PBT Awards: Coach of the Year

By Dan FeldmanApr 12, 2018, 3:04 PM EDT
Kurt Helin

1. Brad Stevens, Celtics

2. Dwane Casey, Raptors

3. Quin Snyder, Jazz

This was the most difficult decision in all of the individual awards, and it started with just trying to narrow it down to three. Gregg Popovich led a Spurs team essentially without Kawhi Leonard to 47 wins and the playoffs. Brett Brown has spent years building a culture in Philly and it paid off. Terry Stotts, Mike D’Antoni, Nate McMillan and Doc Rivers all deserve credit. For me, Brad Stevens taking a team that lost Gordon Hayward five minutes into the season, plus had to lean on a rookie (Jayson Tatum) and a second-year guy (Jaylen Brown), and they got the two seed and had the best defense in the NBA speaks to the amazing job he has done there. He just nudges out Casey and Snyder.

Dan Feldman

1. Dwane Casey, Raptors

2. Brad Stevens, Celtics

3. Quin Snyder, Jazz

The Raptors’ eight-game improvement from last season underrates the job Dwane Casey has done. Remember, they were in line to take a step back this season as their core aged and they shed depth. But Casey implemented a new and improved offensive system (even if he deserves some blame for the previous iso-heavy scheme), got the defense cranked up and developed and empowered a mostly young and definitely elite bench. Brad Stevens nearly overtook him with a strong closing kick as the Celtics’ injuries woes continued to pile up. Quin Snyder’s coaching chops were evident in how his players trusted him – trusted him when Gordon Hayward left for (seemingly) greener pastures, trusted him when he handed the keys to the offense to rookie Donovan Mitchell, trusted him when the team dug a big hole early, trusted him when he demanded unselfishness. Not much separated the three coaches on my ballot and three others who fell just short. Getting James Harden and Chris Paul to mesh isn’t as easy as Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni made it look. Doc Rivers did his best coaching work since the Clippers hired him. Gregg Popovich kept Spurs humming, especially defensively, without Kawhi Leonard.

Dane Carbaugh

1. Mike D’Antoni, Rockets

2. Terry Stotts, Trail Blazers

3. Dwane Casey, Raptors

Mike D’Antoni did the impossible. He melded two players that had usage rates of 31% or more last season, then turned them into a one-two punch that essentially made it so Houston has a Hall of Fame point guard on the floor for 48 minutes a night. Plus the Rockets jumped 12 spots in defensive rating year-over-year. D’Antoni is one of the most important coaches in NBA history — first for the SSOL Suns and now in Houston — and he deserves it. Stotts gets second for realizing and openly, sternly motivating Jusuf Nurkic, one of the key cogs to that 13-game winning streak. Casey goes third for making the Raptors quietly scary for the first time, well, ever.

Tristan Thompson, entrenched in cheating scandal, excused from Cavaliers for day as Khloe Kardashian gives birth

AP Photo
By Dan FeldmanApr 12, 2018, 4:04 PM EDT
There’s a lot going on in Tristan Thompson‘s life.

A video emerged of him kissing and fondling two women in October, while his girlfriend – Khloe Kardashian – was pregnant with their daughter:

Another video showed Thompson coming and going from a hotel with another woman last weekend.

Khloe reportedly gave birth to her and Thompson’s daughter today with Thompson joining her at the Cleveland-area hospital.

And the Cavaliers are preparing for the playoffs.

That last responsibility has taken a backseat.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

Thompson has had a rough season. With Kevin Love starting at center and Larry Nance Jr. looking like the superior reserve option, Thompson might be out of the postseason rotation entirely.

Tyronn Lue has another secret plan to fix the Cavaliers’ defense

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 12, 2018, 2:04 PM EDT
Late last season, Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said he had a secret plan to fix Cleveland’s defense in the playoffs.

Whether it worked was in the eye of the beholder.

The Cavs finished 21st in points allowed per possession during the 2016-17 regular season. They allowed even more points per possession in the postseason, but that was against the Warriors (NBA’s best offense), Celtics (firmly above average offensively), Raptors (firmly above average offensively) and Pacers (nearly average offensively). The Cavaliers reached the NBA Finals.

Once again, Lue has a secret plan to fight inflation fix Cleveland’s defense – which fell to 29th in the regular season.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

he said Cleveland’s porous defense (the word I used in last season’s headline, and hey, it still works) would be “totally different next week.”

“We’ll probably do things we haven’t done all season when it comes to the playoffs, things we’ve been working on all year,” Lue said. “It’s the same thing we do every playoffs. So, we’ll see what happens.”

Because of the Cavs’ major roster overhaul on trade-deadline day, Lue hasn’t been able to keep his playoff defense completely secret. His new players have needed game reps to practice. It seemingly involves more aggressive trapping on pick-and-rolls.

With Jeff Green starting during the playoffs, I bet it also includes LeBron James roaming more. Green has the physical profile to defend the type of forwards LeBron would otherwise match up with, and that could allow LeBron to play a free safety role and lurk in passing lanes.

Whatever Lue does, he has his work cut out for him. The Cavaliers allowed 3.3 more points per 100 possessions than league average. No team with a defense that bad has ever won multiple playoff series.

Raptors ready to test new offense in championship-or-bust playoffs

AP Image
By Dan FeldmanApr 12, 2018, 12:55 PM EDT
Raptors president Masai Ujiri spent a lot of time talking about a “culture reset.” Players debated how significant the change was for Toronto – which kept coach Dwane Casey and stars Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan – and whether it would stick. Then, the Raptors spent all year proving their revamped offensive style worked, at least in the regular season.

They play faster, dribble less, pass more and shoot more 3-pointers. Toronto won 59 games and ranked third in points per possession.

Now, the moment of truth arrives.

“That’s the reason we did it, to try to do something different in the playoffs,” said Lowry, whose team will face the Wizards in the first round.

Sure, the Raptors’ 59 wins are a franchise record. But they’ve been successful in the regular season before. In the last four years, they won 48, 49, 56 and 51 regular-season games.

They just faltered in the playoffs every time:

  • 2014: No. 3 seed, lost to Nets in first round
  • 2015: No. 4 seed, swept by the Wizards in first round
  • 2016: No. 2 seed, beat Pacers in seven games in first round while being outscored, beat Heat (who held same record as No. 6 seed) in seven games in second round, lost to Cavaliers in conference finals in most lopsided six-game series in NBA history (-15.5 points per game)
  • 2017: No. 3 seed, beat Bucks in first round while outscoring them by just four points, swept by Cavaliers in second round

Toronto’s offense particularly stalled. Flow stagnated, and Lowry and DeRozan weren’t nearly good enough to handle all their isolations. Here are the Raptors annual offensive ratings, in the regular season (black) and postseason (red):

image

Despite all these years of struggling – or maybe because of all these years of struggling – Lowry has high hopes for this postseason.

How does this team define success? Lowry barely stifles a laugh.

“Championship,” he said.

Anything less is a failure?

“Yeah,” he said.

With that attitude, Lowry isn’t worried Toronto would face mighty LeBron James and the Cavs in the second round rather than the conference finals. The Raptors might have been the East’s second-best team last year, but because they had to play Cleveland in the second round, Boston got the title of East runner-up.

“We’ve got to go out there and chase ourselves and be the best team we can be,” Lowry said. “We can’t worry about about nobody else right now but ourselves.”

The idea the Raptors will revert to bad habits when defenses tighten or that the reasons their offense dipped from the regular season to the playoffs weren’t addressed by this overhaul? Players dismiss that.

“That’s our offense,” Lowry said. “Nothing is going to change. We’re going to play our game.”

Said DeRozan: “Playing in a way to where you can’t key in on one or two guys, and it’s fun. As long as we go out there and do what we’ve been doing all year, it’ll show.”

Yet, Casey admitted he’s a little nervous to see how the new offense holds up in the postseason – though also confident.

“The playoffs are a different animal, and we feel like we have an advantage now,” he said.

The first test will come Saturday, when Toronto hosts Washington in Game 1. We’ll immediately know whether the same old demons still haunt the Raptors. They’re 1-12 all-time in Game 1s with 10 straight losses, including an astounding six at home.

Lose Saturday, and all the usual questions and doubts reemerge. Win, and the path to progress remains wide open.

“Mentally, when you fail over and over, you’ve been to a place and you don’t make it, you understand what you need to do better, how you need to do it better,” DeRozan said. “As long as you get that opportunity to do it again, you understand what not to do.”

There’s a sense this Toronto is battle-tested and ready for a deep playoff run. But is one year enough to fix a half decade of tendencies?

No matter how this postseason goes, the Raptors’ “culture reset” isn’t finished.

“There’s some more things we’d like to do defensively,” Casey said. “In this situation next year, we will be doing them to help us also in the playoffs.”

Jay Wright: NBA intrigues me, but I’m staying at Villanova

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 12, 2018, 11:55 AM EDT
Villanova’s Jay Wright is the hot name in NBA coaching searches. Brad Stevens’ success with the Celtics has opened the door for college coaches, and Wright looks like he could translate. His offense spaces the floor at an NBA level. He gets his players – often undersized in order to maximize offensive skill on the floor – to defend effectively by taking advantage of their versatility and provoking toughness. His record of player development is strong.

But good luck luring him.

Wright, in a Q&A with Dana O’Neil of The Athletic:

Wright openly discussed his NBA ambitions. I doubt Villanova fans would loathe him if he pursued those.

But he didn’t have to put this so bluntly. “I’m staying.” That didn’t leave much wiggle room and would only generate backlash if he left now.

It’s possible Wright got ahead of himself in this interview. More likely, he already thoughtfully considered his options then reached this conclusion.

In a perfectly Knicks twist, Wright’s interview coincides with this report.

Frank Isola of the New York Daily News:

The Knicks intend to contact Villanova’s Jay Wright about their head coaching vacancy, the Daily News has learned.

I suppose there’s no harm in trying.