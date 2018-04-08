Getty Images

Isaiah Thomas says after hip surgery “the problem is fixed,” not worried about free agency

By Kurt HelinApr 8, 2018, 1:58 PM EDT
The Brinks truck is not backing up to Isaiah Thomas‘ door this summer. At least not like he had hoped.

It’s hard to come up with an NBA player whose value has fallen as fast in a calendar year as Thomas. Last year at this time he was on his way to finishing fifth in the MVP voting, being an All-NBA player, and leading the Celtics into the postseason as the No. 1 seed. Now — after a season where he played in just 32 games due to a hip injury that ultimately required surgery, a year where he was traded twice and came off as a malcontent in Cleveland — his stock is down. He helped it some with his play as a Laker, but the hip surgery will make teams cautious.

Thomas said the surgery fixed his hip issue, and he is not worried about free agency, he told Bill Oram of the Orange County Register.

“I just feel like it was the right decision to do this to fix the problem,” Thomas said, “which I never solely fixed. I just tried to let it heal on his own and I think I did the best I possibly could while doing that.

“Now the problem is fixed and (I’m on) the road back to 100 percent.”

“The results will show that the surgery only fixed it,” he said. “The world knew that I never got my labrum fixed when I was going through that and trying to heal on my own. … The decision that I made it felt like it was the best decision for me personally, individually, as a basketball player for the rest of my career.”

In what will be a very tight market for free agents, Thomas is not going to find a max contract, or anything in that ballpark. He will find teams offering shorter term deals — one or two years — because they want to see if Thomas after the surgery can play close to the Thomas before the surgery. If he takes a one-year deal (or one+one) with the Lakers or elsewhere and proves he is close to his former self — and it doesn’t need to be last year in Boston Thomas, just the Sacramento-level Thomas — he will get paid big in 2019 (when the market opens up).

A lot of teams calling Thomas are going to ask him about being a sixth man, playing the Lou Williams/Jamal Crawford gunner off the bench role. Thomas has resisted that. If he opens his mind, however, he also opens up his possibilities.

Former ABA players see similarities in today’s pro game

Associated PressApr 8, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Basketball Hall of Famers George Gervin and George McGinnis see a lot of their old league in today’s NBA.

Their former teammates notice it, too.

Five decades ago, they were the guys running the floor, embracing the 3-pointers and welcoming underclassmen. They understood the entertainment value of high-scoring games, dunk contests and halftime shows. They valued rivalries, camaraderie and the sense everyone in the sport was working toward a single goal.

Today the business model first adopted by the American Basketball Association has largely become the standard operating procedure for the world’s biggest basketball league.

“When the merger happened, we knew the NBA was going to have a strong foundation,” Gervin said Saturday in Indianapolis. “People talk about how Magic (Johnson) and (Larry) Bird saved the NBA. I think it’s ludicrous because we gave the NBA an infusion of excitement that made the league fun again.”

Just about any player in town for the league’s 50-year reunion knows the truth.

Aside from the league’s trademark red, white and blue basketball that served as a center piece for the dinner, just about everything else the league innovated with has eventually made its way to its rival league.

Some of it was borne out of necessity.

Most ABA teams lacked the size or the star power of the more established NBA, so they relied on tempo, showmanship and pizazz to attract fans. Gervin earned the nickname “Iceman” in San Antonio. Julius Erving became better known as “Dr. J.”

Playoff series got nicknames, too, and there were times the backstories seemed as every bit as wild as the social culture of the 1960s and 1970s.

“The league had to have an identity,” Gervin said. “You call it wild. I call it fun.”

The biggest secret was that amid all the fanfare, there was some darn good basketball being played.

Numerous former ABA stars including Erving, Rick Barry, Moses Malone have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. So has Spencer Haywood, one of the sport’s most important pioneers.

Haywood became the first underclassmen to declare he was leaving school after his sophomore season at the University of Detroit and was shunned by the NBA, prompting a Supreme Court case Haywood would eventually win in 1971.

The NBA still balked.

“It set the tone for a lot of things that are happening today,” said McGinnis, another underclassman who joined the ABA’s Pacers after turning pro. “Roger Brown and Connie Hawkins weren’t allowed to play in their prime in the NBA because they got blackballed by the NBA. And Roger didn’t get to play at all because he was 28 or 29 when he came to the Pacers. But it was those type of guys who laid the foundation for guys like myself and those who are entering the league today.”

Haywood was back in Indy, too, enjoying he stories and seeing old friends.

He also was here for a purpose. While the Dropping Dimes Foundation, which put on the reunion, is trying to help provide health care for former ABA players, Haywood has taken it a step further.

As the new chairman of the board for the NBA’s Retired Players Association, he is putting on a full-court press to advocate bringing players from the now defunct league into the NBARPA’s health insurance policy. The league’s current players contribute more than $16 million to the fund.

“We have about 100 or 150 players who don’t have much, so my mission now is to get all of the ABA players covered with health insurance,” he said. “And I know they (the current) players will take care of it.”

But this night was a celebration.

With highlight reels playing over and over, many old players donning their shiny championship rings and the Pacers bringing out one of their three championship trophies, the talk inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse was more about satisfaction that the league had accomplished something many doubted it could.

“You look at everything, you look at the halftime events, that’s all from us,” Haywood said. “The 3-point contents, the dunk contests that was all us. It’s all ABA, baby.”

Raja Bell tells his version of what happened night Jerry Sloan quit in Utah

By Kurt HelinApr 8, 2018, 9:59 AM EDT
It is the stuff of legend in Utah. Well, Sloan was already a legend there having coached the team for 22 seasons, through the John Stockton/Karl Malone years to two NBA Finals. He was a no-nonsense, intense, physical player and for a couple of decades his teams had followed in his footsteps.

The night Sloan quit in the middle of the season on Feb. 9, 2011 — having finally decided he was too old for this s*** with Deron Williams — is also of legend.

Veteran guard Raja Bell was on that team and recently told his version of the story.

This followed reasonably closely to owner Greg Miller’s version of events.

Williams was a strong-willed player, something that was true throughout his career (let’s just say he was not the most popular player in any locker room he was in). Sloan had a very specific style and way he wanted the team to play, one that had worked for decades, but Williams was not a fan. It cramped his style. Williams continually defied Sloan and changed plays on him, the two had clashed many times before, but on that February night Sloan finally had enough. Sloan quit, Miller convinced him to sleep on it, but the next morning Sloan stuck with his plan and walked away from the team.

Two weeks later, Williams was traded to the New Jersey Nets.

It has taken until recent years for the Jazz to put something together that makes them a threat again — it required Quin Snyder’s coaching, the development of Rudy Gobert into a defensive force (and one of the game’s top centers), and, this season, the emergence of Donovan Mitchell to make up for Gordon Hayward bolting town. The Jazz are there now.

But they will not forget THAT night.

Warriors waive wing Omri Casspi to create roster slot for Quinn Cook

By Kurt HelinApr 8, 2018, 8:01 AM EDT
When Omri Casspi signed with the Warriors last summer for the minimum — turning down more money and potentially more minutes with the Nets — I was in the group that thought this would be great for both sides. The Warriors added another shooter on the wing to their roster, and Casspi had finally found a place where he would shine because the playing style (uptempo with a spaced floor) would fit his game.

Casspi was solid, but often battled injuries and didn’t really take off. He appeared in 53 games for the Warriors and averaged 5.7 points per game, shooting 45.5 percent from three. However, recently it looked more and more like he would get waived as the Warriors solidified their playoff roster, and Saturday night that happened.

Why? Because with Stephen Curry out for the first round and Quinn Cook playing well on his 10-day contracts as a reserve point, the Warriors need to sign Cook and that meant creating a roster spot. Someone had to go, and it wasn’t going to be a big, as Marc Stein of ESPN noted.

Each of those big men — Zaza Pachulia, David West, JaVale McGee, Kevin Looney, and Damion Jones — bring a little something different to the table, and coach Steve Kerr said before Saturday’s loss to the Pelicans he may well use every one of them in different situations.

So if a big wasn’t going, Casspi was.

Casspi cannot be picked up by another team at this point for their playoff roster, that would have had to happen by March 1. He is a free agent this summer.

Frustrated Wizards’ coach Scott Brooks: “We’re a selfish basketball team right now”

By Kurt HelinApr 7, 2018, 11:00 PM EDT
The Washington Wizards, a team that has gotten John Wall back and should be peaking heading toward the playoffs, has lost four in a row and 8-of-10. In those last 10 games, the Wizards have a bottom 10 offense and defense, and have been outscored by 4.9 points per game. It’s been ugly.

A frustrated coach Scott Brooks had enough after a sloppy loss to the Hawks Friday night (without Wall) and unloaded on his team, calling them selfish. From Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington:

“It’s embarrassing that we don’t play with the passion that we need to play [with],” Brooks said. “Selfish basketball is no fun to coach, it’s no fun to play with and it’s no fun to watch. We’re a selfish basketball team right now…

“It’s a simple game: you pass it to your teammate, you pass it because the game tells you to,” Brooks said. “If you don’t pass to your teammates, you’re not going to end up getting good shots. One-on-one players, there aren’t many in this league, and we don’t have one on our team.”

Wall averages 5.2 isolation possessions per game, third-most in the NBA (behind James Harden and LeBron James) and he scores less than a point per possession on them. However, Wall also moves the ball on those drives — he had 14 assists the game before, the Wizards had just eight assists as a team Friday night. The Wizards run a lot of pick-and-roll (42.2 percent of their offensive possessions vs. the Hawks) but without Wall the ball sticks on those plays.

The Wizards sit in the coveted seven seed in the East playoffs right now, which would mean facing a wounded Boston team in the first round. A series that should be winnable for the Wizards — but not the way they have played of late. Washington is stumbling into the playoffs and it’s going to be a short stay no matter who they face if the team doesn’t improve on both ends.