots, but DeMar DeRozan (keeping turnover rate low while offensive focal point), LaMarcus Aldridge (carrying shorthanded Spurs into playoffs) and Karl-Anthony Towns (such a talented scorer, even if his usage and defense were underwhelming) got the edge.

Dane Carbaugh

First team

G: James Harden, Rockets

G: Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

F: LeBron James, Cavaliers

F: Kevin Durant, Warriors

C: Anthony Davis, Pelicans

Second team

G: Chris Paul, Rockets

G: Russell Westbrook, Thunder

F: DeMar DeRozan, Raptors

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

C: Joel Embiid, 76ers
Third team

G: Jimmy Butler, Timberwolves

G: Victor Oladipo, Pacers

F: Paul George, Thunder

F: Al Horford, Celtics

C: Rudy Gobert, Jazz

There’s lots of ways to get angry about these picks, which is why I’m not going to lose sleep over anyone I left off. The first team is perhaps a little easier this year, if only because the MVP voting sort of shakes out in a way that mimics the same format. The obvious absence here is more guys from the Raptors, but that perhaps is due to the rising tide lifting all boats situation they have going on in Canada. I think that’s what you want, to be honest. Anthony Davis played 51% of his minutes at center this year according to Basketball Reference, by the way, so don’t tweet at me.

Thunder suspend announcer who said Russell Westbrook was ‘out of his cotton-picking mind’

By Dan FeldmanApr 13, 2018, 5:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

While Russell Westbrook was pursuing enough rebounds in the Thunder’s season finale to clinch a triple-double season average, Thunder TV play-by-play announcer Brian Davis  accentuated a nice pass by saying “Westbrook is ‘out of his cotton-picking mind.’

The modifier “cotton-picking” is an exclamatory phrase. Davis seemingly meant that Westbrook was playing out of his mind, a compliment. But the phrase is tangled in a history in which slaves primarily picked cotton in the South.

Fred Katz of The Norman Transcript:

I believe Davis didn’t consider the racist undertones of the phrase. It sounds innocent enough at first blush.

But this should serve as a reminder as all the subtle ways racism is baked into our society. To eradicate it, we first must actively identify it. There are far more harmful examples than a basketball announcer uttering an insensitive phrase.

Davis shouldn’t have said it, and he owned up to that and apologized. I’m not sure what suspending him accomplishes. This already shined a light on the context behind the phrase, and it seemed to serve as a learning experience for Davis and everyone else listening (myself included). I guess the suspension lets the Thunder show they take these matter very seriously.

76ers look dangerous when adjusting for playoff rotations

By Dan FeldmanApr 13, 2018, 3:48 PM EDT
1 Comment

Kyrie Irving significantly affected the Celtics’ record this season. Isaiah Thomas held a defining role on the Cavaliers for a while. Tristan Thompson played plenty for Cleveland, too.

But Irving (injured) and Thomas (traded) will have nothing to do with Boston’s and Cleveland’s playoff fortunes. If Thompson falls from the Cavs’ postseason rotation, neither will he.

Yet, any season-long metrics – including win-loss record – commonly used to predict the playoffs factor in those players. So, I’ve found how many points per 100 possessions teams score and allow when five players projected to be in the postseason rotation are on the floor together.

This is hardly a perfect measure. Teams rarely announce their playoff rotations, so we’re left with my predictions of which players will receive regular playing time in the first round. The minutes distribution among players in the adjusted rating can vary from what it’ll be during the playoffs. This doesn’t take into account opponent quality. Some teams have larger samples than others. Home-court advantage is not considered.

But I find it useful, another data point among the many necessary to evaluate the upcoming playoffs. It shows how the players we project to see on the court the next couple weeks have played together, without someone else affecting the chemistry.

Here’s each team’s offensive, defensive and net ratings adjusted from the regular season to counting only lineups that include five players projected to be in the first-round playoff rotation (using nbawowy! to calculate):

Eastern Conference

3. Philadelphia 76ers

  • Offensive rating: 110.6 to 110.1
  • Defensive rating: 106.1 to 99.4
  • Net rating: +4.5 to +10.7

1. Toronto Raptors

  • Offensive rating: 116.1 to 118.5
  • Defensive rating: 107.8 to 108.2
  • Net rating: +8.3 to +10.3

7. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Offensive rating: 111.1 to 116.7
  • Defensive rating: 111.4 to 109.1
  • Net rating: -0.3 to +7.6

4. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Offensive rating: 115.0 to 116.4
  • Defensive rating: 113.9 to 109.1
  • Net rating: +1.1 to +7.3

8. Washington Wizards

  • Offensive rating: 111.2 to 113.4
  • Defensive rating: 110.6 to 108.1
  • Net rating: +0.6 to +5.3

6. Miami Heat

  • Offensive rating: 108.2 to 112.1
  • Defensive rating: 107.8 to 107.4
  • Net rating: +0.4 to +4.7

5. Indiana Pacers

  • Offensive rating: 111.2 to 111.7
  • Defensive rating: 109.7 to 108.0
  • Net rating: +1.5 to +3.7

2. Boston Celtics

  • Offensive rating: 109.7 to 106.6
  • Defensive rating: 105.9 to 104.1
  • Net rating: +3.8 to +2.5

Western Conference

1. Houston Rockets

  • Offensive rating: 118.0 to 124.3
  • Defensive rating: 109.1 to 112.1
  • Net rating: +8.9 to +12.2

5. Utah Jazz

  • Offensive rating: 109.5 to 111.9
  • Defensive rating: 105.3 to 100.7
  • Net rating: +4.2 to +11.2

6. New Orleans Pelicans

  • Offensive rating: 111.2 to 115.2
  • Defensive rating: 109.7 to 105.3
  • Net rating: +1.5 to +9.9

3. Portland Trail Blazers

  • Offensive rating: 111.2 to 113.6
  • Defensive rating: 108.5 to 108.1
  • Net rating: +2.7 to +5.5

8. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Offensive rating: 115.1 to 116.5
  • Defensive rating: 112.9 to 111.4
  • Net rating: +2.2 to +5.1

7. San Antonio Spurs

  • Offensive rating: 109.6 to 112.4
  • Defensive rating: 106.5 to 108.1
  • Net rating: +3.1 to +4.3

2. Golden State Warriors

  • Offensive rating: 115.1 to 109.0
  • Defensive rating: 108.6 to 106.7
  • Net rating: +6.5 to +2.3

4. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Offensive rating: 112.9 to 114.2
  • Defensive rating: 109.3 to 111.9
  • Net rating: +3.6 to +2.3

Observations:

    • The 76ers’ projection doesn’t include Joel Embiid, who expects to miss Game 1 against the Heat. Replace Richaun Holmes with Embiid, and the 76ers’ offensive/defensive/net ratings jump to 116.9/98.6/+18.3. Wow!
    • These rankings could overrate the 76ers, though. Their schedule softened late, after Ersan Ilyasova and Marco Belinelli arrived post-buyout. Counting those two in the postseason rotation could skew the sample.
    • Nearly all teams annually see their net rating improve once adjusted for the playoff rotation. This year, three teams get worse with the adjustment. All three – Celtics (Kyrie Irving, Marcus Smart, Daniel Theis), Warriors (Stephen Curry) and Thunder (Andre Roberson) – are missing key players due to injury.
    • The adjustment pegs four lower seeds ahead of their first-round opponent – Bucks over Celtics, Jazz over Thunder, Pelicans over Trail Blazers, Spurs over Warriors.
    • Utah became a different team once Rudy Gobert got healthy.
    • The Pelicans projected postseason rotation is especially tight. They might need to rely more on lesser players than projected here, lest they risk getting worn down.
    • Whichever team drew depleted Boston was clearly in (relatively) good shape. The Bucks might be the best of the teams – also, Heat and Wizards – that were in the running.
    • I expected the Cavaliers to improve even more with the adjustment. Isaiah Thomas trying to play his way back into form was so destructive for them. Perhaps, LeBron James dialing it up will be enough for them to win the East again.
    • The Rockets’ offense will be awesome. They’ll miss Luc Mbah a Moute defensively.

PBT Awards: Most Valuable Player

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 13, 2018, 2:33 PM EDT
3 Comments

Kurt Helin

1. James Harden, Rockets

2. LeBron James, Cavaliers

3. Anthony Davis, Pelicans

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

5. Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

Harden is going to get his well-deserved MVP award, but this was fairly close — LeBron James had a monster season. The separation for me was the consistency of Harden and how he pushed the Rockets all season, where LeBron was not playing at an MVP level, especially defensively, in January. LeBron’s defense used to be a separating factor in his favor, not this year. It was hard to pick the fifth spot out of a few very deserving candidates, but Lillard took on a larger role for the three-seed Trail Blazers this season, and his defense improved.

Dan Feldman

1. James Harden, Rockets

2. LeBron James, Cavaliers

3. Anthony Davis, Pelicans

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

5. Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

James Harden, who can create anything and everything for himself and teammates, had the NBA’s best offensive season. The Rockets’ switching scheme also put him in situations where he’d be far less of a defensive liability. LeBron James was great, but he coasted for too long in January. As do-it-all leaders of good, but not great, teams, Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo were neck-and-neck for third. Damian Lillard stayed healthy enough to outpace other competition – namely Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.

Dane Carbaugh

1. James Harden, Rockets

2. LeBron James, Cavaliers

3. Anthony Davis, Pelicans

4. Kevin Durant, Warriors

5. Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

The race between James Harden and LeBron James is close, and difficult to decide even when you contextualize each player. In Houston, you’ve got Harden having an incredible season next to a hall of famer in Chris Paul. Does that deduct from his case, or help him? Meanwhile LeBron is having a statistically significant season at age 33. There’s no bones about whether James has put his team on his back this season: it’s obvious. Did you know LeBron led the league in value over replacement player? Screw trying to do The Rock’s workout, we should all be doing LeBron’s so we can live forever. Picking between these guys is tough, but I’m going with Harden.

Report: Wizards’ Jodie Meeks suspended 25 games for performance-enhancing drugs

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 13, 2018, 1:33 PM EDT
2 Comments

Jodie Meeks missed 147 games over the previous three years before contributing steadily to the Wizards’ bench this season.

This will raise questions about how he got and stayed healthy.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Meeks appeared to be on the edge of Washington’s playoff rotation, more likely on the outside looking in, anyway. The Wizards will rely on much-improved Tomas Satoransky behind John Wall and Bradley Beal in the backcourt.

Meeks will lose $29,909 for every Washington playoff game he misses. He’s now even more likely to exercise his $3,454,500 player option for next season. Each game remaining on his suspension next season will cost him $31,405 of that salary.