Hornets fire Steve Clifford

By Dan FeldmanApr 13, 2018, 10:31 AM EDT
When new Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak refused to address Steve Clifford’s future at his introductory press conference, that seemed telling.

It was.

Hornets release:

Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has relieved Steve Clifford of his head coaching duties.

“I want to thank Coach Clifford for his contributions to the Hornets,” said Kupchak. “I know he has worked incredibly hard on behalf of the organization and we wish him the best moving forward. The search for a new coach will begin immediately.”

Charlotte went 43-39, 33-49, 48-34, 36-46 and 36-46 in five seasons with Clifford. Point difference tends to better represent a team’s quality than record, and the Hornets actually outscored their opponents the last two seasons – but won just 36 games each year. Perhaps, with better luck, Clifford would still have a job.

Clifford quickly established a strong defense in Charlotte, his players buying in around his straightforward approach. He later adopted a more modern offense, though that nudged the Hornets only around league average in scoring, and that defense slipped.

In 2016, Clifford guided Charlotte to its first playoff-game victory since the franchise reemerged as the Bobcats in 2004. That 2016 team was full of expiring contracts, and Clifford helping to keep everyone together is one of the most underrated coaching jobs in recent memory.

The Hornets’ payroll got high, and they didn’t meet expectations. Clifford will take the fall, and Kupchak will get to pick his own coach. But Charlotte’s salary-cap picture remains thorny, and that’s Kupchak’s problem now. No coach will solve all those issues.

Clifford should become one of the hottest coaches on the market – if he wants to be. Health issues kept him out a significant portion of this season.

The Portland Trail Blazers will go as far as these two bench players take them

AP
By Dane CarbaughApr 13, 2018, 11:30 AM EDT
The Portland Trail Blazers started the season slow. Right until the New Year, Terry Stotts’ squad was struggling to keep their heads above .500 in a Western Conference that wasn’t as tough as everyone assumed it would be this past July.

Then, it all changed.

Portland found its footing midway through January, going 7-1 from Jan. 16 to Jan. 31. Shabazz Napier hit a hot streak, and paired with Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, the Blazers had a triumvirate of scoring guards many teams found difficult to stop.

Meanwhile, Ed Davis helped cover for the gaps in the game of rookie Zach Collins, who found his way into the lineup as the second big man off the bench. Everything was clicking, even with former starter Maurice Harkless racking up DNP-CDs.

That’s when something switched for Harkless. The 24-year-old wing saw himself in game tape, riding the pine, with an awful look on his face. He felt like he had let his teammates down, and in doing so had let himself down. Harkless made a vow to change his attitude and his effort. He was back to playing heavy minutes to start February.

The Blazers struggled to start the month against the likes of the Raptors, Pistons, and Celtics, but eventually rallied. We all know what happened next. Starting with a win over the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 14, Portland broke off 13-straight victories for their best winning streak of the season.

At the heart of that winning streak? Strong play from both Davis and Harkless.

Harkless, who signed a 4-year $40 million deal with the Blazers in 2016, added a much-needed 3-point shooting option that the Blazers were sorely lacking. While the reputation of the team and Stotts’ Flow offense is as a scoring one, the fact is Portland still only finished 11th in 3-point percentage and 19th in shots taken behind the arc. Al-Farouq Aminu, having an up year beyond-the-line after a disastrous 2016-17 campaign, was simply not enough to draw defenders away from Lillard and McCollum. Evan Turner, a non-factor from 3-point range, didn’t help either.

So when Harkless changed his attitude, it changed the offensive makeup of the team. In February and March, Harkless shot 48% and 56% from deep, respectively. His gravity allowed him confidence in his playmaking, too, as his assist totals went up as defenders stopped packing the lane or trapping Portland’s star guards.

Meanwhile, a fully-healthy Davis had helped the Blazers’ big man rotation all season long. Jusuf Nurkic — who only started to respond to direct and open pleas for aggressiveness from coaches and teammates around the All-Star break — was up and down. Davis, whose shoulder bothered him last season, was back to his normal self. His box score statistics were typically drab; more often than not a nine-rebound, six-point effort belied the importance of his contribution.

Davis helped cover up for some of the rotational mistakes of the youngster Collins, who showed defensive prowess and skill as a screener, adding range on offense where Davis could not. It was not atypical to see a play in which Collins grabbed an offensive rebound and keenly dished to Napier for a quick 3-pointer before the defense could reset, all while Davis engaged and neutralized an opponent’s best glass cleaner.

With both Davis and Harkless operating at full tilt, Portland’s rotation seemed to have fewer valleys between their peaks. Along with Nurkic becoming more aggressive, the Blazers transformed over the winter from one of the most uneven teams in the Western Conference playoff race to one of the deepest.

And thus, how Davis and Harkless go come playoff time will largely dictate how the Blazers move through the postseason.

The unfortunate fact for Portland fans is that Harkless underwent arthroscopic knee surgery at the beginning of the month. He could be out for up to six weeks, and a recent status update puts Harkless as up in the air for the first round. Without the young forward, Portland closed the year 3-4, just barely making the third seed as they trumped the Utah Jazz in the final game of the year.

Davis, meanwhile, is at least some kind of consolation. He’s not perfectly healthy either — Davis suffered a turned ankle at the same time as Harkless, and had to sit out four games (it should be added that, in those four games without Davis or Harkless, Portland went 1-3). Yet Davis has powered through, and was a positive impact against the long arms of Rudy Gobert in that final matchup vs. Utah. No surprise here — with Davis back in the lineup against the Jazz, Collins went back to contributing positively after a few games of subpar play.

Portland has many weapons that will likely carry them beyond the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round. Lillard is playing solid, and McCollum appeared to break out of whatever funk he was in during the last game against the Jazz. Nurkic seems attached, and guys like Aminu and Turner know their roles and can be relied on each game. New Orleans is no easy out, but the series was split between the teams in the regular season and it’s best to pick talent come playoff time.

Even if Anthony Davis is the best player on the floor during times in this upcoming series, Portland’s bench talent is what pushed them to that 13-game win streak earlier in the year. If their other constituent parts perform near their ceiling, it’s players like Ed Davis and Maurice Harkless who will decide how deep the Blazers go in the playoffs.

Now, Rip City just needs New York Moe to get healthy as they try to chase the semifinals for third time in five seasons.

PBT Extra: Despite poor defense, Cavaliers should be favorites to win East

By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
The Cavaliers had the second worst defense in the NBA this season, giving up 109.5 points per 100 possessions (take garbage time out of the equation and that jumps to 112). Despite this not being a strong defensive season for him, the Cavaliers were better with LeBron James on the court giving up 104.9 per 100 (which is more middle of the pack in the league).

Despite that, the Cavaliers are the favorites to come out of the East, as I get into in this latest PBT Extra.

LeBron has been to seven straight NBA Finals for a reason. He lifts his game up during the playoffs, particularly becoming more focused on the defensive end of the floor — if he can lift the Cavaliers up to just an above average defense, combined with an offense that overwhelms, that may well be good enough to make it happen.

Cleveland does not have a strong supporting cast around LeBron, and Toronto will prove a challenge in the East. But after seven straight Finals trips for LeBron, I’m not betting against him making it eight.

Jeremy Lin plans to return to Nets a new player next season

Associated Press
Associated PressApr 13, 2018, 8:55 AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Jeremy Lin didn’t even make it through one full game this season.

He plans to return next season playing a different way so he can stay on the floor and help the Brooklyn Nets keep building.

Lin played in just 36 games in 2016-17 due to hamstring injuries and ruptured his right patella tendon in a loss at Indiana on opening night of this season. His plan to stay healthy focuses on ditching all the on-court motor skills that started Linsanity six years ago across the city with the New York Knicks in exchange for a new range of motion.

“So, like, at every level of ability to be more dynamic, I’m not just looking at whether my knee will hold up. I’m looking at whether I have done enough to completely change pre-existing movement patterns,” Lin said Thursday, a day after the Nets finished 28-54, their third consecutive 50-loss season after three straight playoff appearances.

The Nets won seven of their last 13 games after losing 19 of 22.

The 29-year-old Lin spent a large chunk of his rehab process at Fortius Sport and Health in Vancouver, British Columbia, under his personal trainer, Rick Celebrini, who in the past worked with former NBA star Steve Nash.

Running, shooting and defending will all seem new for Lin, who signed a three-year, $36 million deal with the Nets in July 2016, and in February opted in to his $12.5 million player option.

“It won’t look different to the eye, or on TV any different, but it will be very different in terms of how I do it, and where I move from and what muscles I’m using and what tendons and joints I’m not using,” Lin said.

His injury led to the development of others at point guard.

Spencer Dinwiddie became a candidate for the Most Improved Player award after averaging career highs with 12.6 points and 6.6 assists. Coach Kenny Atkinson and general manager Sean Marks also got a good look at D'Angelo Russell, who took over Lin’s duties, but then needed knee suffer that forced him out until mid-January. Once the 22-year-old returned to the court, he showed flashes of why the Los Angeles Lakers made him the No. 2 pick of the 2015 draft before including him in the Brook Lopez deal last summer.

Add in Allen Crabbe, who struggled at times but set the franchise season-single record of 201 3-pointers made; an improved defender in second-year player Caris LeVert; a young shot-blocker in rookie Jarrett Allen; and the rising play of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson along with the veteran presence of DeMarre Carroll, Lin has a reason to feel optimistic.

 

 

PBT Extra: The red-hot Sixers in the Eastern Conference Finals? It’ll happen.

By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2018, 7:50 AM EDT
Last season the Philadephia 76ers won just 28 games, and they entered this season with tons of questions: How good is Ben Simmons? How many games will Joel Embiid play? Can this team defend? How will veterans such as J.J. Redick blend in?

The Sixers answered every question, passed every test put to them.

The result is 52 wins and the three seed — and in this PBT Extra I get into how the Sixers now have a clear path to the Eastern Conference Finals. There will be challenges — Miami is a disciplined team that will force the Sixers to be focused and play good defense, but you have to like where Philadephia sit.