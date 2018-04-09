Harry How/Getty Images

PBT Awards: Sixth Man of the Year

By Dan FeldmanApr 9, 2018, 10:47 AM EDT
Kurt Helin

1. Lou Williams, Clippers

2. Eric Gordon, Rockets

3. Will Barton, Nuggets

This was one of the gimmes — Lou Williams ran away with this award, averaging 22.6 points per game and picking up a lot of offensive slack in Los Angeles with Chris Paul gone then Blake Griffin getting traded. Gordon was fantastic once he got healthy. Will Barton quietly has averaged 15.5 points per game in Denver, knocking down threes and providing some offensive spark (plus closing some games). It was hard to leave out Fred VanVleet, who was fantastic for the Raptors league-best bench.

Dan Feldman

1. Lou Williams, Clippers

2. Kelly Olynyk, Heat

3. Will Barton, Nuggets

Backups, even in name only, rarely rise to the level of borderline All-Star. But Lou Williams did, so he’s the runaway winner here. Kelly Olynyk quietly had a very strong year in Miami, honing his all-around game. Will Barton – who provided Denver with much-needed perimeter playmaking – edged Fred VanVleet (leader or the Raptors’ potent bench) and Eric Gordon for the final spot.

Report: Clippers’ C.J. Williams going from two-way deal to multi-year contract

By Kurt HelinApr 9, 2018, 11:44 AM EDT
This was the goal when the NBA expanded the roster by two by adding two-way contracts to the mix, allowing players to develop between the G-League and the NBA big club.

The combination of injuries and roster changes gave C.J. Williams a chance at the two-guard with the Clippers this season, and he took advantage, starting 18 games and playing in 36 total for the team. It was enough that Los Angeles is giving him a multi-year contract, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

How much of that deal, if any beyond this season, is fully guaranteed remains to be seen.

Williams was respectable for the Clippers this season, even if his raw numbers were not overwhelming — 5.3 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1 assists per game shooting 31% from three (on a couple of attempts per night). He was solid defensively but needs to be a more consistent outside scoring threat (which he was in the G-League).

Williams is 28 years old, he can improve some but he’s not going to make massive leaps. That said, at an affordable price (this deal is almost certainly at or near the minimum) he can be a reliable addition to the roster.

Best way to start your week: Watch Hornets players rap “Llama, Llama red pajama”

By Kurt HelinApr 9, 2018, 8:55 AM EDT
Famous rappers laying down the popular children’s book “Llama, Llama red pajama” has been a thing for a year now. Ludacris did it. Migos did it. DJ Khaled did it. Credit to Los Angeles’ Power 106 host  J Cruz for coming up with this.

Now, the Charlotte Hornets have done it. (Hat tip to cookies50796 at NBA Reddit for finding this.)

Kemba Walker is good at this. Is there anything he can’t do?

Dwight Howard may be a little too into it, but he is a big child and probably just ate a lot of Skittles before the take.

 

Three Things to Know: Who is in, who is out, games that matter in West playoff chase

By Kurt HelinApr 9, 2018, 7:58 AM EDT
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Where we stand: Insane West playoff chase explained (mostly). Back in 2014 — the year Taylor Swift was shaking it off and we were all trying to shake off hearing her again — the Suns won 48 games and missed the playoffs. It was unprecedented.

This season is getting close to that. Some team is going to win 46 games and miss the postseason in the West. After a wild weekend of games, here is where the playoff chase in the West stands and what to watch, in bullet point form:

• The magic number to get in is going to be 47 wins — reach that and teams will be invited to the dance. There are scenarios where 46 wins is good enough, but get to 47 wins and teams are safe.

• The Pelicans, Spurs, and Thunder are all at 46-34 and made up seeds 5-7 currently, the Timberwolves and Nuggets are both 45-35 and tied for 8-9.

• With their win over the Lakers Sunday night, the Jazz are officially in (with 47 wins, they cannot fall out due to tiebreakers). Seeding is still up in the air, they could land anywhere from three to eight (with eighth being unlikely but technically possible).

• After their loss to the Nuggets Saturday, the Los Angeles Clippers are officially out.

• Monday night games to track: Oklahoma City at Miami, Memphis at Minnesota, Sacramento at San Antonio, New Orleans at the Los Angeles Clippers, and the big one is Portland at Denver.

• If Minnesota beats Memphis Monday (very likely) and Denver beats Portland that same night (less likely, but possible), then the Timberwolves and Nuggets will remain tied and play Wednesday for the eight seed — a play-in game. Denver technically is the nine seed by tiebreaker, but they control their own destiny — win out and they are in.

• Utah at Portland on the last night of the season could determine the three seed. That assumes that the Jazz beat the Warriors Tuesday, something that is no lock (although Golden State is locked into the two seed and not very focused right now). Utah will be on a back-to-back and it will be their third game in four nights, but this is a determined team right now.

2) Philadelphia gets to 50 wins and locks up home-court advantage in the first round. Read that again, because it’s harder to believe than alien abduction stories. Almost. This team won 28 games a season ago, 10 the season before that, 18 the one before that. Throughout the tribulations of “the process” Philly, on paper, looked like a team that could come be a force if things broke right — but for it to all break right that fast is mind-boggling. And that is without No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz contributing much.

Brett Brown deserves a lot of credit here. Throughout the years of losing, he had them playing hard and learning defensive principles. He built a culture despite the challenges. He is not going to win Coach of the Year this season, but the man has to be considered.

The Sixers may well finish with the three seed in the East (they currently are the three, one game up on the Cavaliers in fourth). Do that, get through the first round (against likely Miami or Milwaukee, which will not be easy), get Joel Embiid back, then beat the Celtics/the seven seed that knocks off the Celtics, and the Sixers are in the Eastern Conference Finals. That is a completely reasonable path. And if you had said “the Sixers can make the Eastern Conference Finals next year” last April we would have put you in the asylum with the alien abduction people.

3) Mitch Kupchak is the new GM in Charlotte. It became official on Sunday, the North Carolina guy got the job with the North Carolina team owned by a North Carolina grad. This was the safe play for the Hornets. That doesn’t mean it’s the wrong play, or that it will not work out, but it’s the safe play. Kupchak brings a resume to the table the Hornets can sell — he’s got four rings as the Lakers GM — and a style and standing that will sell in the community. He’s got a good relationship with the owner, Michael Jordan. There’s a lot of good reasons to make this hire.

Kupchack’s GM record in Los Angeles is hit-and-miss. There were highs — the Pau Gasol trade, drafting Andrew Bynum (who was good with the Lakers and helped them to rings), and even the failed Steve Nash/Dwight Howard move was bold and seen as brilliant before that team took the court. In general, he drafted well, often at the back of the draft. Nobody should question his eye for talent.

However, in his final years in Los Angeles, there was a sense from some around the team that the game had passed him by. Kupchak completely misread the market in the contracts for Luol Deng (four years, $72 million), Timofey Mozgov (four years, $64 million) and even Jordan Clarkson (four years, $50 million, although the Lakers were able to eventually trade that one). He expected there to be an amnesty clause in the new CBA and there wasn’t, and he though those contracts could be easily traded (it cost the Lakers former No. 2 pick D’Angelo Russell to move Mozgov). There also were reports that the old-school Kupchak was a bit behind the modern NBA curve — he wouldn’t reach out through back channels to agents and free agent players before July 1, and that had him starting steps behind other teams. Not all of this was on Kupchak he was a good soldier for the Lakers’ organization and certainly the former head of basketball operations in L.A. Jim Buss had the ultimate say on those moves. However, Kupchak at the very least didn’t talk Buss out of those decisions. (Both Buss and Kupchak were trying to keep their job, which also can account for the errors.)

There are real questions in Charlotte for Kupchak to answer. The big one is a matter of direction for the coming years: do they trade Kemba Walker and jump-start a rebuild, or do they retool around him (with Dwight Howard and Nicolas Batum on the roster) and aim to be a playoff team for a couple more seasons? Ultimately that is a decision Jordan must make, and in that market moving Kemba followed by a few bad years may sting more than the “tear it down” contingent realize, but it’s something where Kupchak needs to sway Jordan.

What does Kupchak’s hiring mean for coach Steve Clifford’s job security? That is up in the air, but Clifford was an assistant coach with the Lakers while Kupchak was a GM, that could buy him some trust and another year.

Grizzlies win, Suns lose; Phoenix locks up worst record, best lottery odds

Associated PressApr 9, 2018, 12:13 AM EDT
3 Comments

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns will have a 25 percent chance at the No. 1 pick.

That’s because Klay Thompson scored 22 of his 34 points in the first quarter and the Golden State Warriors beat Phoenix 117-100 on Sunday night in the final home game of the Suns’ awful season.

With the loss, and Memphis’ win over Detroit, Phoenix – at 20-61 – is assured the worst record in the NBA and, consequently, the most ping pong balls in the May 15 draft lottery.

Danuel House scored a career-high 22 for Phoenix. Alex Len added 16 points and 10 rebounds, Dragan Bender 14 points and 14 boards, and Tyler Ulis 15 points and 10 assists.

The Warriors, who had lost two in a row and five of their previous eight, were already locked in to the No. 2 playoff spot in the Western Conference and working to get healthy for the playoffs, but still had Kevin Durant, Thompson and Draymond Green in the lineup against the severely depleted Suns.

Phoenix was without Devin Booker (right hand sprain), T.J. Warren (left knee inflammation), Josh Jackson (right quad contusion), Marquese Chriss (hip soreness), Elfrid Payton (left knee) and Alan Williams (right knee soreness). Troy Daniels tried to play despite a sprained ankle but sat out the second half.

Golden State didn’t have Stephen Curry, still recovering from left MCL sprain, Andre Iguodola (left knee soreness) and Patrick McCaw (lumbar spine contusion).

Thompson scored 19 consecutive Warriors points in the first quarter, going 9 for 11 from the field and 4 for 6 on 3s in the period. But Golden State led only 33-29 after one.

The Warriors stretched the lead in the second quarter. Durant scored on a 3-pointer – his first field goal of the game – and added a driving layup to put the Warriors up 55-41. Golden State led by as many as 18 in the second quarter and were up 64-50 at the break.

The Suns never seriously challenged after that.

Phoenix has won twice – in 28 games – since Jan. 31 and is guaranteed to finish no better than 21-61, the second-worst record in the franchise’s 50-year history. Only the 1968-69 mark of 16-66 was worse.

The Suns will miss the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season.

 