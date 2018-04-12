Here are the Top 50 dunks of the 2017-18 NBA season (VIDEO)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The NBA season sees dozens of dunks every single night. It’s somehow one of the most common plays in the game of basketball, yet one of the most invigorating when done properly.

And since the NBA season is so long, we have many to choose from.

Thanks to a video recently published by the NBA itself, we now have a highlight reel to sift through some of the best jams of the year.

I’m partial to Dwight Howard over the Atlanta Hawks, LeBron James over the Portland Trail Blazers, and Larry Nance Jr. over the Denver Nuggets.

Which was your favorite of the regular season?