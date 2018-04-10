Manu Ginobili leads Spurs over Kings to clinch 21st straight playoff berth

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Rudy Gay scored 18 points, Manu Ginobili had 17 and the San Antonio Spurs rallied late to beat the Sacramento Kings 98-85 on Monday night and clinch their 21st straight postseason appearance.
Sacramento, which was eliminated from the postseason on March 11, led by 14 points before being outscored 38-19 in the fourth quarter.
Reserves Gay, Ginobili and Bryn Forbes combined for 25 points in the fourth quarter. Forbes finished with 11 points total.
Willie Cauley-Stein led Sacramento with 25 points and 10 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox added 21 points, and Buddy Hield had 17.
Forbes’ fast-break layup off a steal by Kyle Anderson gave San Antonio its first advantage at 68-67 with 10:21 remaining. Sacramento went back ahead seconds later when Hield hit a 3-pointer, and the lead changed three times after that before Ginobili and Gay gave the Spurs’ the edge for good.
Gay and Ginobili had thunderous dunks in the final five minutes that helped San Antonio maintain small leads.
Gay also had a 3-point play off a runner he tossed in and ripped the ball from Cauley-Stein while blocking the 7-footers shot.
A 3-pointer by Forbes and a layup by Ginobili 30 seconds later to gave the Spurs an 82-77 lead with 5:23 remaining.
LaMarcus Aldridge added 15 points and 14 rebounds but was 6 for 19 from the field.
Sacramento forced the rally with some hot shooting through three quarters.
Fox, who was shooting 30 percent from 3-point range for the season, made his first three 3s. He finished 3 for 5.
The Kings had 11 offensive rebounds through three quarters to the consternation of the Spurs’ fans, who groaned louder with each.
Sacramento shot 41 percent for the game.
MIAMI (AP) — Paul George scored 27 points, Russell Westbrook got his 25th triple-double of the season and the Oklahoma City Thunder clinched a playoff spot with a 115-93 win over the Miami Heat on Monday night.
Westbrook finished with 23 points, 18 rebounds and 13 assists for the Thunder, who were down 18 in the opening minutes before outscoring the Heat 39-12 in the fourth.
The 27-point margin was the third-worst for any quarter in Heat history, and the worst ever in a game at Miami.
Jerami Grant scored 17 points and Carmelo Anthony added 11 for Oklahoma City, which made 14 3-pointers.
Josh Richardson scored 18 points and Hassan Whiteside added 16 for the Heat, whose playoff seed won’t be decided until the season-finales Wednesday. Justise Winslow and Tyler Johnson each scored 12 for Miami, and James Johnson added 11.
For George, it was a rare win in Miami – his Indiana teams were 2-18 overall and 0-10 in regular-season contests when he faced the Heat on the road.
Westbrook needs 16 rebounds in the Thunder finale Wednesday to average a triple-double for the second straight season.
The Thunder missed their first 10 shots, gave up the game’s first 12 points and wound up trailing by 18 during the opening quarter. They eventually settled in and got the deficit down to single-digits late in the first.
And from there, it stayed that way.
Miami’s lead was down to three by halftime, and Oklahoma City tied the game twice in the third quarter – only to have the Heat immediately answer with bursts, first an 8-0 spurt after the initial tie, then a 5-0 run to take an 81-76 lead into the fourth.
Corey Brewer‘s driving layup with 10:28 left put the Thunder on top for the first time all night, 85-84. Before long, it became a runaway.
It’s good to have friends in high places… or just ones named LeBron.
Kendrick Perkins is back. The once useful big man has not played in a regular season game for just shy of two years (April 13, 2016) but the Cavaliers are once again bringing him back for the playoffs, reports Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin of ESPN. Last-minute signings are a Cavaliers’ thing.
Cleveland will sign Perkins on Wednesday, the final day of the regular season, just as it did in 2016 when guard Dahntay Jones was added, and in 2017 when both Jones and center Edy Tavares were added for the Cavs’ playoff run.
This is more about veteran leadership in the locker room for a now younger Cavaliers team — Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson have never been to the playoffs, Rodney Hood just once — than it is about on-court production. There were undoubtedly other guys out there who could give them more on the court, but the Cavs know and trust what Perkins brings.
Plus, if the Cavaliers need to scowl at someone during the playoffs, they just picked up one of the best.
Answers to the numerous big-picture questions about the future of the Memphis Grizzlies — will they trade Marc Gasol this summer and start a rebuild? Will J.B. Bickerstaff be kept on as coach? And that’s just the start — were on hold for one key reason: It was unclear who would own the team by the time next season started.
Robert Pera, the controlling interest owner, had a unique buy/sell provision in the deal with two of his minority owners — Steve Kaplan and Daniel Straus — where each of those two men could set a price for the team then Pera would decide if one of them could buy his 30 percent ownership out at that price, or, he would buy them out at the price they set. The two exercised that buy/sell option back in October, and Pera was on the clock. Did Pera still want to own the Grizzlies, and would he pay to do it?
Yes, he can and will. Pera is going to buy out the other owners, something he told season ticket holders in a letter to them, the team announced.
The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that controlling owner Robert Pera has sent formal notice to the NBA that he will retain his controlling interest in the team in connection with the “buy-sell” process. This decision was shared earlier this evening in an open letter from Pera to Grizzlies MVP Season Ticket Members.
Pera can afford to do this because since he bought the team his net worth has skyrocketed thanks an increased stock price for his technology company, Ubiquiti Networks.
What does this mean for the Grizzlies? Hard to say exactly, but the sense from sources around the league has been that if he held on to the team they would likely stick with the status quo. That means no trade of Gasol and an attempt to put together a team around him and Mike Conley (who should be healthy for next season) that can push for a playoff spot. It also means Bickerstaff — who doesn’t have a good record as head coach but has been a good soldier helping the team tank, and frankly, it’s impossible to evaluate how well he could coach this team considering the circumstances — has a real chance to keep his job.
Pera is not a hands-on owner and spends a lot of his time overseas with his business interests, although Gasol said he speaks to him regularly. Many of the minority owners in Memphis are not Pera fans (it’s common for minority owners to have issues with the majority owners). However, Pera has the hammer, and he is keeping it.
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Malcolm Delaney, already out for the season, has had arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle.
The expected recovery time is six to eight weeks. The Hawks will close their season with Tuesday night’s home game against Philadelphia.
Delaney has been out since March 6 with the left ankle sprain. He averaged 6.3 points and 3.0 assists in 54 games, including three starts.