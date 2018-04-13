Getty Images

Kyle Lowry on Game 1 vs. Wizards: “We’ve got to play it like a Game 7”

By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2018, 9:31 PM EDT
The Toronto Raptors are 0-9 as a franchise in the first game of a playoff series.

Combine that with the ghost of lousy playoff performances past, a difficult first-round matchup against a Washington team that has a lot of talent on the roster and gets John Wall back, plus an uneasy fan base that seems to expect the worst, and you get a Game 1 packed with pressure for the Raptors. It seems to overshadow the fact they won 59 games, have had a top-five offense and defense on the season, and that they have been clearly the best team in the East all season.

Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry acknowledged the pressure, via Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun.

If Toronto can win Game 1 comfortably — which is entirely possible, depending upon which Wizards team made the trip north of the border — they will gain confidence and should carry that over to a comfortable series win. However, how does the team react if it’s tight late in the fourth? Or even if the Raptors are down eight midway through the third quarter? Will the energy be sucked out of a nervous building?

The Raptors are saying all the right things.

We’ll see if that translates to the court.

Report: Hawks allow Mike Budenholzer to talk to Suns about head coach position

By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2018, 8:29 PM EDT
After Mike Budenhozer was stripped of GM powers in Atlanta last May (technically he resigned, but…) there was a lot of speculation around the league he would leave as the team’s coach eventually as well. He was brought in to build a culture and did that — the Hawks went to the playoffs his first four seasons and that includes a 60-win season and trip to the conference Finals — but with the Hawks in a rebuild did he want to stick around?

Enter the Phoenix Suns, who could use a coach to establish a culture. From Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Atlanta Hawks have granted coach Mike Budenholzer permission to speak with the Phoenix Suns about their head-coaching vacancy, league sources told ESPN….

So far, the Suns’ coaching search appears focused on securing a candidate with a successful head-coaching resume in the NBA. The Suns still are considering interim coach Jay Triano, who replaced Earl Watson three games into the regular season.

The Suns are rebuilding as well, but they are farther along in the process thanks to drafting Devin Booker. What Phoenix needs is someone who can Budenholzer is a smart tactician who comes out of the Gregg Popovich coaching tree — he understands how to develop players and the importance of that.

This fit makes sense, and it would give Atlanta GM Travis Schlenk a chance to put his guy in place, rather than the expensive guy (two years, $14 million left) he inherited. That said, there is no sign this is anywhere near a done deal. Budenholzer will want to get a feel for GM Ryan McDonough and will have questions about the commitment and willingness to spend of owner Robert Sarver. There’s a lot of work to do, but keep your eye on this potential pairing.

Dallas, Chicago biggest winners in NBA draft tiebreakers

By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
When the league is so bunched up that heading into the final day of the season not one playoff matchup was set, there were bound to be a few teams tied when all things were said and done. In the final days of the season, that led to a lot of stories and flowcharts about possible outcomes.

After the season ended, all ties had to be broken to clarify the NBA Draft — and draft lottery. That happened Friday.

The biggest winner is the Dallas Mavericks — they won the coin flip and will pick No. 3 while the Atlanta Hawks will pick No. 4. For the draft lottery, the chances are split as close to evenly as possible, so the Mavericks have a 13.8 percent chance of getting the top pick while Atlanta’s chances are 13.7 percent.

The other big winner was the Chicago Bulls, who won the tiebreaker and get the No. 6 pick, while Sacramento will choose seventh. Both teams have a 5.3 percent chance of winning the lottery and getting Deandre Ayton the top pick.

Out of the lottery and into the playoff teams, Miami’s pick — which belongs to Phoenix — will be 16th, while the Milwaukee Bucks will go one later (if the Bucks had gone 16th their pick would have conveyed to the Suns, but now that rolls over a year). Next, San Antonio will choose 18th while Minnesota’s No. 19 pick will go to Atlanta.

Finally, the big four-way tie shook out this way: the Oklahoma City Thunder pick (which belongs to Minnesota) is No. 20, the Utah Jazz are No. 21, the New Orleans Pelicans (which belongs to Chicago) is No. 22, and the Indiana Pacers are No. 23.

So, here is your complete draft order heading into the lottery (picks 15 and beyond will not change):

1. Phoenix
2. Memphis
3. Dallas
4. Atlanta
5. Orlando
6. Chicago
7. Sacramento
8. Cleveland (from Nets)
9. New York Knicks
10. Philadelphia (from Suns and Lakers)
11. Charlotte
12. LA Clippers (from Pistons)
13. LA Clippers
14. Denver
15. Washington
16. Phoenix (from Heat)
17. Milwaukee
18. San Antonio
19. Atlanta (from Timberwolves)
20. Minnesota (from Thunder)
21. Utah
22. Chicago (from Pelicans)
23. Indiana
24. Portland
25. L.A. Lakers (from Cavaliers)
26. Philadelphia
27. Boston
28. Golden State
29. Brooklyn (from Raptors)
30. Atlanta (from Rockets)

Thunder suspend announcer who said Russell Westbrook was ‘out of his cotton-picking mind’

By Dan FeldmanApr 13, 2018, 5:55 PM EDT
While Russell Westbrook was pursuing enough rebounds in the Thunder’s season finale to clinch a triple-double season average, Thunder TV play-by-play announcer Brian Davis  accentuated a nice pass by saying “Westbrook is ‘out of his cotton-picking mind.’

The modifier “cotton-picking” is an exclamatory phrase. Davis seemingly meant that Westbrook was playing out of his mind, a compliment. But the phrase is tangled in a history in which slaves primarily picked cotton in the South.

Fred Katz of The Norman Transcript:

I believe Davis didn’t consider the racist undertones of the phrase. It sounds innocent enough at first blush.

But this should serve as a reminder as all the subtle ways racism is baked into our society. To eradicate it, we first must actively identify it. There are far more harmful examples than a basketball announcer uttering an insensitive phrase.

Davis shouldn’t have said it, and he owned up to that and apologized. I’m not sure what suspending him accomplishes. This already shined a light on the context behind the phrase, and it seemed to serve as a learning experience for Davis and everyone else listening (myself included). I guess the suspension lets the Thunder show they take these matter very seriously.

PBT Awards: All-NBA

By Dan FeldmanApr 13, 2018, 4:50 PM EDT
Kurt Helin

First team

G: James Harden, Rockets

G: Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

F: LeBron James, Cavaliers

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

C: Anthony Davis, Pelicans

Second team

G: Russell Westbrook, Thunder

G: Chris Paul, Rockets

F: Kevin Durant, Warriors

F: Jimmy Butler, Timberwolves

C: Joel Embiid, 76ers

Third team

G: Stephen Curry, Warriors

G: Kyrie Irving, Celtics

F: LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs

F: Al Horford, Celtics

C: Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves

The first team was fairly clear for me — the positions just happened to shake out the same as my MVP ballot. If Stephen Curry had played more than 51 games he would have been much higher on this list. Also, there was some shifting here. For example, I have Davis as the first-team center here but list him as a forward for All-Defense, but he pretty much evenly split time between the positions and this gets the best players on the All-NBA roster. Same with moving Aldridge to forward, even though he played more center this season.

Dan Feldman

First team

G: James Harden, Rockets

G: Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

F: LeBron James, Cavaliers

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

C: Anthony Davis, Pelicans

Second team

G: Russell Westbrook, Thunder

G: Chris Paul, Rockets

F: Kevin Durant, Warriors

F: Jimmy Butler, Timberwolves

C: Joel Embiid, 76ers

Third team

G: Victor Oladipo, Pacers

G: Stephen Curry, Warriors

F: DeMar DeRozan, Raptors

F: LaMarcus Aldridge, Spurs

C: Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves

The first team matches my MVP ballot. Kyrie Irving and Kyle Lowry were tough cuts in a stacked guard class. Jimmy Butler and DeMar DeRozan benefited from being able to swing to forward. Al Horford, Nikola Jokic, Paul George and Ben Simmons received strong consideration for the third-team frontcourt spots, but DeMar DeRozan (keeping turnover rate low while offensive focal point), LaMarcus Aldridge (carrying shorthanded Spurs into playoffs) and Karl-Anthony Towns (such a talented scorer, even if his usage and defense were underwhelming) got the edge.

Dane Carbaugh

First team

G: James Harden, Rockets

G: Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

F: LeBron James, Cavaliers

F: Kevin Durant, Warriors

C: Anthony Davis, Pelicans

Second team

G: Chris Paul, Rockets

G: Russell Westbrook, Thunder

F: DeMar DeRozan, Raptors

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

C: Joel Embiid, 76ers
Third team

G: Jimmy Butler, Timberwolves

G: Victor Oladipo, Pacers

F: Paul George, Thunder

F: Al Horford, Celtics

C: Rudy Gobert, Jazz

There’s lots of ways to get angry about these picks, which is why I’m not going to lose sleep over anyone I left off. The first team is perhaps a little easier this year, if only because the MVP voting sort of shakes out in a way that mimics the same format. The obvious absence here is more guys from the Raptors, but that perhaps is due to the rising tide lifting all boats situation they have going on in Canada. I think that’s what you want, to be honest. Anthony Davis played 51% of his minutes at center this year according to Basketball Reference, by the way, so don’t tweet at me.