Report: Corey Brewer to play in Game 1 for Thunder

By Kurt HelinApr 12, 2018, 6:34 PM EDT
When Andre Roberson went down injured for the season, the Oklahoma City Thunder floundered about for a while. Roberson was the key fifth starter with their four stars, a lock-down, elite defender who the Thunder had figured out how to use (or, hide) on offense and not hurt them. Without Roberson, the Thunder looked lost.

Until they brought in Corey Brewer (who was bought out by the Lakers and waived). The solid veteran wing has stabilized that starting unit. Which is why when Brewer sprained his knee in the final game of the season Wednesday night, there was concern. Good news for OKC, he should play, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

When Brewer is out on the court with the rest of the starting five (Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Carmelo Anthony, and Steven Adams) the Thunder essentially play their opponents even (-0.5 net rating). (For comparison, that same for with Roberson was +14.2 per 100 possessions).

Oklahoma City will face a team that counters their strengths in the first round: Westbrook and the Thunder want to attack, the Utah Jazz funnel everything into the future Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert and challenge those attacks. OKC should be able to slow Donovan Michell and the Jazz offense down, but scoring will not be easy. This will be a physical series.

And the Thunder will need Corey Brewer in it.

Enes Kanter says he’s leaning toward declining $18,622,514 player option with Knicks

By Dan FeldmanApr 12, 2018, 7:30 PM EDT
Enes Kanter is fiercely loyal to the Thunder Knicks.

An easy way to stay in New York? Exercise his $18,622,514 player option for next season. It doesn’t hurt that Kanter isn’t worth nearly that salary.

But he wants a commitment for longer than one year. So, he says he’s leaning toward opting out.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News:

If Kanter opts out to pursue a long-term deal, he better have a firm promise of one before declining the option. It’ll be a tight market, especially for centers and especially especially for centers who neither defend nor shoot 3-pointers well.

The Knicks, who are strapped with several overpaid players next season regardless (Joakim Noah, Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee, Lance Thomas, Ron Baker) probably shouldn’t make that pledge. They’re better off paying Kanter more next season then having the flexibility to move on once they can more easily open significant cap space.

The Knicks insist they’re serious about remaining patient after so many rushed/flubbed rebuilds. They can grow slowly around 22-year-old Kristaps Porzingis.

This will be a major test of that plan.

Doc Rivers: 2016-17 Clippers were ‘a hard group to like because they didn’t like each other’

By Dan FeldmanApr 12, 2018, 6:04 PM EDT
Kevin Arnovitz of ESPN wrote an excellent feature on Doc Rivers and the Clippers. It includes Chris Paul telling Clippers owner Steve Ballmer he left for the Rockets in part due to Rivers. That tidbit, and many others in the story, are attributed to anonymous sources. Arnovitz clearly earned a lot of trust from sources to report out this article. I suggest reading it in full.

But the most interesting statement came on the record from Rivers himself.

Rivers, via Arnovitz:

“I was aloof last year. I didn’t want to be here with these guys,” Rivers says. “I wanted to coach, but this team was a hard team to coach. I’m aloof anyway — I’m an introvert — and it was a hard group to like because they didn’t like each other. For me, you have to want to figure it out. And we lost the ability to want to figure it out.”

J.J. Redick, who left for the 76ers last summer, previously spoke of the Clippers experiencing a loss of joy. He apparently wasn’t the only one to see it. Paul obviously wanted out. Blake Griffin didn’t sound broken up about his trade to the Pistons. And now Rivers is opening up about his disillusionment.

Paul and Griffin clashed numerous times over the years, and that wore down everyone. They tried to work past their differing points of view, and they made progress – but not enough, especially once Austin Rivers entered the picture.

The Clippers’ trade for Doc’s son exacerbated locker-room issues. Austin self-admittedly carries an attitude that doesn’t sit well with everyone. He has developed considerably as a player in L.A., but perceptions of nepotism were inevitable. Favoritism for Austin reportedly led Paul to despise Doc.

Doc, via Arnovitz:

“When you don’t win, then you look for reasons why,” Doc Rivers says. “So first it’s, ‘Blake and Chris don’t get along.’ That was first. Then it was, ‘Doc the GM.’ Then it was, ‘Austin Rivers.’ The question you can ask after the fact is that, ‘Because of the team, was it the right move?’ In retrospect, would I have done it again? ‘I don’t know’ is the answer. But when you look at how he’s playing now versus when we got him, yeah. But I don’t know, because it’s very complicated.”

It shows a lot of introspection on Doc’s part to admit that. He correctly identified Austin’s potential when trading low for him (though misread Reggie Bullock‘s when sending him out in the deal). But it still probably wasn’t worth the trouble. No matter how badly Doc wanted to treat Austin like any other player, the father-son relationship existed. It probably affected both Rivers, at least subconsciously, and it definitely affected everyone else’s perception.

With Paul and Griffin gone, Doc did his best coaching job this season with L.A. He often started players on two-way contracts, and he repeatedly had to juggle his rotation due to injuries.

But he appeared much happier.

PBT Podcast: Just how vulnerable are the Golden State Warriors?

By Kurt HelinApr 12, 2018, 4:55 PM EDT
From before the first tip-off of the NBA season, Golden State seemed like the anointed one, the team destined to return to the NBA Finals and claim another crown. It stayed that way for much of the season.

Not anymore.

With Stephen Curry out until at least the second round, with Patrick McCaw out and others banged up, and with some sloppy defense down the stretch (and some disinterested play), the Warriors look like they could be beaten. The aura of invincibility is gone.

How vulnerable are they? Kurt Helin of NBC Sports brings in Mark Medina, Warriors beat writer for the San Jose Mercury News and Bay Area News Group, to talk about whether the Warriors can just flip the switch, or do the Spurs — and other teams down the line — have a shot?

The two also get into the rest of the West playoff matchups, as well as what is in store for Paul George.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

Tristan Thompson, entrenched in cheating scandal, excused from Cavaliers for day as Khloe Kardashian gives birth

By Dan FeldmanApr 12, 2018, 4:04 PM EDT
There’s a lot going on in Tristan Thompson‘s life.

A video emerged of him kissing and fondling two women in October, while his girlfriend – Khloe Kardashian – was pregnant with their daughter:

Another video showed Thompson coming and going from a hotel with another woman last weekend.

Khloe reportedly gave birth to her and Thompson’s daughter today with Thompson joining her at the Cleveland-area hospital.

And the Cavaliers are preparing for the playoffs.

That last responsibility has taken a backseat.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

Thompson has had a rough season. With Kevin Love starting at center and Larry Nance Jr. looking like the superior reserve option, Thompson might be out of the postseason rotation entirely.