AP Photo/Jim Mone

Timberwolves end 13-year playoff drought by beating Nuggets in do-or-die game for both teams

By Dan FeldmanApr 11, 2018, 11:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Eighty-one games and 48 minutes weren’t enough to set the Western Conference playoff field. The Nuggets and Timberwolves needed overtime to complete a pivotal, high-pressure, tight finale.

Finally, Minnesota emerged with a 112-106 victory in the NBA’s first win-in, lose-out regular-season game since the Washington Bullets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in 1997. For the first time in 14 years, the Timberwolves are in the playoffs.

Even the famously intense Butler isn’t rushing to look ahead.

“We’ll enjoy it a little bit,” said Butler, who scored 31 points. “”Me and Cole are going to have some Sassicaia and have a good night tonight.

“We brought this organization, this city back where it needs to be.”

With two All-Stars in Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns (26 points and 14 rebounds) and a present-minded coach in Tom Thibodeau, it was high time for Minnesota to end its 13-season playoff drought (leaving the Kings’ with the longest active at 12 seasons).

Not that Denver made it easy.

The Nuggets won six straight entering tonight – all against winning teams – but it wasn’t enough. Denver (46-36) has the best record of a non-playoff team since the 48-34 Suns in 2014.

Led by the 23-year-old Nikola Jokic (35 points and 10 rebounds), the Nuggets are ahead of schedule. But that’ll be of little solace tonight.

Russell Westbrook again averages triple-double for season (video)

By Dan FeldmanApr 11, 2018, 9:40 PM EDT
4 Comments

The stakes were clear. Russell Westbrook needed 16 rebounds tonight to average a triple-double for the season.

Of course, he was going to get it.

The only surprise was how quickly. He grabbed his 16th rebound early in the third quarter, his Thunder up big on the lowly Grizzlies.

Debate the significance of his accomplishment – just the third triple-double-average season in NBA history, joining himself last year and Oscar Robertson in 1961-62. But also recognize Westbrook was talented and driven enough to make history. That in itself is impressive.

Westbrook has had a very good season. He didn’t need to average a triple-double to confirm that. And though he won’t repeat as MVP, it’s the type of benchmark that could earn him down-ballot votes and extra All-NBA consideration.

Spencer Dinwiddie: ‘I guess everybody just mailed Oladipo MIP huh?’

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer
By Dan FeldmanApr 11, 2018, 8:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ben Simmons and Donovan Mitchell are engaged in a public backandforth about Rookie of the Year – Simmons because he’s fine bragging, Mitchell because a sponsor wants to sell sweatshirts (and because Simmons started it).

But Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie wants to talk about Most Improved Player, which the Pacers’ Victor Oladipo will and should win in a landslide.

Dinwiddie:

Dinwiddie has turned himself into a solid starter. He deserves strong consideration for Most Improved Player ballots.

But I didn’t even have him in my top three for a reason the self-assured Dinwiddie ought to appreciate: He came on too strong late last season. He was too good for this year’s production to mean he made a top-three improvement in the entire league.

Just 16 rebounds from averaging triple-double for season, Russell Westbrook fiercely defensive of his stats

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki
By Dan FeldmanApr 11, 2018, 7:30 PM EDT
5 Comments

Russell Westbrook‘s pursuit of a triple-double average for the season hasn’t gotten the same fanfare as last year, when he joined Oscar Robertson as the only players to achieve the feat.

But the Thunder star needs just 16 rebounds tonight to average a triple-double again this season.

It looks like a target. In his last four games, Westbrook has grabbed 15, 16, seven and 18 rebounds. Will he hit the glass hard again against the lowly Grizzlies?

Fred Katz of The Norman Transcript:

Westbrook:

A lot people make jokes about whatever, stat-padding or going to get rebounds. If people could get 20 rebounds every night, they would. If people could get 15 rebounds, they would. The people that’s talking or saying whatever they need to say, they should try doing it and see how hard it is. Since everybody wants to be talking, I’m tired of hearing the same old rebound this, stealing rebounds, all this sh. I take pride in what I do. I come out and play, and I get the ball faster than someone else gets to it. That’s what it is. If you don’t want it, I’m gonna get it. Simple as that.

Let’s get this out of the way: Westbrook chases stats. He’s not the only one. He doesn’t always do it. But he does.

And I only somewhat blame him for it.

His triple-double average drove his MVP campaign last season. Bigger contracts and endorsements come for players with bigger traditional numbers.

He’s also remaining true to himself. Westbrook plays with a cutthroat mentality. He’s unwilling and maybe unable to turn it off. The same drive that leads him to pursue every rebound – even when he should be rotating or getting back defensively – leads to his fantastic play. Maybe you just have to take the good with the bad.

His teammates don’t seem to mind. Steven Adams particularly takes pride in boxing out, no matter whether he or a teammate – often Westbrook – actually grabs the rebound.

That’s the play-the-right-way mentality, and it’d be nice if Westbrook shared it. But he should also receive similar praise for his very-good season whether he grabs six or 16 rebounds tonight, and we know he won’t. If he gets 16, the recognition will be far greater.

So, Westbrook will keep chasing stats. Some of us will keep cracking jokes about it. Others will keep praising his numbers. He’ll keep defending himself from the critics and accepting the adoration from fans.

It’s just the cycle now. It shouldn’t be solely on Westbrook to break it.

Complete NBA playoff scenarios entering final night of regular season

AP Photo/David Zalubowski
By Dan FeldmanApr 11, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Here’s what I knew about the NBA playoffs entering yesterday’s games:

In the Western Conference, the Rockets are locked in as the No. 1 seed and the Warriors are guaranteed the No. 2 seed. The winner of the Nuggets-Timberwolves game tomorrow will make the playoffs and the loser won’t.

All eight Eastern Conference playoff teams are set. The Raptors will be the No. 1 seed, the Celtics the No. 2 seed and the Pacers the No. 5 seed.

Here’s what I’ve learned since:

 

It’s still confusing, and yesterday resolved little. Thankfully, the NBA published this handy guide:

2018-NBA-Playoff-Scenarios-April-11-1

2018-NBA-Playoff-Scenarios-April-11-2