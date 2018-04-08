Associated Press

Russell Westbrook, who is the MVP this year? “Nah, I don’t have a pick”

By Kurt HelinApr 8, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
Russell Westbrook is steering clear of controversy. Where there is no controversy.

Westbrook is the reigning MVP, and he showed why on Saturday with some impressive fourth-quarter defense on James Harden to get the Thunder a vital win in their quest to lock up a playoff spot in the wild West. That doesn’t change the fact Harden will win the MVP this year. The only question is whether it will be unanimous or not.

Westbrook was asked about the MVP race and Harden before Saturday’s game, and went full politician and took no position.

On Harden as MVP: “I’m not sure. Obviously, he’s having a good year, a great year. Their team has the best record in the NBA. I’m not sure.”

On his pick for MVP: “Nah, I don’t have a pick. There’s a lot of guys doing a lot of great things in the league. Honestly, I don’t know kind of what you go off of, because MVP’s kind of been picked differently every year. So it depends what criteria, what it is that you guys vote for. But obviously, he’s leading the charge at the moment.”

There are no real criteria, it’s up to each voter how to balance statistics, importance to the team, wins, level of play on both ends, and whatever other factors should be weighed. Last year Westbrook’s numbers, efficiency, clutch play, and his ability to put the Thunder on his back after Kevin Durant left to go west won voters over, just beating out Harden. This year Harden will win. Going away.

But if Westbrook doesn’t want to name names, it’s his right.

76ers rout Mavericks, get to 50 wins, clinch home court in first round

Associated Press
Associated PressApr 8, 2018, 5:38 PM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.J. Redick scored 18 points, and the surging Philadelphia 76ers matched a franchise record with their 14th consecutive victory, 109-97 over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

Ben Simmons added 16 points, seven rebounds and nine assists, and Robert Covington had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Two years after going 10-72, the Sixers (50-30) clinched home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs and secured their first 50-win season since Allen Iverson’s 2000-01 team, which lost in the Finals.

The only other time the Sixers won 14 straight in a single season, Dr. J and Moses Malone delivered Philadelphia its last NBA title in 1983.

Harrison Barnes scored 21 points on 9-of-25 shooting, and Dennis Smith Jr. added 20 points for the Mavericks, who have lost three straight and six of seven.

The undermanned Mavs were no match for the Sixers, who won their sixth in a row without injured All-Star Joel Embiid and moved a game ahead of idle Cleveland for the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs with two games left.

Philadelphia played a more up-tempo style without the 7-foot-2 Embiid, who is out until at least the start of the playoffs because of an orbital fracture in his left eye.

Two days after an emotional win over Cleveland, Simmons keyed a 17-3 second-quarter run by assisting on Covington’s consecutive 3-pointers before his twisting layup in traffic that made it 50-34.

The Sixers led by 19 before Smith helped get the Mavs within four points late in the third quarter. But the Sixers quickly got the lead back to double figures early in the final quarter

Dallas shot 11 of 40 from 3-point range in its final road game of the season.

 

Mitch Kupchak reaches deal to become GM of Charlotte Hornets

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinApr 8, 2018, 5:31 PM EDT
After going with the analytics, outside-the-box hire last time in Rich Cho, Michael Jordan and the Charlotte Hornets are going old-school NBA with their next front office hire.

Former Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak has reached a deal to become the next GM in Charlotte, something first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and since confirmed by the team.

There is no surprise here, Kupchak has been the frontrunner since the day it was announced Cho was out as GM. Kupchak and Jordan have a relationship forged through their ties to North Carolina and former coach Dean Smith.

Kupchak steps into a team with big questions hanging over it — do they trade Kemba Walker and jump-start a rebuild, or do they retool around him (with Dwight Howard and Nicolas Batum on the roster) and aim to be a playoff team for a couple more seasons?

What does that mean for coach Steve Clifford’s job security? That is up in the air, but Clifford was an assistant coach with the Lakers while Kupchak was a GM, that could buy him some trust and another year.

Kupchak brings a resume that includes four rings won with the Lakers — including the smart trade for Pau Gasol, drafting Andrew Bynum (who was good with the Lakers), and even the failed Steve Nash/Dwight Howard move was bold and seen as brilliant before that team took the court — plus he has a presence and demeanor that will play well in Charlotte. Also, he drafted well, often at the back of the draft.

There was also a sense in some quarters in Los Angeles that the game had passed him by. He completely misread the market in the contracts for Luol Deng (four years, $72 million), Timofey Mozgov (four years, $64 million) and even Jordan Clarkson (four years, $50 million, although the Lakers were able to eventually trade that one). Kupchak was a good soldier for the Lakers’ organization and so how much of those moves were the brainchild the former head of basketball operations in L.A. Jim Buss is up for debate, but Kupchak at the very least didn’t talk Buss out of those moves. (Both Buss and Kupchak were trying to keep their job, which also can account for the errors.)

There also were reports that the old-school Kupchak was a bit behind the modern NBA curve — he wouldn’t reach out through back channels to agents and free agent players before July 1, and that had him starting steps behind other teams.

Kupchak may be the safe choice for the Hornets, but that’s not necessarily bad.

Isaiah Thomas says after hip surgery “the problem is fixed,” not worried about free agency

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 8, 2018, 1:58 PM EDT
The Brinks truck is not backing up to Isaiah Thomas‘ door this summer. At least not like he had hoped.

It’s hard to come up with an NBA player whose value has fallen as fast in a calendar year as Thomas. Last year at this time he was on his way to finishing fifth in the MVP voting, being an All-NBA player, and leading the Celtics into the postseason as the No. 1 seed. Now — after a season where he played in just 32 games due to a hip injury that ultimately required surgery, a year where he was traded twice and came off as a malcontent in Cleveland — his stock is down. He helped it some with his play as a Laker, but the hip surgery will make teams cautious.

Thomas said the surgery fixed his hip issue, and he is not worried about free agency, he told Bill Oram of the Orange County Register.

“I just feel like it was the right decision to do this to fix the problem,” Thomas said, “which I never solely fixed. I just tried to let it heal on his own and I think I did the best I possibly could while doing that.

“Now the problem is fixed and (I’m on) the road back to 100 percent.”

“The results will show that the surgery only fixed it,” he said. “The world knew that I never got my labrum fixed when I was going through that and trying to heal on my own. … The decision that I made it felt like it was the best decision for me personally, individually, as a basketball player for the rest of my career.”

In what will be a very tight market for free agents, Thomas is not going to find a max contract, or anything in that ballpark. He will find teams offering shorter term deals — one or two years — because they want to see if Thomas after the surgery can play close to the Thomas before the surgery. If he takes a one-year deal (or one+one) with the Lakers or elsewhere and proves he is close to his former self — and it doesn’t need to be last year in Boston Thomas, just the Sacramento-level Thomas — he will get paid big in 2019 (when the market opens up).

A lot of teams calling Thomas are going to ask him about being a sixth man, playing the Lou Williams/Jamal Crawford gunner off the bench role. Thomas has resisted that. If he opens his mind, however, he also opens up his possibilities.

Former ABA players see similarities in today’s pro game

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 8, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Basketball Hall of Famers George Gervin and George McGinnis see a lot of their old league in today’s NBA.

Their former teammates notice it, too.

Five decades ago, they were the guys running the floor, embracing the 3-pointers and welcoming underclassmen. They understood the entertainment value of high-scoring games, dunk contests and halftime shows. They valued rivalries, camaraderie and the sense everyone in the sport was working toward a single goal.

Today the business model first adopted by the American Basketball Association has largely become the standard operating procedure for the world’s biggest basketball league.

“When the merger happened, we knew the NBA was going to have a strong foundation,” Gervin said Saturday in Indianapolis. “People talk about how Magic (Johnson) and (Larry) Bird saved the NBA. I think it’s ludicrous because we gave the NBA an infusion of excitement that made the league fun again.”

Just about any player in town for the league’s 50-year reunion knows the truth.

Aside from the league’s trademark red, white and blue basketball that served as a center piece for the dinner, just about everything else the league innovated with has eventually made its way to its rival league.

Some of it was borne out of necessity.

Most ABA teams lacked the size or the star power of the more established NBA, so they relied on tempo, showmanship and pizazz to attract fans. Gervin earned the nickname “Iceman” in San Antonio. Julius Erving became better known as “Dr. J.”

Playoff series got nicknames, too, and there were times the backstories seemed as every bit as wild as the social culture of the 1960s and 1970s.

“The league had to have an identity,” Gervin said. “You call it wild. I call it fun.”

The biggest secret was that amid all the fanfare, there was some darn good basketball being played.

Numerous former ABA stars including Erving, Rick Barry, Moses Malone have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. So has Spencer Haywood, one of the sport’s most important pioneers.

Haywood became the first underclassmen to declare he was leaving school after his sophomore season at the University of Detroit and was shunned by the NBA, prompting a Supreme Court case Haywood would eventually win in 1971.

The NBA still balked.

“It set the tone for a lot of things that are happening today,” said McGinnis, another underclassman who joined the ABA’s Pacers after turning pro. “Roger Brown and Connie Hawkins weren’t allowed to play in their prime in the NBA because they got blackballed by the NBA. And Roger didn’t get to play at all because he was 28 or 29 when he came to the Pacers. But it was those type of guys who laid the foundation for guys like myself and those who are entering the league today.”

Haywood was back in Indy, too, enjoying he stories and seeing old friends.

He also was here for a purpose. While the Dropping Dimes Foundation, which put on the reunion, is trying to help provide health care for former ABA players, Haywood has taken it a step further.

As the new chairman of the board for the NBA’s Retired Players Association, he is putting on a full-court press to advocate bringing players from the now defunct league into the NBARPA’s health insurance policy. The league’s current players contribute more than $16 million to the fund.

“We have about 100 or 150 players who don’t have much, so my mission now is to get all of the ABA players covered with health insurance,” he said. “And I know they (the current) players will take care of it.”

But this night was a celebration.

With highlight reels playing over and over, many old players donning their shiny championship rings and the Pacers bringing out one of their three championship trophies, the talk inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse was more about satisfaction that the league had accomplished something many doubted it could.

“You look at everything, you look at the halftime events, that’s all from us,” Haywood said. “The 3-point contents, the dunk contests that was all us. It’s all ABA, baby.”