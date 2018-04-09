Grizzlies win, Suns lose; Phoenix locks up worst record, best lottery odds

LOS ANGELES — On Jan. 15, the Utah Jazz were 17-26, nine games under .500 and five games out of the playoffs, and without an injured Rudy Gobert. Hope was scarce after a summer where they had already been stung by the departure of Gordon Hayward. A lot of teams would have mentally folded at that point (if management didn’t decide for them, pushing tank and focus on getting a high draft pick).

Since then the Jazz are 30-7, with a defense giving up less than a point per possession.

Sunday, that same Jazz team handled the shorthanded Lakers 112-97 to clinch a playoff spot in the West.

“More than anything, just really proud of not just their effort tonight, because tonight was not an easy game, but over the course of the season,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “Not just the last two months, but over the course of the whole season and what these guys did collectively to get better.”

The Jazz currently sit as the four seed in the West and would have home court in the first round, but if they can win out — against Golden State and Portland this week, no easy task — they will finish with the three seed.

“It’s a great feeling to have (the playoff spot locked up), but we have two more games left and we want to stay where we are,” said Rookie of the Year candidate Donovan Mitchell, who finished with 28 points, nine rebounds and 8 assists against Los Angeles.

Sunday’s game looked a lot like the arc of Utah’s season.

It began with a lot of promise for the Jazz as they used a combination of dribble handoffs and passes to the roll man on picks to get clean looks inside the soft Lakers defense, and with that the Jazz raced out to a 16-4 start. Meanwhile, their defense locked the Lakers down, Los Angeles starting 2-of-10 from the floor.

Then, with Gobert sitting for long stretches (due to foul trouble) and the Utah offense turning it over too much, struggling to create enough quality looks or knock down the ones they got, Los Angeles pushed its way back into the game. The Lakers were within two at one point and down just six at the half.

Then in the third quarter the Jazz got hot — Donovan Mitchell had 11 of his 28 in the third, Joe Ingles was knocking down threes, and Jae Crowder came in off the bench and made plays on his way to 18 points on the night — and Utah went on a run and pulled away.

“We really just wanted to get locked in defensively and move the ball offensively, and we did a great job taking care of the ball in the second half,” Gobert said.

The effort was there from the Lakers, but without Lonzo Ball (knee), Isaiah Thomas (hip), Brandon Ingram (concussion), or Kyle Kuzma (ankle), Los Angeles just did not have the firepower to compete against an elite defense. Josh Hart had 25 points, and Tyler Ennis had 22, but as a team the Lakers shot less than 40 percent and were 5-of-25 from three.

The Jazz enter the playoffs as a team the elite in the West would like to avoid. Despite what Mitchell brings to the table, the Utah offense does not strike fear in teams, but even the ones that believe they can beat the Jazz in five (Golden State, Houston) know it would be a physical, draining series. There are easier targets on the board.

The Jazz are no strangers to adversity, which will make them a very tough out in the playoffs for anyone.