PBT Awards: Executive of the Year

This award is usually won in July, and that’s when Morey won it — not with simply the Chris Paul trade, but with the moves around it, such as getting P.J. Tucker and Luc Mbah a Moute, that fit perfectly around the stars to create a deep team that could challenge the Warriors. Danny Ainge looks brilliant now with the roster he put together, despite injuries (although the book is still out on some of his moves, such as how good Markelle Fultz will be and what happens with the Brooklyn pick). Also, the Jazz lost Gordon Hayward for nothing in free agency, yet smart moves (led by the Donovan Mitchell trade, and moving on from Rodney Hood and getting Jae Crowder, who has played well in Utah) means they will win just about as many games as they did the season before.
1. Daryl Morey, Rockets
2. Dennis Lindsey, Jazz
3. Kevin Pritchard, Pacers
Daryl Morey lured Chris Paul in a creative opt-in-and-trade that required the 32-year-old to delay locking into a long-term deal – an incredible accomplishment in its own right. The Rockets general manager also convinced James Harden, this season’s clear MVP, to sign a contract extension (easier, considering the price). To top it off, Morey rounded out a roster capable of challenging the Warriors with the savvy signings of Luc Richard Mbah a Moute and P.J. Tucker. In one summer, Houston went from a good team to a championship contender.
Dennis Lindsey found a franchise-changer in Donovan Mitchell with the No. 13 pick in the draft, which alone might have earned second place here. But Lindsey’s other additions – Ricky Rubio, Thabo Sefolosha, Jonas Jerebko, Ekpe Udoh, an unearthed-out-of-nowhere Royce O’Neal and Jae Crowder – have helped build a team capable of making Utah forget about Gordon Hayward.
Kevin Pritchard was dealt a tough hand when Paul George made clear his desire to leave Indiana, and Pritchard got someone who might be even more valuable in Victor Oladipo. Even if he didn’t realize how good Oladipo would be, Pritchard chose to bet on Oladipo. So, Pritchard gets the credit for how that has paid off.
The Celtics’ Danny Ainge did well to acquire stars Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward and potential future star Jayson Tatum – even if Boston won’t reap the rewards this year. Aron Baynes and Daniel Theis were strong under-the-radar signings. But Ainge was operating from a position of strength entering the summer, so his moves must be judged accordingly when assessing only this year. Tom Thibodeau got a massive head-start with the Jimmy Butler trade, but the Andrew Wiggins extension is enough to keep the Timberwolves president off the ballot.
How Dario Saric’s improvement opened door for Ben Simmons and the 76ers
DETROIT –Dario Saric emerged as a 6-foot-10 playmaker as a 76ers rookie last season. He could initiate the offense, put the ball on the floor and distribute. His size, fluidity and ball skills created mismatches. His 3-pointer was unreliable, though.
That’s the profile of a helpful player.
The only problem: Philadelphia had another – higher-upside – player in the same mold: No. 1 pick Ben Simmons.
Simmons sat out last season with injury, leaving Saric to seize that role and finish second for Rookie of the Year. With Simmons healthy this year, it was unclear how the two would coexist. Only one could handle the ball at a time. The other wouldn’t space the floor.
Saric provided a solution. He increased his 3-point percentage from 31% to 39% while launching 3s even more more often.
“That is the single thing that has made Dario different,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said. “It’s The. Single. Thing. that’s made Dario different.
“You need a stretch four that can shoot 3s. Europe taught us that two decades ago. And when you look at the modern-day sport, and when you look at end-of-game situations, and it’s only going to be magnified in the playoffs. Watch that position. And he can do it.”
That might be the biggest thing, but it’s not the only thing.
Simmons has become the NBA’s biggest point guard, and Philadelphia’s offense runs through him. Saric’s seconds per touch are down 17%, and his dribbles per touch are down 38%. Only Carmelo Anthony had greater reductions in both categories from last season (minimum: 1,000 minutes each season).
Yet, Saric looks comfortable deferring to Simmons. Saric is making the quicker decisions necessary to thrive as a secondary ball-handler and passer. With the ball less often, Saric has also committed to hitting the offensive glass harder.
“The way he’s been playing helps me, and me improving my game is going to help everybody,” Simmons said.
Saric’s improvements and adjustments have unlocked the NBA’s best heavily used lineup. The 76ers’ healthy starters – Simmons, J.J. Redick, Robert Covington, Saric and Joel Embiid – are outscoring opponents by 21.4 points per 100 possessions, best among the 28 lineups to play 300 minutes this season. That unit scores better than the league’s best offense and defends better than the league’s best defense.
Here are the league’s top lineups with at least 300 minutes, showing the spread from defensive rating (left) to offensive rating (right) with net rating listed. The gray bars represent the NBA’s best defense (Celtics) and best offense (tie between Rockets and Warriors):
Philadelphia obviously needs an injured Embiid back to use this lineup again. The 76ers have been outscored when Simmons and Saric play together without Embiid. The star center is still so important to this team.
So are Covington and Redick, who are often involved in cross-matching defensively – a necessary product of starting a point guard and power forward of the same height. Saric’s athletic shortcomings limit him defensively, but he makes up for them with high effort.
All in all, Saric has improved from 1.0 win shares last year to 6.5 win shares this year. That 5.5 win-share increase is the NBA’s largest from a previous career high to this season.
Here are the biggest win-share gainers, with the spread from their previous career high (left) to this year (right) and the increase listed:
Not only has Saric improved immensely, he improved in the exact ways a 76ers team with Simmons at the controls needed.
Even if he needed a season to adjust from the shorter 3-point arc in Europe, few saw this coming from Saric, who had only one good 3-point season overseas. With a massive jump of 31% to 39% from deep, how could anyone have seen this coming?
But those around him aren’t terribly surprised, either. They saw how much he improved throughout his rookie year, and – even if they didn’t know exactly how it would manifest – they believed in him.
“He’s just got that demeanor about him,” Covington said, “that he really took on everything that came his way.”
1) Where we are out West: Thunder, Spurs, Pelicans all win and secure playoff berths. Winner of Denver at Minnesota Wednesday gets the last spot. A lot of questions about the Western Conference playoff chase were answered Monday night — three teams reached the magic number of 47 wins and locked up spots. What we don’t know is seeding — Utah could finish anywhere from the three to eight seed, depending upon the next couple of days. Friend of this site Matt Moore helped sum up the confusion.
Winner of Spurs-Pelicans cannot finish 7th or 8th. If OKC wins they cannot finish 7th or 8th. If Jazz win one game they cannot finish 7th or 8t.
But at least we know seven of the eight teams in the party. We also know that Denver and Minnesota will play Wednesday with a playoff spot on the line. That’s because, despite a lackadaisical effort in the first half, the Timberwolves came back to beat the Grizzlies thanks to 18 points and 14 boards from Karl-Anthony Towns (who battled foul trouble all night). Denver handed Portland its fourth straight loss, setting up a Nuggets/Timberwolves winner-and-you’re-in showdown Wednesday.
The Thunder looked like they enjoyed the South Beach nightlife a little too much the night before and fell behind 23-5 early to the Heat Monday. However, Oklahoma City fought back and punched its ticket to the playoffs thanks to a Russell Westbrook triple-double and 27 points from Paul George, propelling them to a win in Miami.
The Spurs trailed the Kings by 14 points midway through the fourth quarter vs. the Kings, but Manu Ginobili sparked a comeback that led to a 98-85 win, and with it the Spurs are in the playoffs for the 21st straight year. The Pelicans went into Los Angeles and beat the Clippers, securing their playoff spot — something that would have seemed impossible when DeMarcus Cousins went down with a torn Achilles, but Anthony Davis has played at an MVP level since then.
Maybe the most important game of the night in the West was Denver getting clutch plays down the stretch from Nikola Jokic (who had a triple-double) and Jamal Murray to beat the Trail Blazers. First, that win set up the one-game showdown between the Nuggets and Timberwolves Wednesday — winner is in, loser goes golfing. Or to Cabo to go fishing. Or whatever they want to do, because they will have time on their hands.
It also was the fourth straight Portland loss, and that opened the door for Utah to snag the three seed — if the Jazz can beat the Warriors Tuesday night (no easy task, but Golden State has nothing to play for and may rest guys) then it sets up a Wednesday Jazz vs. Trail Blazers game where the winner gets the three seed, the loser falls to four.
2) Cavaliers clinch 50 wins, division title, but if they want three seed they need some help. For all the talk this season about the vulnerability of Cleveland — and with the way that team has defended, that talk is valid — it is still a very good team. The Cavaliers locked up the central division crown and picked up their 50th win of the season LeBron James drops 26 points, 11 assists, and 6 rebounds while Kevin Love scores a game-high 28 points as the Cavaliers beat the Knicks 123-109.
The Cavaliers are the four seed in the East, half a game back of the Sixers in the three seed (Cleveland is one game back in the loss column). They want the three seed because that puts them in banged-up Boston’s side of the bracket, meaning an easier road to the conference finals. However, Cleveland needs help. The Cavs need either the Hawks to snap the Sixers 14-game winning streak Tuesday night (good luck with that) or the Bucks to beat the Sixers on Wednesday night. A 76ers loss means the Cavaliers get the three seed (assuming Cleveland beats New York again on Wednesday); otherwise, the Cavaliers are the four seed and likely face Toronto in the second round.
3) Robert Pera is going to pay up and hold on to ownership of the Memphis Grizzlies. That may be a win for the status quo there. Minority owners frustrated with the majority owner and wanting more say is an NBA tradition right up there with Christmas Day games and a lack of defense in the All-Star Game. However, in Memphis two of the minority owners — Steve Kaplan and Daniel Straus — had a unique situation where they were offered the chance to potentially buy out the majority owner Robert Pera.
It was a buy/sell clause and, in a nutshell, here’s how it worked: Kaplan and Straus each were allowed to make a bid and with that set a valuation for the Grizzlies franchise (an option both took back in October). From there Pera, the controlling owner, had two choices: let one of the two men buy out Pera’s 30 percent of the team at the valued price, or Pera had to buy out those two minority owners at that price. This was all behind closed doors, we don’t know what values Kaplan and Straus set for the team.
We do know Pera decided to pay up and keep the team, buying out Kaplan and Straus. The Grizzlies announced that Monday night.
What does this mean for the Grizzlies on the court?
We don’t know for sure, but the sense around the league is that Pera backs the status quo with the Grizzlies — that means keeping, not trading, Marc Gasol, and trying to put together a playoff team around him and Mike Conley (who should be healthy for next season). Pera has not wanted to break this team up, and while he’s a bit of an absentee owner (Pera spends a lot of his time overseas with business interests), he and Gasol are reportedly in regular communication.
It also means interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff has a real shot to keep his job. Yes, Bickerstaff is 15-47 as the Grizzlies coach after they fired David Fizdale, but Bickerstaff has done what management asked in helping the team tank, and because of that it’s impossible to evaluate how well he could coach this team under normal circumstances. Other coaches may well be interviewed, there could be a change, but Bickerstaff is likely in play to stay.