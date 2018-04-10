Complete NBA playoff scenarios

In the Western Conference, the Rockets are locked in as the No. 1 seed and the Warriors are guaranteed the No. 2 seed. The winner of the Nuggets-Timberwolves game tomorrow will make the playoffs and the loser won’t.
All eight Eastern Conference playoff teams are set. The Raptors will be the No. 1 seed, the Celtics the No. 2 seed and the Pacers the No. 5 seed.
Beyond that? Chaos:
Thankfully, the NBA released these handy guides for understanding the stakes of the final two days of the regular season:
Please allow me a small personal aside: When you cover the NBA for a living and attend a lot of games in person, you become desensitized to height in that context. A 6’8″ guy, a full eight inches taller than me, doesn’t phase me. I don’t look twice at a 6’10” player, you just become numb to the height. But every once in a while a guy comes through the locker rooms and gyms where you double take and think “they make human’s that big?” Shaq is that way. Yao Ming had that effect.
Boban Marjanovic is one of those guys.
The Clippers 7’3″ Serbian center is not just tall but thick and with a long wingspan. How big is he? Watch him treat Anthony Davis like I treat my 9-year-old daughter when I don’t want her to get a piece of candy.
You have just watched the latest NBA meme be born.
The best part is the way Davis laughs at it, as do Rajon Rondo and the rest of the Pelican team.
Another Kentucky one-and-done.
Following Kevin Knox (and numerous players before them), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is turning pro.
Kentucky release:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s meteoric rise will continue with his eligibility in the 2018 NBA Draft. The Kentucky men’s basketball freshman guard plans to enter his name in this year’s draft and will sign with an agent, which would effectively end his collegiate career at UK.
Gilgeous-Alexander has improved throughout the season to the point he could be a lottery pick. He’ll probably go in the first round.
Like most combo guards, Gilgeous-Alexander has the most upside at point guard. Also like most combo guards, the 6-foot-6 Alexander is tall for a point guard but doesn’t have the requisite skills yet for that position.
Gilgeous-Alexander’s top asset is his 7-foot wingspan. He uses it to shoot from evasive angles on drives, as he’s comfortable absorbing contact while flipping up shots. That’s an important skill considering he lacks the hops to play above the rim. His length also helps with strong defense on and off the ball. However, Gilgeous-Alexander’s defensive versatility will be limited unless he gets stronger – not a given, considering his narrow frame.
Gilgeous-Alexander is too sloppy with the ball, and he’s not an advanced distributor. But move him off the ball, and his reluctance to shoot 3-pointers becomes an even bigger issue.
Gilgeous-Alexander’s improvement throughout the season instills confidence. It indicates a strong work ethic and determination. He’ll need that to refine his game.
James Harden or LeBron James for NBA MVP? Okay, not a lot of suspense there, how about…
Donovan Mitchell or Ben Simmons for NBA Rookie of the Year?
Out of a crowded field who should be the NBA Coach of the Year?
The NBA end-of-season awards are always an interesting debate, and while the NBA will not officially name the winners until June 25 (at their awards show) Kurt Helin and Dan Feldman of NBC Sports give you their picks and debate all of them in this podcast. They agree in some areas but differ on Rookie of the Year, and there are difficult questions about who should be on the second and third team All-NBA, as well as second team Rookie of the Year. Kurt and Dan get into them in detail.
Kurt Helin
1. Victor Oladipo, Pacers
2. Spencer Dinwiddie, Nets
3. Julius Randle, Lakers
This was a runaway for the top spot, Oladipo is the clear choice (the only question in the final balloting will be is it unanimous). Oladipo took on a much heavier offensive load and yet was far more efficient doing so, plus he had an All-Defensive-team-level season on the other end. There were a number of other guys in the running the last two slots — just like with Sixth Man, it was tough to leave Fred VanVleet off — but Dinwiddie proved he is a solid NBA point guard with his step forward this season in Brooklyn, and Randle learned how to play to his strengths in Los Angeles and that is going to earn him a massive payday this summer.
Dan Feldman
1. Victor Oladipo, Pacers
2. Dario Saric, 76ers
3. Fred VanVleet, Raptors
Victor Oladipo turned himself from an uninspiring starter into a star. He got into great shape, developed his 3-pointer and seized control of a seemingly directionless Pacers team. Oladipo became even more efficient while also shouldering a larger load – the ideal 1-2 for a Most Improved Player. Dario Saric got so much better in precisely the ways the 76ers – specifically, Ben Simmons – needed. Saric gets extra credit for hitting that narrow target. Mere general improvement wouldn’t have had nearly the same effect. Fred VanVleet was barely in the NBA last season. This year, he’s leading the NBA’s best bench.