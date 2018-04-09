Associated Press

Grizzlies win, Suns lose; Phoenix locks up worst record, best lottery odds

Associated PressApr 9, 2018, 12:13 AM EDT
PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns will have a 25 percent chance at the No. 1 pick.

That’s because Klay Thompson scored 22 of his 34 points in the first quarter and the Golden State Warriors beat Phoenix 117-100 on Sunday night in the final home game of the Suns’ awful season.

With the loss, and Memphis’ win over Detroit, Phoenix – at 20-61 – is assured the worst record in the NBA and, consequently, the most ping pong balls in the May 15 draft lottery.

Danuel House scored a career-high 22 for Phoenix. Alex Len added 16 points and 10 rebounds, Dragan Bender 14 points and 14 boards, and Tyler Ulis 15 points and 10 assists.

The Warriors, who had lost two in a row and five of their previous eight, were already locked in to the No. 2 playoff spot in the Western Conference and working to get healthy for the playoffs, but still had Kevin Durant, Thompson and Draymond Green in the lineup against the severely depleted Suns.

Phoenix was without Devin Booker (right hand sprain), T.J. Warren (left knee inflammation), Josh Jackson (right quad contusion), Marquese Chriss (hip soreness), Elfrid Payton (left knee) and Alan Williams (right knee soreness). Troy Daniels tried to play despite a sprained ankle but sat out the second half.

Golden State didn’t have Stephen Curry, still recovering from left MCL sprain, Andre Iguodola (left knee soreness) and Patrick McCaw (lumbar spine contusion).

Thompson scored 19 consecutive Warriors points in the first quarter, going 9 for 11 from the field and 4 for 6 on 3s in the period. But Golden State led only 33-29 after one.

The Warriors stretched the lead in the second quarter. Durant scored on a 3-pointer – his first field goal of the game – and added a driving layup to put the Warriors up 55-41. Golden State led by as many as 18 in the second quarter and were up 64-50 at the break.

The Suns never seriously challenged after that.

Phoenix has won twice – in 28 games – since Jan. 31 and is guaranteed to finish no better than 21-61, the second-worst record in the franchise’s 50-year history. Only the 1968-69 mark of 16-66 was worse.

The Suns will miss the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season.

 

Jazz lock down playoff spot with win over Lakers

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinApr 8, 2018, 9:46 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES — On Jan. 15, the Utah Jazz were 17-26, nine games under .500 and five games out of the playoffs, and without an injured Rudy Gobert. Hope was scarce after a summer where they had already been stung by the departure of Gordon Hayward. A lot of teams would have mentally folded at that point (if management didn’t decide for them, pushing tank and focus on getting a high draft pick).

Since then the Jazz are 30-7, with a defense giving up less than a point per possession.

Sunday, that same Jazz team handled the shorthanded Lakers 112-97 to clinch a playoff spot in the West.

“More than anything, just really proud of not just their effort tonight, because tonight was not an easy game, but over the course of the season,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “Not just the last two months, but over the course of the whole season and what these guys did collectively to get better.”

The Jazz currently sit as the four seed in the West and would have home court in the first round, but if they can win out — against Golden State and Portland this week, no easy task — they will finish with the three seed.

“It’s a great feeling to have (the playoff spot locked up), but we have two more games left and we want to stay where we are,” said Rookie of the Year candidate Donovan Mitchell, who finished with 28 points, nine rebounds and 8 assists against Los Angeles.

Sunday’s game looked a lot like the arc of Utah’s season.

It began with a lot of promise for the Jazz as they used a combination of dribble handoffs and passes to the roll man on picks to get clean looks inside the soft Lakers defense, and with that the Jazz raced out to a 16-4 start. Meanwhile, their defense locked the Lakers down, Los Angeles starting 2-of-10 from the floor.

Then, with Gobert sitting for long stretches (due to foul trouble) and the Utah offense turning it over too much, struggling to create enough quality looks or knock down the ones they got, Los Angeles pushed its way back into the game. The Lakers were within two at one point and down just six at the half.

Then in the third quarter the Jazz got hot — Donovan Mitchell had 11 of his 28 in the third, Joe Ingles was knocking down threes, and Jae Crowder came in off the bench and made plays on his way to 18 points on the night — and Utah went on a run and pulled away.

“We really just wanted to get locked in defensively and move the ball offensively, and we did a great job taking care of the ball in the second half,” Gobert said.

The effort was there from the Lakers, but without Lonzo Ball (knee), Isaiah Thomas (hip), Brandon Ingram (concussion), or Kyle Kuzma (ankle), Los Angeles just did not have the firepower to compete against an elite defense. Josh Hart had 25 points, and Tyler Ennis had 22, but as a team the Lakers shot less than 40 percent and were 5-of-25 from three.

The Jazz enter the playoffs as a team the elite in the West would like to avoid. Despite what Mitchell brings to the table, the Utah offense does not strike fear in teams, but even the ones that believe they can beat the Jazz in five (Golden State, Houston) know it would be a physical, draining series. There are easier targets on the board.

The Jazz are no strangers to adversity, which will make them a very tough out in the playoffs for anyone.

Report: As expected, Warriors reach multi-year deal with Quinn Cook

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 8, 2018, 7:27 PM EDT
When Golden State waived Omri Casspi on Saturday, it was to create a roster space so the team could lock up point guard Quinn Cook for the playoffs. With Stephen Curry sidelined for the first round (at least) with an MCL sprain, the team needs the depth in the backcourt, and Cook has been starting for the team.

The Warriors and Cook have reached a deal and it will become official in the coming days, reports Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

The Golden State Warriors and guard Quinn Cook have agreed on a multiyear deal, which Cook is expected to sign by Tuesday, league sources told Yahoo Sports…. The Warriors plan to wait until their final regular-season game to sign Cook to a two-year deal, league sources said.

While it’s not official, the second year of that contract is not going to be fully guaranteed.

A lot will be asked of Cook in the postseason, where he will start for a Warriors team and will get tested in the first round (particularly depending upon the matchup). Cook will start until Curry returns, and could see minutes after that depending upon the matchup.

76ers rout Mavericks, get to 50 wins, clinch home court in first round

Associated Press
Associated PressApr 8, 2018, 5:38 PM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.J. Redick scored 18 points, and the surging Philadelphia 76ers matched a franchise record with their 14th consecutive victory, 109-97 over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

Ben Simmons added 16 points, seven rebounds and nine assists, and Robert Covington had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Two years after going 10-72, the Sixers (50-30) clinched home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs and secured their first 50-win season since Allen Iverson’s 2000-01 team, which lost in the Finals.

The only other time the Sixers won 14 straight in a single season, Dr. J and Moses Malone delivered Philadelphia its last NBA title in 1983.

Harrison Barnes scored 21 points on 9-of-25 shooting, and Dennis Smith Jr. added 20 points for the Mavericks, who have lost three straight and six of seven.

The undermanned Mavs were no match for the Sixers, who won their sixth in a row without injured All-Star Joel Embiid and moved a game ahead of idle Cleveland for the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs with two games left.

Philadelphia played a more up-tempo style without the 7-foot-2 Embiid, who is out until at least the start of the playoffs because of an orbital fracture in his left eye.

Two days after an emotional win over Cleveland, Simmons keyed a 17-3 second-quarter run by assisting on Covington’s consecutive 3-pointers before his twisting layup in traffic that made it 50-34.

The Sixers led by 19 before Smith helped get the Mavs within four points late in the third quarter. But the Sixers quickly got the lead back to double figures early in the final quarter

Dallas shot 11 of 40 from 3-point range in its final road game of the season.

 

Mitch Kupchak reaches deal to become GM of Charlotte Hornets

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinApr 8, 2018, 5:31 PM EDT
After going with the analytics, outside-the-box hire last time in Rich Cho, Michael Jordan and the Charlotte Hornets are going old-school NBA with their next front office hire.

Former Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak has reached a deal to become the next GM in Charlotte, something first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and since confirmed by the team.

“I’m excited to join the Hornets organization and I want to thank Michael for this opportunity,” Kupchak said in a statement. “I am well aware of the passion for basketball in Charlotte and throughout the entire state of North Carolina‎, and I am confident that we can build the Hornets into a successful team that our great fans can be proud of.”

There is no surprise here, Kupchak has been the frontrunner since the day it was announced Cho was out as GM. Kupchak and Jordan have a relationship forged through their ties to North Carolina and former coach Dean Smith.

Kupchak steps into a team with big questions hanging over it — do they trade Kemba Walker and jump-start a rebuild, or do they retool around him (with Dwight Howard and Nicolas Batum on the roster) and aim to be a playoff team for a couple more seasons?

What does that mean for coach Steve Clifford’s job security? That is up in the air, but Clifford was an assistant coach with the Lakers while Kupchak was a GM, that could buy him some trust and another year.

Kupchak brings a resume that includes four rings won with the Lakers — including the smart trade for Pau Gasol, drafting Andrew Bynum (who was good with the Lakers), and even the failed Steve Nash/Dwight Howard move was bold and seen as brilliant before that team took the court — plus he has a presence and demeanor that will play well in Charlotte. Also, he drafted well, often at the back of the draft.

There was also a sense in some quarters in Los Angeles that the game had passed him by. He completely misread the market in the contracts for Luol Deng (four years, $72 million), Timofey Mozgov (four years, $64 million) and even Jordan Clarkson (four years, $50 million, although the Lakers were able to eventually trade that one). Kupchak was a good soldier for the Lakers’ organization and so how much of those moves were the brainchild the former head of basketball operations in L.A. Jim Buss is up for debate, but Kupchak at the very least didn’t talk Buss out of those moves. (Both Buss and Kupchak were trying to keep their job, which also can account for the errors.)

There also were reports that the old-school Kupchak was a bit behind the modern NBA curve — he wouldn’t reach out through back channels to agents and free agent players before July 1, and that had him starting steps behind other teams.

Kupchak may be the safe choice for the Hornets, but that’s not necessarily bad.