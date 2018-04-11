Report: Kevin Durant to opt out of contract, restructure deal with Warriors

Kevin Durant is going to be a free agent this summer.

That is just a technicality, however. This is not LeBron James or Paul George or DeAndre Jordan, free agents whose landing spots this summer are unknown — Durant isn’t going anywhere. He wants to stay a Warrior.

However, after doing the team a favor and not bleeding them dry last summer with a new short-term deal, he now is going to opt out negotiate something longer-term, reports Chris Haynes of ESPN.

A nine-time All-Star and the reigning NBA Finals MVP, Durant will be turning down a salary of $26.2 million, a figure well below that for a player of his caliber, in order to restructure a new deal with the Warriors, sources said. It has yet to be decided what contractual route Durant will take, sources say, but there are no real incentives — for himself or for the team — to take such a drastic reduction in pay this time around.

Maxed out, Durant can make north of $35 million a season to start. The Warriors will pay him whatever he asks, but it’s going to have the Warriors paying the luxury tax.

Durant could take a four-year deal worth around $158 million (final numbers will depend on the final salary cap number), or take a shorter deal that gets him out sooner. As a third option, he could sign four-year with player options after the first two years, which would let him jump back in the market sooner.

He could take less money again, but don’t bet on it. KD wants to get paid.