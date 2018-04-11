Getty Images

Three Things to Know: Three must-watch games on final night of season

By Kurt HelinApr 11, 2018, 8:54 AM EDT
4 Comments

Every weekday throughout the NBA season, we have given you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA. Today, for the last day of the regular season (and the last of the Three Things columns) we are looking ahead).

How insanely close has the NBA competition been this season? We head into the last night of the regular season with zero playoff matchups set. Not one. The top couple teams in each conference are locked into their spots, but below them the ground is still shifting. Nothing is settled. Our old friend Matt Moore (now with the Action Sports Network) has been tracking the playoff tiebreaks and outcome with a religious fervor, and this Tweet sums up just how much is still on the line in the West.

With all that said, here are the three games you need to watch Wednesday night:

1) Denver at Minnesota: Win and you’re in. This is Game 7. Or an MLB Wild Card play-in game. Or an NCAA Tournament game. It’s this simple: Minnesota and Denver are tied for the 8/9 seeds in the West at 46-35, and they play tonight at the Target Center. Winner is in the playoffs. Loser can make a tee time for whenever they want tomorrow.

(By the way, the winner is not automatically going to be the eight seed and chum in the first round for the Rockets. If Denver wins it cannot finish eighth — due to tiebreakers — and will be either the six or seven seed. If Minnesota wins it can be anywhere from 6-8 depending upon other games.)

It’s essentially a home game seven for Minnesota, and home teams have a huge advantage in Game 7s. Still, Game 7s are must watch.

2) Utah at Portland, battle for the three seed in the West. It’s the last game of the night, however the playoff seedings and matchups will not be set until it is over. Both the Jazz and Trail Blazers have punched their ticket to the postseason, but the winner of this game gets the three seed in the West and being in Golden State’s side of the bracket (with the Warriors a little banged up that may be preferrable to facing Houston).

Portland looked like a lock for the three seed a week ago, but lost four in a row to put themselves in this position. Meanwhile, Utah has won six in a row to give themselves this shot at a top three seed (which, considering they were 5 games out of the playoffs on Jan. 15, in insane). That said, Utah is on a back-to-back after beating the Warriors last night, their legs could be a little tired.

3) Milwaukee at Philadelphia, who wants to win this one? Time for a little gamesmanship. Remember that teams in the East are trying to line up a chance to play the banged up No. 2 seed Boston Celtics (a good team that will be without Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, Marcus Smart and Daniel Theis).

If the Bucks lose this game, they are the seven seed and get the Celtics in the first round. Win and they move up to six and would face LeBron James Cleveland in the first round (assuming the Cavs take care of business and knock off the lowly Knicks). How badly do the Bucks want this one?

If the Sixers win, they hang on to the three seed and would face Boston or the team that beats them (the Bucks) in the second round. A Philly loss combined with a Cleveland win and the Sixers fall to the four seed and face a tougher playoff path, one that goes through Toronto. Meaning the Sixers are motivated to win this one.

So one team is motivated to win, another to lose… you see where this is going, right?

One other game to watch: Toronto at Miami. This doesn’t matter to Toronto, they are the top seed. For Miami, win and they will be the six or seven seed, but a Heat loss combined with a Wizards win (over a tanking Magic team) and the Heat become the seven seed. Miami is motivated in this one, Toronto… not so much.

Villanova point guard Jalen Brunson declares for NBA Draft

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 11, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

In three seasons at Villanova, point guard Jalen Brunson won two NCAA championships, and this year won the Wooden Award for most outstanding player in the nation.

Now he’s ready for his next challenge — he’s declaring for the NBA draft.

Adrian Wojnarowski at ESPN broke the story.

Villanova junior guard Jalen Brunson, the consensus NCAA player of the year for the national champion Wildcats, will enter the 2018 NBA draft.

“After careful consideration and prayer, I have decided to enter the June NBA draft and hire an agent,” Brunson wrote in an essay for ESPN.com.

Brunson is projected as a late first, early second round pick.

He’s a smart pick-and-roll point guard and, as he showed at Villanova, he’s a strong team leader. He’s a good playmaker who is physically strong and can get to his spots on the floor, plus teams have to respect his shot, both off the bounce and off the catch. He can knock down threes. What holds him back in the draft is he’s not an elite athlete at a position stacked with those kinds of guys around the NBA. He’s an average NBA athlete and not terribly long, which leads to defensive questions. He’s going to be a good floor general, he knows how to run a team and teams see value in that, but he’s not going to just physically take over an NBA game.

NBA teams paying closer attention to players’ wingspan

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 11, 2018, 7:52 AM EDT
1 Comment

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Not until Nate McMillan began being fitted for custom-made suits a few years into his NBA career three decades ago did he understand just how far his arms reached.

When Bill Walton dominated at UCLA in the 1970s, no one ever measured his wingspan – from fingertips to fingertips and arms outstretched.

Neither knew their wingspans then, and they still don’t. That is not the case for young players.

“Yeah, I found that out once I bought my first suit,” the 6-foot-5 McMillan, a 12-year pro now coaching the Pacers, said with a chuckle, realizing his arms stretched more than 3 feet each.

Once limited to descriptions of birds, wingspan has become one of the most important measurements for basketball prospects over the past decade. Coaches marvel at players with long arms, figuring they will more easily grab rebounds, block shots, steal passes and shoot over defenders.

The average man has a wingspan about 2 inches more than his height. But several NBA players pop off the chart because of their long arms.

It’s no coincidence that Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who stands 7-1 and led the NBA in blocks last season, has the longest wingspan in the league at 7 feet, 9 inches.

The NBA playoffs begin Saturday, and an extra inch of reach can lead to a blocked shot or steal that might alter a series or a season.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is nicknamed the “Greek Freak” in part because he stands 6-11 with a 7-3 wingspan and giant hands. The explosive Russell Westbrook is 6-3, with a wingspan of 6-8, which helps him be one of the best rebounding guards in history.

“Every asset that a player has might make up for something else. If somebody’s short, hopefully they’re quick. The wingspan sure helps a lot of people,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said . “You look at size of hands, wingspans. Look at John Stockton’s arms or Avery Johnson’s arms and they’re very long, and their hands are very big. They can control the basketball, they can do things with it.

“A wingspan always helps people, whether it’s blocking shots or deflections on defense.”

In recent seasons, Warriors high-scoring All-Star Kevin Durant has become more determined to use his 7-5 wingspan to make more of an impact on defense.

Durant, the reigning NBA Finals MVP , is quick to point out that his length allows him to make up for other areas, including being far leaner than most NBA players.

“You make up a lot of ground. I’m not as fast laterally, I’m not as athletic, I’m not as quick as guys up and down but I think I make up for it with my length,” said Durant, a defensive player of the year candidate. “There’s a lot of guys, Draymond (Green) is the same way, small, undersized power forward but can guard plenty of guys because of his length. His arms are long and he can block shots. We’ve seen him block guys at the rim and also get his hands on some basketballs off the dribble.”

Raised in France, Gobert kept growing from ages 15-19. He didn’t often hear the term wingspan, finally understanding how special his measurement is when he got to the NBA.

“I think it’s something that makes a big difference, especially defensively,” he said. “You’re able to deflect the pass or block shots.”

Warriors 7-foot center JaVale McGee went through only a handful of pre-draft workouts for NBA teams, hardly a prized prospect after a career at Nevada. Yet each visit he made, among the first things measured was his wingspan, 7-6.

One of the benefits is his ability to corral and slam home lob passes that are high and might be off target. Before he got to the NBA, McGee wasn’t even aware of his wingspan.

“I’ve always been tall. I was born tall,” he said. “It’s nothing that I heard about until I got to the league, or right before I got into the league, they’re like, `We’d like to measure your wingspan.’ They don’t really bring it up to us about that in college or high school.”

Walton is in the Hall of Fame, but he never had his arms measured end to end.

“At one time, they were long enough, and I can still put my own shoes and socks on,” he quipped. “It’s not how big you are, it’s how big you play. Any time you think you’re too small to make a difference in the world you’ve never spent the night alone in bed with a mosquito. But when you have the great game of basketball with all the ultimate winners of the genetic lottery … it’s not how high you jump, it’s where you are and when you jump.”

Wingspan is one detail Warriors coach Steve Kerr takes seriously and might consider when deciding on lineups and rotations for the defending champions. He has been going with a center by committee based on matchups.

Some of the best players Kerr faced had incredible reach.

“It’s legit. It’s much more important than your height,” Kerr said. “If your wingspan is more than your height, that’s kind of abnormal. Most of us have the same wingspan as our height. That’s kind of a rule of thumb. A lot of basketball players don’t, though, they have wider wingspans. And they’re able to get their hands on balls or shots or loose balls. … I’m a big believer in that.”

 

Report: Kevin Durant to opt out of contract, restructure deal with Warriors

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 11, 2018, 3:13 AM EDT
3 Comments

Kevin Durant is going to be a free agent this summer.

That is just a technicality, however. Unlike LeBron James or Paul George or DeAndre Jordan — free agents whose landing spots this summer are to be determined — Durant isn’t going anywhere. He wants to stay a Warrior.

However, after doing the team a favor and not bleeding them dry last summer in a new short-term deal (allowing the Warriors to retain Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston), Durant now is going to opt out negotiate something longer-term and for more cash, reports Chris Haynes of ESPN.

A nine-time All-Star and the reigning NBA Finals MVP, Durant will be turning down a salary of $26.2 million, a figure well below that for a player of his caliber, in order to restructure a new deal with the Warriors, sources said.

It has yet to be decided what contractual route Durant will take, sources say, but there are no real incentives — for himself or for the team — to take such a drastic reduction in pay this time around.

Maxed out, Durant can make north of $35 million next season, with his contracts going up from there. The Warriors will pay him whatever he asks, the only question is how deep it will take the Warriors into the luxury tax. Even without Durant on the books, Golden State has about $102 million in salary locked in for nine roster spots. The salary cap is estimated to be about $108 million, with the luxury tax line at about $130 million — with Durant the Warriors will be into the tax, and they will still have to round out the roster with four or five (likely at a minimum salary). Their free agents include David West, Kevin Looney, Zaza Pachulia, Nick Young, and JaVale McGee.

Durant could get a four-year deal worth around $158 million (final numbers will depend on the final salary cap number), or take a shorter deal that gets him out sooner and into the free agent market again. As a third option, he could sign four-year with player options after the first two or three years, which would let him jump back in the market sooner.

He also could take less money again, but don’t bet on it. KD has earned the right to get paid.

Watch 32-year-old Andre Ingram score his first points for the Lakers (VIDEO)

Twitter
By Dane CarbaughApr 11, 2018, 12:30 AM EDT
2 Comments

Andre Ingram played 10 seasons in the G-League. On Monday, Ingram was signed to the Los Angeles Lakers roster for the final two games of the season.

And on Tuesday, Ingram got MVP chants at the free-throw line at Staples Center.

During the Lakers’ game against the Houston Rockets, Ingram checked in and walked onto an NBA floor as a player for the first time. His signing was detailed by the Lakers via their social media platforms, and so fans were anticipating Ingram’s arrival.

When Ingram finally did check in, he got a round of applause from the home crowd.

Via Twitter:

That’s a pretty cool story and a nice ending to it as the season wraps up for the Lakers.