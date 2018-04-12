Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

PBT Awards: Defensive Player of the Year

By Dan FeldmanApr 12, 2018, 10:55 AM EDT
Kurt Helin

1. Rudy Gobert, Jazz

2. Joel Embiid, 76ers

3. Anthony Davis, Pelicans

If Joel Embiid had stayed healthy through the end of the season, maybe I view this differently, but maybe not — Rudy Gobert was so dominant the second half of the season it’s hard to see anyone else winning this. It’s not just the blocks, it’s the guys who see him and pull up from 12 feet out rather than challenge him that changes things. I decided to go with Anthony Davis over Al Horford for the final spot of the three, but it’s really close. Horford was fantastic on the back line for Boston. If Andre Roberson had played more than 39 games, this entire list could look different.

Dan Feldman

1. Rudy Gobert, Jazz

2. Joel Embiid, 76ers

3. Robert Covington, 76ers

The top spots became pretty obvious as the season wound down – Gobert defending at an elite level, Embiid seeing his playing-time advantage shrink as he sat out due to injury. Two 76ers on the ballot? Yup. Embiid gets most of the credit, but Covington’s versatility was essential for Philadelphia’s cross-matching, and Covington usually took the toughest perimeter matchup. The 76ers defended at an elite level when he played (with or without Embiid), and that was while covering for some teammates with defensive deficiencies. Al Horford, Clint Capela, Anthony Davis and Jimmy Butler also strongly contended for the final spot.

Dane Carbaugh

1. Rudy Gobert, Jazz

2. Joel Embiid, 76ers

3. Dejounte Murray, Spurs

It’s sort of ridiculous that you only have one spot for a center on the All-Defensive teams, which puts me in an awkward situation here with Rudy Gobert on my first team and Joel Embiid on my second. In any case, each have been incredible this season but Gobert deserves the credit he should have received last year. Murray, meanwhile, has been a big part of why the Spurs have been able to both move on from Tony Parker and remain a playoff team for yet another season despite losing Kawhi Leonard.

Jay Wright: NBA intrigues me, but I’m staying at Villanova

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 12, 2018, 11:55 AM EDT
Villanova’s Jay Wright is the hot name in NBA coaching searches. Brad Stevens’ success with the Celtics has opened the door for college coaches, and Wright looks like he could translate. His offense spaces the floor at an NBA level. He gets his players – often undersized in order to maximize offensive skill on the floor – to defend effectively by taking advantage of their versatility and provoking toughness. His record of player development is strong.

But good luck luring him.

Wright, in a Q&A with Dana O’Neil of The Athletic:

Wright openly discussed his NBA ambitions. I doubt Villanova fans would loathe him if he pursued those.

But he didn’t have to put this so bluntly. “I’m staying.” That didn’t leave much wiggle room and would only generate backlash if he left now.

It’s possible Wright got ahead of himself in this interview. More likely, he already thoughtfully considered his options then reached this conclusion.

In a perfectly Knicks twist, Wright’s interview coincides with this report.

Frank Isola of the New York Daily News:

The Knicks intend to contact Villanova’s Jay Wright about their head coaching vacancy, the Daily News has learned.

I suppose there’s no harm in trying.

Joel Embiid ‘unlikely’ to play in 76ers-Heat Game 1

AP Photo/Chris Szagola
Associated PressApr 12, 2018, 9:55 AM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid said it’s unlikely he’ll be available for at least Game 1 of the playoffs against the Heat this weekend.

Embiid hasn’t played since March 28 when he suffered a broken bone around his left eye in a collision with teammate Markelle Fultz. Embiid, who has since been cleared of a concussion suffered from the accidental headbutt, had surgery on March 31. The 7-footer wore the mask during pregame shooting drills and would need one in the postseason.

“I don’t think I’m ready to play,” he said. “It still doesn’t feel all the way right.”

The Sixers clearly need their big man if they’re going to make a run in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Embiid leads the team with 22.9 points and 11 rebounds in 63 games, helping Philly clinch its first playoff berth since 2012.

Embiid says it’s “unlikely but still a chance,” he plays in Game 1.

“I want to play but right now I feel like I’m not ready yet,” Embiid said. “It’s getting there. I’ve got to keep working every day. With the way it’s been progressing, I’m hopeful I’ll be back soon.”

He said the eye was still swollen and he doesn’t suffer from blurred vision.

“I’m actually surprised how fast it is getting better,” he said.

The Sixers have won a team-record 16 straight games.

Embiid said he hoped the NBA would allow him to wear a black mask that made him look like the 76ers’ version of Zorro.

“With a clear mask, it kind of feels like there’s so much reflection, and I can’t really see,” he said. “With the black mask, it kind of gives you a clear vision. Hopefully, it gets approved and I get to play in it.”

Embiid has yet to participate in any contact drills and has limited his activities to light workouts.

Embiid is used to sitting out with the Sixers – he missed his first two seasons with a broken foot and played just 31 games last season because of a knee injury. The Sixers had been cautious this season and initially held him out of the back end of consecutive games on the schedule. But he stayed healthy until the freak injury and developed into one of the league’s top defenders (1.8 blocks, 38 double-doubles).

He stumped for Brett Brown to win NBA coach of the year, teammate Ben Simmons for rookie of the year and himself, naturally, to win NBA defensive player of the year.

“I feel I’ve been the best defensive player in the league this year,” Embiid said. “We have the resume. We won a lot of games. We’re a top-three defensive team in the league and a lot of that speaks for itself. Last year, I kind of had a knock on me for not playing a lot of games. This year, when I actually do play a lot of games, I don’t know what excuse they’re going to find next.”

Anything else?

“I should be first-team All-NBA, too,” he said, smiling behind his mask. “I feel like I’m best the center in the league.”

 

Report: Magic fire Frank Vogel

By Dan FeldmanApr 12, 2018, 8:52 AM EDT
The Knicks were quick out of the gate to fire Jeff Hornacek.

The Magic aren’t wasting much time, either.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Hornacek and Vogel were by far the two coaches most widely expected to be fired this offseason. They won’t be the last, but any other coaching changes will carry a higher degree of surprise.

There are plenty of parallels between Hornacek and Vogel, who went 29-53 and 25-57 in Orlando. Both had more success in prior jobs (Vogel far more with the Pacers). Both worked this season for executives who didn’t hire them. Both had lacking rosters. Neither did nearly enough with their teams to stave off firings.

Like last offseason, Magic president Jeff Weltman is still limited in his ability to shape the roster. The only way to open significant cap space is losing Orlando’s best player, Aaron Gordon, in restricted free agency.

But changing coaches will allow Weltman to move toward building his team. He deserves space to do that.

Vogel might land on his feet. He’s still respected from his time in Indiana, and everyone understands how deficient and ill-fitting the Magic’s roster was.

Breaking down Knicks coaching candidates such as Mark Jackson, David Blatt, Jerry Stackhouse

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 12, 2018, 8:02 AM EDT
5 Comments

Jeff Hornacek getting fired as Knicks coach was as predictable as the plot of the movie “Taken” (come on, like Liam Neeson was going to be killed and his daughter sold off as a sex slave). Two 50-loss seasons, terrible defense, and being hired by the despised former GM will do that (even if it wasn’t all Hornacek’s fault, and it certainly was not, Hornacek didn’t sign Joakim Noah or Derrick Rose or want to run the triangle). The Knicks were so eager to can Hornacek team president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry went with the team to Cleveland so they could ax him as soon as the plane landed when they got back.

So who’s next?

A series of names have been rumored around the league and quickly came up in multiple reports about the opening. Here is a breakdown of those who have been rumored.

• Mark Jackson. The former Knicks player and Warriors coach would be an easy sell to fans and any cantankerous owners who may have interest in the matter. On the positive side, Jackson won 51 games his last season with the Warriors and built the defensive foundation on which that team has won multiple titles (and the Knicks could use a more defensive focus). Jackson was beloved by his players but pushed out in Golden State for legit reasons — he was hard to work with for management, and played an old-school style of offensive ball — all of which must be considered.

• David Blatt. While hiring him would not exactly help any recruitment of LeBron James, that’s a moot point anyway (despite the billboards he’s not coming). Blatt wants another shot in the NBA. He won 53 games his first season in Cleveland and the team went to the Finals, and they were on pace for 60 wins his second season when he was fired around the All-Star break. LeBron and the other players were not fans of Blatt’s arrogance and need to be the smartest man in the room, and in the NBA (unlike Europe, where Blatt has returned to coach) the players have the power. Has that lesson sunk in with Blatt, can he put his ego aside? Can he get the players to buy into his system now, something he could not do in Cleveland? On the positive side, the man knows the game and wants to run a modern, up-tempo, ball-and-player-movement style of offense.

• David Fizdale. The highly respected coach let go by the Memphis Grizzlies mid-season is going to land a high-profile job this summer and he could be an excellent fit for the Knicks. His problems in Memphis stemmed from wanting to run a faster, more modern NBA offense that didn’t sit well with Marc Gasol — and as happens in the NBA the player won that battle. Fizdale would need to win over the Knicks’ locker room, but to hear LeBron, Dwyane Wade, and other former Heat players tell it (Fizdale was an assistant under Erik Spoelstra) that will not be a problem. Fizdale is smart, engaging and knows how to coach. He’d be a great hire, but he’s not as big a household name and therefore not as easy a sell to ownership and fans as other names on this list.

• Jerry Stackhouse. The 18-year NBA player and former All-Star is one of the hot names among assistant coaches looking to move up to the big chair after his success with the Raptors’ G-League team, Toronto 905. Is the Knicks job — with all the media pressure and office politics inside Madison Square Garden — the right place for a first-time NBA head coach? Stackhouse was a former teammate of LeBron in Miami  (if you still think New York has a shot to recruit him) and Stackhouse and GM Scott Perry have a two-decade relationship going back to the Pistons. Stackhouse may well get a shot somewhere — Orlando is a rumor that comes up a lot — but if the Knicks want young, fresh blood this would be the call.

• Jason Kidd. He was let go mid-season in Milwaukee, but the Hall of Fame player would be a name the marketing team could sell. He’s considered an incredibly bright basketball mind, but as a coach with the Bucks he pushed an aggressive, gambling defensive system that didn’t work (and wore guys down), plus the team’s offense was a little old-school for today’s NBA. He had a habit of falling in and out of love with players, so they bounced around the rotation a lot. What lessons has he learned with the Bucks (and Nets) that would change how he deals with player relationships and coaching now? Kidd’s name often is tied to the Phoenix job, but he likely would jump at the chance to coach the Knicks. Is his strong-willed style a good fit with Porzingis?

• Jay Wright. His name is going to come up in every coaching search this summer, but they all may be long shots. The Knicks in particular. Wright is the man who has turned Villanova into an NCAA dynasty, and every NBA team is looking for the next Brad Stevens, so they have turned their eyes to him. The first thing is nobody is convinced he wants to leave a job he loves at Villanova to try the NBA (a number of sources I talked to used the Coach K comparison). Even if he does want the challenge (and the increased pay), he can be picky and choose a good landing spot with stable smart ownership and management, as Stevens did with Boston. Are the Knicks really that franchise?

One more name to watch: Doc Rivers. He is still currently the coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, but the buzz around the league is after he was stripped of his GM responsibilities last summer, this summer will come a parting of the ways. If and when that happens, New York will make a call to gauge his interest and start the process — a former Knicks player with a track record of success as a coach deserves a look.

This Knicks job is a glamour one — one of the biggest franchise names in the league in the nation’s biggest media market. There is a massive and smart fan base. Also, the Knicks have the hardest thing to get in building a contending team, a franchise cornerstone piece in Kristaps Porzingis.

However, there are going to be challenges, big ones. At the top of the list, there is the ownership of James Dolan — this is not the rock-steady ship of San Antonio here. Dolan is notoriously impatient and there is no deep-seeded direction for the franchise from the top. Next, Porzingis is potentially elite but also out for about half of next season following an ACL injury, and history has shown us that a return from that injury once back on the court takes time. Meaning the Knicks very well may struggle and miss the playoffs again next year… did we mention the fan base and ownership are impatient? This turnaround requires some patience. New York needs to create a culture/foundation/system that can highlight Porzingis’ strengths, then get players into that system that fit it. Most importantly, once they pick a system, the Knicks need to completely stick with it for at least three or four years — give it a chance to breathe. Whoever gets the Knicks job has to know going in he may not get that kind of window.

Still, these are the Knicks, they should be able to get whoever they want as their next coach. Mills and Perry need to think through their options and make the right call here. This is a crucial hire, this next coach will be there through the start of Porzingis’ prime.

 

 