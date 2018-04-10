Associated Press

Mitch Kupchack hopes to make Hornets winners with Jordan’s help

Associated PressApr 10, 2018, 7:59 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Mitch Kupchak is confident Michael Jordan’s Hornets will become an NBA playoff team again soon, possibly even next season.

But just how he intends to help Charlotte get there remains unclear — for now.

The Hornets new general manager and president of basketball operations said during his introductory news conference Tuesday this is a job he coveted. But the 63-year-old Kupchak was vague when it came to pressing questions surrounding the futures of the franchise’s top player Kemba Walker, eight-time All-Star center Dwight Howard and coach Steve Clifford – as well as whether the team needs to undergo a complete rebuilding process.

“I’m limited in my knowledge other than what I have seen on TV and learned in the last 48 hours,” said Kupchak, who accepted the job on Sunday. No details have been released about the terms of his contract.

He helped the Los Angeles Lakers win seven NBA titles and has spent 30 years as a front office executive, including 17 as the Lakers’ general manager.

He hopes to build a winner in Charlotte too – with Jordan’s help.

“I don’t know why I wouldn’t seek out his opinion,” said Kupchak, adding that Jordan is arguably the greatest player ever to play the game.

Kupchak said Jordan is still very passionate about not only the NBA game, but the college game as well – and keeps up on the talent.

“I hope that most of the time we are on the same page and there may be a couple of times we are not,” Kupchak said. “He may look at me and say, `You know Mitch, we don’t see eye-to-eye on this but you do what is best.’ Or he maybe he will look at me and say, `Mitch we don’t see eye-to-eye on this one but this is my decision.’ And that is his right as an owner.”

In Los Angeles, Kupchak inherited a roster from Jerry West where he acknowledged “the cupboards were full.”

Behind Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, the Lakers became a dynasty.

Things are little different in Charlotte, which lacks the glitz of a big market like Los Angeles, the talent of a Golden State and the history of a franchise like Boston.

Kupchak inherits a team with 10 players under contract next season leaving the Hornets close the luxury tax threshold – making turning over the roster a little difficult.

Charlotte’s most tradable commodity is Walker, who has played in the last two All-Star games and is making just $12 million a year with one season left on his contract before becoming a free agent.

Walker is the franchise’s all-time leading scorer, but he’s also stated that he would prefer to win playoff games rather than go through a rebuilding process.

“I like a player that doesn’t want to be somewhere where they’re going to lose,” Kupchak said. ” … I know he’s had an All-Star year. It’s tough to answer the question with any certainty.”

He said the same goes for the 32-year-old Howard, who rebounded from two lackluster seasons in Houston and Atlanta with a solid campaign this season for the Hornets averaging 16.7 points, 12.4 rebound and 1.6 blocks in 80 games played.

Howard played for Kupchak in Los Angeles when he was GM there, and Kupchak said he didn’t want the big man to leave for Houston as a free agent.

He said he’s watched Howard play recently and likes what he’s seen.

“He is as lively and energetic as I have seen him play in years and years and years,” Kupchak said. “I know next year is the last year of his deal so there is some uncertainty with some of the players going forward.”

There is also uncertainty surrounding Clifford’s future.

Charlotte has made the playoffs twice in five seasons under Clifford, but has never advanced out of the first round. Clifford missed a large portion of this past season dealing with headaches related to sleep deprivation.

Clifford spent one season with the Lakers and Kupchak felt at that time he had head coaching potential.

But when asked directly about Clifford’s future with the Hornets, Kupchak struck a popular refrain, saying he just got the job two days ago, “so in all fairness I have not had the time” to assess.

As for whether the Hornets need to rebuild, Kupchak said, “I don’t know if that is the right word or not. I think our actions in the next three months might answer that question.”

 

Report: Grizzlies valued at $1.3 billion+ in buy-sell transaction

AP Photo/Lance Murphey
By Dan FeldmanApr 10, 2018, 7:05 PM EDT
Robert Pera elected to retain controlling interest of the Grizzlies.

How much will it cost him?

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

Robert Pera’s deal to retain control of the Memphis Grizzlies under the terms of an unusual buy-sell clause values the team between $1.3 billion and $1.4 billion, a big price tag for a small-market team that has been among the league’s largest revenue-sharing recipients, sources familiar with the process told ESPN.

Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post:

The bought-out minority owners, Steve Kaplan and Daniel E. Straus, owned about 30% of the franchise, according Lowe. That means this will cost cost Pera between $390 million and $420 million.

That’s a huge outlay, considering Pera bought the team in 2012 for $377 million. That’s why Memphis is now expected to keep interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff rather than hire a more-expensive replacement. Other payroll reductions could be coming.

Pera has painted this move as a step toward stability, but it could mean the opposite. Forbes recently valued the Grizzlies at $1.025 billion. The unique nature of the buy-sell clause probably drove up the valuation in this case, as Kaplan and Straus wanted to drive out Pera or get paid. Memphis is one of the NBA’s smallest markets, and Pera’s suddenly larger investment is far more likely to pay off elsewhere – either with him moving the team or selling it to someone who would.

The Grizzlies are moving past this paralyzing saga, but it’s not cut-and-dry to what.

Boban Marjanovic so tall he teases Anthony Davis with ball like child

By Kurt HelinApr 10, 2018, 5:57 PM EDT
Please allow me a small personal aside: When you cover the NBA for a living and attend a lot of games in person, you become desensitized to height in that context. A 6’8″ guy, a full eight inches taller than me, doesn’t phase me. I don’t look twice at a 6’10” player, you just become numb to the height. But every once in a while a guy comes through the locker rooms and gyms where you double take and think “they make human’s that big?” Shaq is that way. Yao Ming had that effect.

Boban Marjanovic is one of those guys.

The Clippers 7’3″ Serbian center is not just tall but thick and with a long wingspan. How big is he? Watch him treat Anthony Davis like I treat my 9-year-old daughter when I don’t want her to get a piece of candy.

You have just watched the latest NBA meme be born.

The best part is the way Davis laughs at it, as do Rajon Rondo and the rest of the Pelican team.

Complete NBA playoff scenarios

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 10, 2018, 5:16 PM EDT
In the Western Conference, the Rockets are locked in as the No. 1 seed and the Warriors are guaranteed the No. 2 seed. The winner of the Nuggets-Timberwolves game tomorrow will make the playoffs and the loser won’t.

All eight Eastern Conference playoff teams are set. The Raptors will be the No. 1 seed, the Celtics the No. 2 seed and the Pacers the No. 5 seed.

Beyond that? Chaos:

Thankfully, the NBA released these handy guides for understanding the stakes of the final two days of the regular season:2018-NBA-playoff-scenarios-updated-4-10-1

2018-NBA-playoff-scenarios-updated-4-10-2

Kentucky guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, potential lottery pick, declares for NBA draft

Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 10, 2018, 4:16 PM EDT
Another Kentucky one-and-done.

Following Kevin Knox (and numerous players before them), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is turning pro.

Kentucky release:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s meteoric rise will continue with his eligibility in the 2018 NBA Draft. The Kentucky men’s basketball freshman guard plans to enter his name in this year’s draft and will sign with an agent, which would effectively end his collegiate career at UK.

Gilgeous-Alexander has improved throughout the season to the point he could be a lottery pick. He’ll probably go in the first round.

Like most combo guards, Gilgeous-Alexander has the most upside at point guard. Also like most combo guards, the 6-foot-6 Alexander is tall for a point guard but doesn’t have the requisite skills yet for that position.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s top asset is his 7-foot wingspan. He uses it to shoot from evasive angles on drives, as he’s comfortable absorbing contact while flipping up shots. That’s an important skill considering he lacks the hops to play above the rim. His length also helps with strong defense on and off the ball. However, Gilgeous-Alexander’s defensive versatility will be limited unless he gets stronger – not a given, considering his narrow frame.

Gilgeous-Alexander is too sloppy with the ball, and he’s not an advanced distributor. But move him off the ball, and his reluctance to shoot 3-pointers becomes an even bigger issue.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s improvement throughout the season instills confidence. It indicates a strong work ethic and determination. He’ll need that to refine his game.