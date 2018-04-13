Kyle Lowry on Game 1 vs. Wizards: “We’ve got to play it like a Game 7”

The Toronto Raptors are 0-9 as a franchise in the first game of a playoff series.

Combine that with the ghost of lousy playoff performances past, a difficult first-round matchup against a Washington team that has a lot of talent on the roster and gets John Wall back, plus an uneasy fan base that seems to expect the worst, and you get a Game 1 packed with pressure for the Raptors. It seems to overshadow the fact they won 59 games, have had a top-five offense and defense on the season, and that they have been clearly the best team in the East all season.

Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry acknowledged the pressure, via Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun.

Lowry: "We've lost a lot of Game 1s (laughs). So we've got to play it like a Game 7." — Ryan Wolstat (@WolstatSun) April 13, 2018

Lowry says Raptors have been "uptight" in Game 1s historically. Want to come out differently. Says losing so many leads to being uptight. But he and DeRozan vowing change tomorrow. — Ryan Wolstat (@WolstatSun) April 13, 2018

If Toronto can win Game 1 comfortably — which is entirely possible, depending upon which Wizards team made the trip north of the border — they will gain confidence and should carry that over to a comfortable series win. However, how does the team react if it’s tight late in the fourth? Or even if the Raptors are down eight midway through the third quarter? Will the energy be sucked out of a nervous building?

The Raptors are saying all the right things.

Valanciunas says Raptors were good individual players, but have come together as a unit. "Finally got it" says they feel like a true team that enjoys playing with each other. Says no offence to any previous teams. — Ryan Wolstat (@WolstatSun) April 13, 2018

We’ll see if that translates to the court.