Rob Carr/Getty Images

Tomas Satoransky patches Wizards’ annual hole

By Dan FeldmanApr 9, 2018, 2:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

DETROIT – Tomas Satoransky operates at his own pace.

The Wizards drafted Satoransky No. 32 in 2012, when he was playing for Sevilla. He didn’t feel ready for the NBA, so he stayed in Spain. His contract with Sevilla expired in 2014. He still didn’t feel ready and signed with Barcelona. He even signed an extension with Barcelona in 2016.

Later that year, Satoransky thought it was time. Still under contract with Barcelona, his buyout (reportedly about $2 million) was larger than what Washington could pay without it counting against the cap ($650,000). But Satoransky was so certain of his decision, he paid the remainder of the buyout himself. He knew that’d be a possibility and ensured his extension left the option open.

Yet – for all the years he spent timing his jump to the NBA juuust right – he realized his perception of the league was still based on his childhood in the Czech Republic.

“I just saw the stars, the shining moments and everything,” Satoransky said. “Obviously, when you come over, you have to also go through some tough times as a player, especially coming over from Europe, getting used to everything and like that. But once you have a good role in the NBA, you just feel like you’re blessed.”

By that standard, Satoransky is blessed.

And the Wizards might be, too.

Washington has struggled for years whenever John Wall sits. Eric Maynor, Garett Temple, Andre Miller, Ramon Sessions, Trey Burke, Brandon Jennings and Tim Frazier have cycled through as backup point guards. None did the job well enough. Wall called the Wizards’ bench their downfall last postseason, citing it as a reason he ran out of gas.

Satoransky might finally be the answer.

Since Wall’s first playoff season (2014), Washington has played like a 46-win to 54-win team with him on the court. In that same span, the Wizards’ win pace ranged from 16 to 29 whenever he sat. Teams obviously perform worse without their biggest star, but that gap was hard.

Washington has remained strong with Wall this year (52-win pace) – and is far better than usual without him (37-win pace).

Here’s the Wizards win paces the last five years, with Wall (red) and without him (blue):

image

This chart probably sells Satoransky short. Washington has also used Frazier and Sessions at point guard when Wall sits. But Satoransky has proven most effective. The Wizards play at a 47-win pace with him.

The idea Washington was better without Wall was always silly. But Satoransky’s strong play in his absence helped sparked the discussion – and earned him a larger role in the playoff rotation.

“He’s played well, and he deserves some extra minutes,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said.

How is Satoransky flourishing? By continuing to put himself in comfortable positions.

That starts with his role.

“I don’t feel like I need to be a starter or anything,” Satoransky said. “That’s the thing the NBA has. You have to be a starter or a second-unit guy. It doesn’t bother me. And I don’t understand too much. For me, coming from Europe, it makes much more sense that you have 12 players and they all play based on how they play in the game. That’s what I get used to. I understand you cannot have it here, for some reason.”

And it continues on the court, where Satoransky plays so cerebrally.

He ranks sixth in the NBA in assist-to-turnover ratio. The leaderboard with per-game numbers:

image

Satoransky’s 3-point percentage (47.4) would lead the league – if he shot enough 3s to qualify. He’s just so selective (which obviously contributes to his high efficiency).

Satoransky is also deadly on floaters, but he also passes up too many of them. Even Brooks – who says he mostly likes Satoransky’s methodical style – wants the point guard to take more floaters.

“People around me, they’re always like I should be more aggressive,” Satoransky said. “But it’s just the way I was taught to play the game, right way, in Europe.

“Mentally for me it’s tough, but for sure I think in the NBA, you have to be a little bit – in some moments – a little selfish.”

Satoransky could probably handle it. He doesn’t restrain his game purely out of necessity. At 6-foot-7 with above-the-rim athleticism he only shows in flashes, he could do more.

“I never force anything,” Satoransky said.

Except his way into the Wizards’ playoff rotation.

Washington (42-38) will enter the postseason as the No. 6, No. 7 or No 8 seed. The team has plenty of internal problems. Advancing is more unlikely than likely.

But, for once, backup point guard probably won’t be the primary reason for elimination.

Wizards’ Markieff Morris fined for comments to referee (video)

By Dan FeldmanApr 9, 2018, 1:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Twins Markieff Morris (Wizards) and Marcus Morris (Celtics) got ejected from separate games the same day.

Apparently, Markieff’s ejection wasn’t enough of a punishment.

NBA:

Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris has been fined $15,000 for directing inappropriate comments toward a game official, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident coincided with Morris’ ejection for receiving his second technical foul with 4:11 remaining in the first quarter of the Wizards’ 103-97 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Apr. 6

Morris didn’t look especially animated. He must have said something baaaaad.

JaVale McGee gets pushed into crowd, eats fans’ popcorn (video)

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri
By Dan FeldmanApr 9, 2018, 12:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Warriors have been in a rut.

Does JaVale McGee look panicked?

NBC Bay Area:

This is the type of thing that’s funny on a winning team. When McGee played for the Wizards and built his reputation as a goofball, not so much.

Ditto this play in the closing seconds of the first quarter last night. Kevon Looney drilled a halfcourt shot – but just after Kevin Durant passed him the ball from the frontcourt into the backcourt, a violation.

NBC Bay Area:

This is what Jared Dudley was talking about when he said the Warriors didn’t respect the Suns. Phoenix still hasn’t provided reason.

With a 117-100 victory and those fun moments, though, Golden State can feel a little better about itself.

Report: Clippers’ C.J. Williams going from two-way deal to multi-year contract

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 9, 2018, 11:44 AM EDT
Leave a comment

This was the goal when the NBA expanded the roster by two by adding two-way contracts to the mix, allowing players to develop between the G-League and the NBA big club.

The combination of injuries and roster changes gave C.J. Williams a chance at the two-guard with the Clippers this season, and he took advantage, starting 18 games and playing in 36 total for the team. It was enough that Los Angeles is giving him a multi-year contract, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

How much of that deal, if any beyond this season, is fully guaranteed remains to be seen.

Williams was respectable for the Clippers this season, even if his raw numbers were not overwhelming — 5.3 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1 assists per game shooting 31% from three (on a couple of attempts per night). He was solid defensively but needs to be a more consistent outside scoring threat (which he was in the G-League).

Williams is 28 years old, he can improve some but he’s not going to make massive leaps. That said, at an affordable price (this deal is almost certainly at or near the minimum) he can be a reliable addition to the roster.

PBT Awards: Sixth Man of the Year

Harry How/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 9, 2018, 10:47 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Kurt Helin

1. Lou Williams, Clippers

2. Eric Gordon, Rockets

3. Will Barton, Nuggets

This was one of the gimmes — Lou Williams ran away with this award, averaging 22.6 points per game and picking up a lot of offensive slack in Los Angeles with Chris Paul gone then Blake Griffin getting traded. Gordon was fantastic once he got healthy. Will Barton quietly has averaged 15.5 points per game in Denver, knocking down threes and providing some offensive spark (plus closing some games). It was hard to leave out Fred VanVleet, who was fantastic for the Raptors league-best bench.

Dan Feldman

1. Lou Williams, Clippers

2. Kelly Olynyk, Heat

3. Will Barton, Nuggets

Backups, even in name only, rarely rise to the level of borderline All-Star. But Lou Williams did, so he’s the runaway winner here. Kelly Olynyk quietly had a very strong year in Miami, honing his all-around game. Will Barton – who provided Denver with much-needed perimeter playmaking – edged Fred VanVleet (leader or the Raptors’ potent bench) and Eric Gordon for the final spot.