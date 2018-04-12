Here are the Top 50 dunks of the 2017-18 NBA season (VIDEO)

The NBA season sees dozens of dunks every single night. It’s somehow one of the most common plays in the game of basketball, yet one of the most invigorating when done properly.
And since the NBA season is so long, we have many to choose from.
Thanks to a video recently published by the NBA itself, we now have a highlight reel to sift through some of the best jams of the year.
I’m partial to Dwight Howard over the Atlanta Hawks, LeBron James over the Portland Trail Blazers, and Larry Nance Jr. over the Denver Nuggets.
Which was your favorite of the regular season?
Jeff Hornacek knew what was coming, probably from the minute Phil Jackson went back to his Montana ranch and Steve Mills/Scott Perry were given control of the franchise. Certainly, as this season wore on, Hornacek knew the writing was on the wall.
Late Wednesday night, Hornacek was fired after his second season as Knicks coach.
In this PBT Extra I have some sympathy for Hornacek — this was not all his fault. Not the bad contracts, not the injuries. That doesn’t mean he coached this team up enough to overcome those issues, nor does it mean the time for change had not arrived. It had. But there is context.
There’s also a lot of discussion of who is next in the big chair in New York. Will Knicks fans be happy with anyone who is not Mark Jackson?
Kevin Durant‘s mom Wanda has been all over your television, and when she’s not there she’s having fun and defending her son on social media. She probably is the most recognizable NBA mom.
But she’s far from alone on social media — moms of NBA stars have become stars in their own right.
And they have meetings, James Harden told GQ (hat tip NBA Reddit).
Harden takes evident pride that his career has enabled his mother, Monja Willis, to have an NBA life of her own. Willis is one of a bumper crop of delightful NBA moms, led by Draymond Green‘s mom, Mary Babers-Green, and Kevin Durant’s “real MVP,” Wanda. They are funny, salty, ferociously protective of their sons, and living their best lives on Instagram. “My mom—she hangs out with, like, moms of other players that I don’t even talk to,” Harden says, amused.
“There are mom meetings, things like that.”
You’re joking, right?
“No, I’m serious. Mom meetings. That makes me happy, ’cause they get to talk about their sons behind our backs. She deserves that.”
Do they not invite Deron Williams’ mom because nobody really likes her, either?
I so want to be a fly on the wall for those meetings, especially after they’ve had a few mimosas. Or martinis.
Enes Kanter is fiercely loyal to the Thunder Knicks.
An easy way to stay in New York? Exercise his $18,622,514 player option for next season. It doesn’t hurt that Kanter isn’t worth nearly that salary.
But he wants a commitment for longer than one year. So, he says he’s leaning toward opting out.
Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News:
If Kanter opts out to pursue a long-term deal, he better have a firm promise of one before declining the option. It’ll be a tight market, especially for centers and especially especially for centers who neither defend nor shoot 3-pointers well.
The Knicks, who are strapped with several overpaid players next season regardless (Joakim Noah, Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee, Lance Thomas, Ron Baker) probably shouldn’t make that pledge. They’re better off paying Kanter more next season then having the flexibility to move on once they can more easily open significant cap space.
The Knicks insist they’re serious about remaining patient after so many rushed/flubbed rebuilds. They can grow slowly around 22-year-old Kristaps Porzingis.
This will be a major test of that plan.
When Andre Roberson went down injured for the season, the Oklahoma City Thunder floundered about for a while. Roberson was the key fifth starter with their four stars, a lock-down, elite defender who the Thunder had figured out how to use (or, hide) on offense and not hurt them. Without Roberson, the Thunder looked lost.
Until they brought in Corey Brewer (who was bought out by the Lakers and waived). The solid veteran wing has stabilized that starting unit. Which is why when Brewer sprained his knee in the final game of the season Wednesday night, there was concern. Good news for OKC, he should play, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.
When Brewer is out on the court with the rest of the starting five (Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Carmelo Anthony, and Steven Adams) the Thunder essentially play their opponents even (-0.5 net rating). (For comparison, that same for with Roberson was +14.2 per 100 possessions).
Oklahoma City will face a team that counters their strengths in the first round: Westbrook and the Thunder want to attack, the Utah Jazz funnel everything into the future Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert and challenge those attacks. OKC should be able to slow Donovan Michell and the Jazz offense down, but scoring will not be easy. This will be a physical series.
And the Thunder will need Corey Brewer in it.