Kyle Lowry on Game 1 vs. Wizards: “We’ve got to play it like a Game 7”

Kurt Helin
First team
G: James Harden, Rockets
G: Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers
F: LeBron James, Cavaliers
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks
C: Anthony Davis, Pelicans
Second team
G: Russell Westbrook, Thunder
G: Chris Paul, Rockets
F: Kevin Durant, Warriors
F: Jimmy Butler, Timberwolves
C: Joel Embiid, 76ers
Third team
G: Stephen Curry, Warriors
G: Kyrie Irving, Celtics
F: LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs
F: Al Horford, Celtics
C: Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves
The first team was fairly clear for me — the positions just happened to shake out the same as my MVP ballot. If Stephen Curry had played more than 51 games he would have been much higher on this list. Also, there was some shifting here. For example, I have Davis as the first-team center here but list him as a forward for All-Defense, but he pretty much evenly split time between the positions and this gets the best players on the All-NBA roster. Same with moving Aldridge to forward, even though he played more center this season.
Dan Feldman
First team
G: James Harden, Rockets
G: Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers
F: LeBron James, Cavaliers
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks
C: Anthony Davis, Pelicans
Second team
G: Russell Westbrook, Thunder
G: Chris Paul, Rockets
F: Kevin Durant, Warriors
F: Jimmy Butler, Timberwolves
C: Joel Embiid, 76ers
Third team
G: Victor Oladipo, Pacers
G: Stephen Curry, Warriors
F: DeMar DeRozan, Raptors
F: LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs
C: Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves
The first team matches my MVP ballot. Kyrie Irving and Kyle Lowry were tough cuts in a stacked guard class. Jimmy Butler and DeMar DeRozan benefited from being able to swing to forward. Al Horford, Nikola Jokic, Paul George and Ben Simmons received strong consideration for the third-team frontcourt spots, but DeMar DeRozan (keeping turnover rate low while offensive focal point), LaMarcus Aldridge (carrying shorthanded Spurs into playoffs) and Karl-Anthony Towns (such a talented scorer, even if his usage and defense were underwhelming) got the edge.
Dane Carbaugh
First team
G: James Harden, Rockets
G: Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers
F: LeBron James, Cavaliers
F: Kevin Durant, Warriors
C: Anthony Davis, Pelicans
Second team
G: Chris Paul, Rockets
G: Russell Westbrook, Thunder
F: DeMar DeRozan, Raptors
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks
C: Joel Embiid, 76ers
Third team
G: Jimmy Butler, Timberwolves
G: Victor Oladipo, Pacers
F: Paul George, Thunder
F: Al Horford, Celtics
C: Rudy Gobert, Jazz
There’s lots of ways to get angry about these picks, which is why I’m not going to lose sleep over anyone I left off. The first team is perhaps a little easier this year, if only because the MVP voting sort of shakes out in a way that mimics the same format. The obvious absence here is more guys from the Raptors, but that perhaps is due to the rising tide lifting all boats situation they have going on in Canada. I think that’s what you want, to be honest. Anthony Davis played 51% of his minutes at center this year according to Basketball Reference, by the way, so don’t tweet at me.