Hawks guard Malcolm Delaney has surgery on left ankle

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks guard Malcolm Delaney, already out for the season, has had arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle.
The expected recovery time is six to eight weeks. The Hawks will close their season with Tuesday night’s home game against Philadelphia.
Delaney has been out since March 6 with the left ankle sprain. He averaged 6.3 points and 3.0 assists in 54 games, including three starts.
Answers to the numerous big-picture questions about the future of the Memphis Grizzlies — will they trade Marc Gasol this summer and start a rebuild? Will J.B. Bickerstaff be kept on as coach? And that’s just the start — were on hold for one key reason: It was unclear who would own the team by the time next season started.
Robert Pera, the controlling interest owner, had a unique buy/sell provision in the deal with two of his minority owners — Steve Kaplan and Daniel Straus — where each of those two men could set a price for the team then Pera would decide if one of them could buy his 30 percent ownership out at that price, or, he would buy them out at the price they set. The two exercised that buy/sell option back in October, and Pera was on the clock. Did Pera still want to own the Grizzlies, and would he pay to do it?
Yes, he can and will. Pera is going to buy out the other owners, something he told season ticket holders in a letter to them, the team announced.
The Memphis Grizzlies today announced that controlling owner Robert Pera has sent formal notice to the NBA that he will retain his controlling interest in the team in connection with the “buy-sell” process. This decision was shared earlier this evening in an open letter from Pera to Grizzlies MVP Season Ticket Members.
Pera can afford to do this because since he bought the team his net worth has skyrocketed thanks an increased stock price for his technology company, Ubiquiti Networks.
What does this mean for the Grizzlies? Hard to say exactly, but the sense from sources around the league has been that if he held on to the team they would likely stick with the status quo. That means no trade of Gasol and an attempt to put together a team around him and Mike Conley (who should be healthy for next season) that can push for a playoff spot. It also means Bickerstaff — who doesn’t have a good record as head coach but has been a good soldier helping the team tank, and frankly, it’s impossible to evaluate how well he could coach this team considering the circumstances — has a real chance to keep his job.
Pera is not a hands-on owner and spends a lot of his time overseas with his business interests, although Gasol said he speaks to him regularly. Many of the minority owners in Memphis are not Pera fans (it’s common for minority owners to have issues with the majority owners). However, Pera has the hammer, and he is keeping it.
The real question here: If you are Celtics management, how hard do you push Marcus Smart to get back for the second round of a playoff where the team will be without Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward? Will the Celtics even be around for Smart to join them in the second round is a valid question.
That said, Smart could be back around the end of April from his thumb injury, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.
Smart is a vital part of the Celtics’ league-best defense, he is a physical defender on the perimeter that coach Brad Stevens uses against the other team’s best guard (or wing, depending on the matchup). If Boston advances to the second round, likely against Philadelphia (or a team that knocks them off in the first round), they will need what Smart brings on the defensive end.
But again, how hard do you want to push him? Boston is set up to be a top team in the East next season with Hayward and Irving healthy and in the starting lineup. Smart has a major role to play on that team. They should not risk any setbacks in a push to get him back for a few playoff games this season. They must keep their eye on the ultimate target.
Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has repeatedly deflected any questions of whether he should win Rookie of the Year.
76ers point guard Ben Simmons answers directly.
Simmons, via Chris Haynes of ESPN:
“Who would I pick? Me, 100 percent,” Simmons told ESPN at the Ritz-Carlton in downtown Philadelphia on Saturday.
“I think I have been playing solid all year,” he continued. “If you look at the numbers, you will see. People who know the game know.”
Asked what rookies have caught his attention this year, he didn’t mince words.
“None,” Simmons responded promptly. “I want to be where the greats are. So, for me, I watch the guys like [Kevin Durant], [LeBron James], [Stephen] Curry, Russell [Westbrook]. Guys like that. That’s where I want to be. I think for me, that’s what I love to watch.”
I’m here for Simmons’ cockiness. He backs it up and, I believe, deserves Rookie of the Year.
But Mitchell has had an attention-catching rookie year. For Simmons to ignore Mitchell looks like an intentional slight. Nearly everyone sees Rookie of the Year as a two-man race between Simmons and Mitchell, and Simmons knows that.
Simmons isn’t here to soothe Mitchell’s feelings, though. Simmons wants to boost his own profile, and he’s doing it.