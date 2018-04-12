Scott Halleran/Getty Images

Doc Rivers: 2016-17 Clippers were ‘a hard group to like because they didn’t like each other’

By Dan FeldmanApr 12, 2018, 6:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kevin Arnovitz of ESPN wrote an excellent feature on Doc Rivers and the Clippers. It includes Chris Paul telling Clippers owner Steve Ballmer he left for the Rockets in part due to Rivers. That tidbit, and many others in the story, are attributed to anonymous sources. Arnovitz clearly earned a lot of trust from sources to report out this article. I suggest reading it in full.

But the most interesting statement came on the record from Rivers himself.

Rivers, via Arnovitz:

“I was aloof last year. I didn’t want to be here with these guys,” Rivers says. “I wanted to coach, but this team was a hard team to coach. I’m aloof anyway — I’m an introvert — and it was a hard group to like because they didn’t like each other. For me, you have to want to figure it out. And we lost the ability to want to figure it out.”

J.J. Redick, who left for the 76ers last summer, previously spoke of the Clippers experiencing a loss of joy. He apparently wasn’t the only one to see it. Paul obviously wanted out. Blake Griffin didn’t sound broken up about his trade to the Pistons. And now Rivers is opening up about his disillusionment.

Paul and Griffin clashed numerous times over the years, and that wore down everyone. They tried to work past their differing points of view, and they made progress – but not enough, especially once Austin Rivers entered the picture.

The Clippers’ trade for Doc’s son exacerbated locker-room issues. Austin self-admittedly carries an attitude that doesn’t sit well with everyone. He has developed considerably as a player in L.A., but perceptions of nepotism were inevitable. Favoritism for Austin reportedly led Paul to despise Doc.

Doc, via Arnovitz:

“When you don’t win, then you look for reasons why,” Doc Rivers says. “So first it’s, ‘Blake and Chris don’t get along.’ That was first. Then it was, ‘Doc the GM.’ Then it was, ‘Austin Rivers.’ The question you can ask after the fact is that, ‘Because of the team, was it the right move?’ In retrospect, would I have done it again? ‘I don’t know’ is the answer. But when you look at how he’s playing now versus when we got him, yeah. But I don’t know, because it’s very complicated.”

It shows a lot of introspection on Doc’s part to admit that. He correctly identified Austin’s potential when trading low for him (though misread Reggie Bullock‘s when sending him out in the deal). But it still probably wasn’t worth the trouble. No matter how badly Doc wanted to treat Austin like any other player, the father-son relationship existed. It probably affected both Rivers, at least subconsciously, and it definitely affected everyone else’s perception.

With Paul and Griffin gone, Doc did his best coaching job this season with L.A. He often started players on two-way contracts, and he repeatedly had to juggle his rotation due to injuries.

But he appeared much happier.

PBT Podcast: Just how vulnerable are the Golden State Warriors?

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 12, 2018, 4:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

From before the first tip-off of the NBA season, Golden State seemed like the anointed one, the team destined to return to the NBA Finals and claim another crown. It stayed that way for much of the season.

Not anymore.

With Stephen Curry out until at least the second round, with Patrick McCaw out and others banged up, and with some sloppy defense down the stretch (and some disinterested play), the Warriors look like they could be beaten. The aura of invincibility is gone.

How vulnerable are they? Kurt Helin of NBC Sports brings in Mark Medina, Warriors beat writer for the San Jose Mercury News and Bay Area News Group, to talk about whether the Warriors can just flip the switch, or do the Spurs — and other teams down the line — have a shot?

The two also get into the rest of the West playoff matchups, as well as what is in store for Paul George.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

Tristan Thompson, entrenched in cheating scandal, excused from Cavaliers for day as Khloe Kardashian gives birth

AP Photo
By Dan FeldmanApr 12, 2018, 4:04 PM EDT
6 Comments

There’s a lot going on in Tristan Thompson‘s life.

A video emerged of him kissing and fondling two women in October, while his girlfriend – Khloe Kardashian – was pregnant with their daughter:

Another video showed Thompson coming and going from a hotel with another woman last weekend.

Khloe reportedly gave birth to her and Thompson’s daughter today with Thompson joining her at the Cleveland-area hospital.

And the Cavaliers are preparing for the playoffs.

That last responsibility has taken a backseat.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

Thompson has had a rough season. With Kevin Love starting at center and Larry Nance Jr. looking like the superior reserve option, Thompson might be out of the postseason rotation entirely.

PBT Awards: Coach of the Year

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 12, 2018, 3:04 PM EDT
1 Comment

Kurt Helin

1. Brad Stevens, Celtics

2. Dwane Casey, Raptors

3. Quin Snyder, Jazz

This was the most difficult decision in all of the individual awards, and it started with just trying to narrow it down to three. Gregg Popovich led a Spurs team essentially without Kawhi Leonard to 47 wins and the playoffs. Brett Brown has spent years building a culture in Philly and it paid off. Terry Stotts, Mike D’Antoni, Nate McMillan and Doc Rivers all deserve credit. For me, Brad Stevens taking a team that lost Gordon Hayward five minutes into the season, plus had to lean on a rookie (Jayson Tatum) and a second-year guy (Jaylen Brown), and they got the two seed and had the best defense in the NBA speaks to the amazing job he has done there. He just nudges out Casey and Snyder.

Dan Feldman

1. Dwane Casey, Raptors

2. Brad Stevens, Celtics

3. Quin Snyder, Jazz

The Raptors’ eight-game improvement from last season underrates the job Dwane Casey has done. Remember, they were in line to take a step back this season as their core aged and they shed depth. But Casey implemented a new and improved offensive system (even if he deserves some blame for the previous iso-heavy scheme), got the defense cranked up and developed and empowered a mostly young and definitely elite bench. Brad Stevens nearly overtook him with a strong closing kick as the Celtics’ injuries woes continued to pile up. Quin Snyder’s coaching chops were evident in how his players trusted him – trusted him when Gordon Hayward left for (seemingly) greener pastures, trusted him when he handed the keys to the offense to rookie Donovan Mitchell, trusted him when the team dug a big hole early, trusted him when he demanded unselfishness. Not much separated the three coaches on my ballot and three others who fell just short. Getting James Harden and Chris Paul to mesh isn’t as easy as Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni made it look. Doc Rivers did his best coaching work since the Clippers hired him. Gregg Popovich kept Spurs humming, especially defensively, without Kawhi Leonard.

Dane Carbaugh

1. Mike D’Antoni, Rockets

2. Terry Stotts, Trail Blazers

3. Dwane Casey, Raptors

Mike D’Antoni did the impossible. He melded two players that had usage rates of 31% or more last season, then turned them into a one-two punch that essentially made it so Houston has a Hall of Fame point guard on the floor for 48 minutes a night. Plus the Rockets jumped 12 spots in defensive rating year-over-year. D’Antoni is one of the most important coaches in NBA history — first for the SSOL Suns and now in Houston — and he deserves it. Stotts gets second for realizing and openly, sternly motivating Jusuf Nurkic, one of the key cogs to that 13-game winning streak. Casey goes third for making the Raptors quietly scary for the first time, well, ever.

Tyronn Lue has another secret plan to fix the Cavaliers’ defense

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 12, 2018, 2:04 PM EDT
1 Comment

Late last season, Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said he had a secret plan to fix Cleveland’s defense in the playoffs.

Whether it worked was in the eye of the beholder.

The Cavs finished 21st in points allowed per possession during the 2016-17 regular season. They allowed even more points per possession in the postseason, but that was against the Warriors (NBA’s best offense), Celtics (firmly above average offensively), Raptors (firmly above average offensively) and Pacers (nearly average offensively). The Cavaliers reached the NBA Finals.

Once again, Lue has a secret plan to fight inflation fix Cleveland’s defense – which fell to 29th in the regular season.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

he said Cleveland’s porous defense (the word I used in last season’s headline, and hey, it still works) would be “totally different next week.”

“We’ll probably do things we haven’t done all season when it comes to the playoffs, things we’ve been working on all year,” Lue said. “It’s the same thing we do every playoffs. So, we’ll see what happens.”

Because of the Cavs’ major roster overhaul on trade-deadline day, Lue hasn’t been able to keep his playoff defense completely secret. His new players have needed game reps to practice. It seemingly involves more aggressive trapping on pick-and-rolls.

With Jeff Green starting during the playoffs, I bet it also includes LeBron James roaming more. Green has the physical profile to defend the type of forwards LeBron would otherwise match up with, and that could allow LeBron to play a free safety role and lurk in passing lanes.

Whatever Lue does, he has his work cut out for him. The Cavaliers allowed 3.3 more points per 100 possessions than league average. No team with a defense that bad has ever won multiple playoff series.