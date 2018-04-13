Associated Press

Jeremy Lin plans to return to Nets a new player next season

Associated PressApr 13, 2018, 8:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeremy Lin didn’t even make it through one full game this season.

He plans to return next season playing a different way so he can stay on the floor and help the Brooklyn Nets keep building.

Lin played in just 36 games in 2016-17 due to hamstring injuries and ruptured his right patella tendon in a loss at Indiana on opening night of this season. His plan to stay healthy focuses on ditching all the on-court motor skills that started Linsanity six years ago across the city with the New York Knicks in exchange for a new range of motion.

“So, like, at every level of ability to be more dynamic, I’m not just looking at whether my knee will hold up. I’m looking at whether I have done enough to completely change pre-existing movement patterns,” Lin said Thursday, a day after the Nets finished 28-54, their third consecutive 50-loss season after three straight playoff appearances.

The Nets won seven of their last 13 games after losing 19 of 22.

The 29-year-old Lin spent a large chunk of his rehab process at Fortius Sport and Health in Vancouver, British Columbia, under his personal trainer, Rick Celebrini, who in the past worked with former NBA star Steve Nash.

Running, shooting and defending will all seem new for Lin, who signed a three-year, $36 million deal with the Nets in July 2016, and in February opted in to his $12.5 million player option.

“It won’t look different to the eye, or on TV any different, but it will be very different in terms of how I do it, and where I move from and what muscles I’m using and what tendons and joints I’m not using,” Lin said.

His injury led to the development of others at point guard.

Spencer Dinwiddie became a candidate for the Most Improved Player award after averaging career highs with 12.6 points and 6.6 assists. Coach Kenny Atkinson and general manager Sean Marks also got a good look at D'Angelo Russell, who took over Lin’s duties, but then needed knee suffer that forced him out until mid-January. Once the 22-year-old returned to the court, he showed flashes of why the Los Angeles Lakers made him the No. 2 pick of the 2015 draft before including him in the Brook Lopez deal last summer.

Add in Allen Crabbe, who struggled at times but set the franchise season-single record of 201 3-pointers made; an improved defender in second-year player Caris LeVert; a young shot-blocker in rookie Jarrett Allen; and the rising play of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson along with the veteran presence of DeMarre Carroll, Lin has a reason to feel optimistic.

 

 

PBT Extra: The red-hot Sixers in the Eastern Conference Finals? It’ll happen.

By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2018, 7:50 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Last season the Philadephia 76ers won just 28 games, and they entered this season with tons of questions: How good is Ben Simmons? How many games will Joel Embiid play? Can this team defend? How will veterans such as J.J. Redick blend in?

The Sixers answered every question, passed every test put to them.

The result is 52 wins and the three seed — and in this PBT Extra I get into how the Sixers now have a clear path to the Eastern Conference Finals. There will be challenges — Miami is a disciplined team that will force the Sixers to be focused and play good defense, but you have to like where Philadephia sit.

Lakers’ big summer looms after 5 straight losing seasons

AP
Associated PressApr 12, 2018, 11:59 PM EDT
3 Comments

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) And now the real season begins for the Los Angeles Lakers.

At least that’s what the fans of the 16-time NBA champions repeatedly have been told while Los Angeles missed the playoffs and finished with a losing record for the fifth consecutive year.

Ever since they took over the Lakers’ basketball operations a year ago, Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka have founded their rebuilding project around the acquisition of one or two elite free agents this summer – or next summer, they’ve recently amended.

Magic firmly believes the Lakers’ championship pedigree, glamorous location and salary cap room for two enormous contracts can attract superstars near the primes of their careers to lift one of the NBA’s cornerstone franchises back to its accustomed heights. The Lakers had only missed the playoffs five previous times in their first 65 years of existence before they doubled that number during this dismal half-decade.

But while the pursuit of Paul George and LeBron James constantly loomed on the horizon, the Lakers’ day-to-day development over the past season has been downright intriguing. For all their talk of the Lakers’ irresistible lure, Johnson and Pelinka knew they probably couldn’t attract free-agent stars without an attractive young core, and the last six months suggested they have it.

“If guys want to come here, they come,” rookie Kyle Kuzma said Thursday after his exit interview with team brass. “But if not, we’re not depending on that. We want to be those great players, those max-level guys. We just think about, `How can we make the team better?”‘

Rookies Lonzo Ball, Kuzma and Josh Hart all showed clear NBA ability, while youngsters Brandon Ingram and Julius Randle continued their development into above-average pros. Los Angeles’ 35-47 record and 11th-place conference finish in the just-completed season are its best performances by a considerable margin during this woeful five-year stretch.

The Lakers aren’t good yet, but the guys who are already in purple and gold could be key pieces in a very good team.

Here are more things to watch during another long offseason in LA:

PG SWEEPSTAKES

The Lakers are expected to put a full-court press on George, the Oklahoma City Thunder star who grew up idolizing Kobe Bryant in Palmdale, just north of Los Angeles. Even if James decides to stay home in Cleveland instead of becoming a dual-threat Hollywood mogul, the addition of George’s 20-plus points per night almost certainly would make the Lakers very entertaining in coach Luke Walton’s up-tempo system this fall. If George decides to play for a franchise closer to a championship, the Lakers will undoubtedly spin the narrative to the summer of 2019, when another bumper crop of free agents will be on the market.

RANDLE’S FUTURE

Randle’s improvement was among the Lakers’ most impressive developments of the season. The formerly inconsistent power forward played in all 82 games, averaging 16.1 points and 8.0 rebounds and emerging as a dependable two-way player. Randle is a free agent this summer after the Lakers decided not to lock him down with a contract extension last year, but Randle’s outstanding year has greatly increased the chances of a long-term deal in LA. “As far as the summer, who knows what will happen?” Randle said. “I’ve never done this before. All I know is it’s going to be a longer summer than I want it to be, with us not being in the playoffs. I think it’s exciting for me, though.”

FREE AGENCY

The Lakers’ desire for plenty of cap room this summer means they’ve got four talented veterans with expiring contracts: Brook Lopez, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye. Lopez had a strong debut season with his hometown team, which won’t be able to afford him unless it comes up empty with the top-shelf free agents. Caldwell-Pope also seems likely to leave, while the market for Thomas’ skills is unpredictable after his injury-plagued year ended with hip surgery. If Thomas doesn’t attract a big offer, he seems amenable to a return to LA – as does Frye, a dependable veteran backup.

BALL GAME

After showing incredible basketball intelligence and a distressingly inconsistent shot, Ball said he is headed into “pretty much the biggest summer of my life.” The UCLA product with the opinionated parent understands the weaknesses in his game, and he seems determined to address his offensive flaws while building his overall strength. If Ball takes significant strides as a scorer, he would quickly become one of the NBA’s most dynamic young guards with his preternatural court vision and rebounding ability.

LUKE’S FUTURE

Walton seems extremely likely to return for a third season after his Lakers made a nine-game improvement on last year’s performance. Johnson and owner Jeanie Buss continue to speak glowingly of the young coach, and Walton doesn’t seem satisfied by the Lakers’ incremental improvements. “We know this is a team that’s supposed to be in the playoffs and to contend for championships, and that’s the goal we’re all trying to reach every day,” Walton said.

More AP NBA: http://www.apnews.com/tags/NBAbasketball

Here are the Top 50 dunks of the 2017-18 NBA season (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughApr 12, 2018, 10:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA season sees dozens of dunks every single night. It’s somehow one of the most common plays in the game of basketball, yet one of the most invigorating when done properly.

And since the NBA season is so long, we have many to choose from.

Thanks to a video recently published by the NBA itself, we now have a highlight reel to sift through some of the best jams of the year.

I’m partial to Dwight Howard over the Atlanta Hawks, LeBron James over the Portland Trail Blazers, and Larry Nance Jr. over the Denver Nuggets.

Which was your favorite of the regular season?

PBT Extra: Jeff Hornacek out in New York, but it wasn’t all his fault

By Kurt HelinApr 12, 2018, 9:01 PM EDT
1 Comment

Jeff Hornacek knew what was coming, probably from the minute Phil Jackson went back to his Montana ranch and Steve Mills/Scott Perry were given control of the franchise. Certainly, as this season wore on, Hornacek knew the writing was on the wall.

Late Wednesday night, Hornacek was fired after his second season as Knicks coach.

In this PBT Extra I have some sympathy for Hornacek — this was not all his fault. Not the bad contracts, not the injuries. That doesn’t mean he coached this team up enough to overcome those issues, nor does it mean the time for change had not arrived. It had. But there is context.

There’s also a lot of discussion of who is next in the big chair in New York. Will Knicks fans be happy with anyone who is not Mark Jackson?