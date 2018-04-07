Nuggets eliminate Clippers, move into tie for eight seed 134-115 rout

LOS ANGELES (AP) —Will Barton scored 31 points and Nikola Jokic added 23 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists and the Denver Nuggets earned their fifth consecutive victory with a 134-115 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.
The Nuggets pulled into a tie with the Minnesota Timberwolves for eighth place in the Western Conference with two games to play. Both teams are 45-35.
The Nuggets finish up the regular season at home against Portland on Monday night before playing the Timberwolves in Minneapolis on Wednesday night.
Minnesota, which holds the tiebreaker over the Nuggets, hosts Memphis on Monday night.
The Clippers were eliminated from the playoff race. The Clippers suffered their fourth loss in five games, falling to 42-38, 2 1/2 games out of eighth place with two to play. The elimination ends a run of six consecutive postseason appearances for the Clippers, who previously missed the playoffs in 2010-11.
Jamal Murray added 19 points, Paul Millsap had 15 and Wilson Chander 13 for the Nuggets, who shot 62.4 percent from the field.
There may be few more underappreciated superstars than Elgin Baylor.
The Hall of Famer was playing above the rim long before Dr. J made that trendy. He averaged 27.4 points and 13.5 rebounds a game, was a 10-time All-NBA player, and was the guy a generation of players — such as Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant — built their attacking, high-flying game upon.
Friday night, Baylor became the latest legend to get a statue outside the home of the Lakers, Staples Center (joining Jerry West, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, and broadcaster Chick Hearn).
Back on March 13, Kyle Kuzma sprained his right ankle against Denver. He missed just one game, but has played through some pain since.
Friday night against Minnesota, Kuzma tweaked his left ankle and did something he rarely does, asking out of the game. While postgame X-rays were negative, the question is will the Lakers play him in their final three ultimately meaningless regular season games?
Kuzma may have to rest his ankles although he typically tries to play through injuries. “I tried to move and push around [on the left ankle in the third quarter] but it is kind of hard to move around on two flat tires,” Kuzma said about trying to play through the latest ankle injury in the third quarter before being ruled out of the game. “My body feels great. At the end of the day, it is just my ankles. I can’t tell you anything right now [about playing in the final three games]… [this latest ankle injury is] just really throbbing. [It’s] a little different than my last one. My last one was an inside sprain. This is an outside sprain.”
There is no reason to risk anything worse happening — sprained ankles are easy to re-injure and make worse — and setting back his off-season work.
Kuzma has had an impressive rookie campaign — 16.3 points and 6.3 rebounds a game, shooting 36.6 percent from three — that is going to land him on the NBA All-Rookie team (probably first team). He’ll probably even get a few third-place Rookie of the Year votes. Going into Summer League and the NBA season he was not the hyped Laker rookie, but he was decisive and aggressive from day one, not playing like a rookie at all. He is going to be part of their core going forward.
That is more important than a few games at the end of a non-playoff season.
Brothers Marcus, Markieff Morris ejected from games on same night
While technically other cities are options — and some other teams will try to get into the conversation — Paul George‘s free agency essentially comes down to those two options. Go to his hometown and become the face of an up-and-coming young team, or stay with Russell Westbrook and a dangerous team poised to be a threat now?
Around the league (sources with other teams), the sense is Los Angeles is the frontrunner.
“As I told [ESPN’s] Rachel [Nichols], I can see myself being here,” George said. “I’ve been happy here, I’ve been happy with the organization, happy with my teammates. Our record is not what we want it to be, but I think I’ve enjoyed just learning and being around these guys. So my answer is still the same. I’m not going to let the playoffs or how we finish this season persuade or indicate where I’m going to this offseason. I’m going to put everything into this and again, I can definitely see myself being here.”
“This is our first year together. This is Year 1 for this group,” he said. “We’ve got a chance to win it all, but realistically it takes time for things to build and chemistry to mesh. Just for everybody to be on the same page. So this wasn’t a championship or bust coming into this for me. It was just an opportunity to see what it’s like being here and just to naturally fall in love with it. And it’s been that. It’s been a lot of love here.”
While George says how the playoffs conclude will not determine his decision, it also will leave a taste in his mouth — good or bad — as he goes to make a decision. Oklahoma City’s playoff fortunes could well depend on where it lands in the standings, and that is up in the air — the Thunder are in a three-way tie with the Spurs and Pelicans for the 5/6/7 seeds, just one game back of four-seed Utah and half-a-game up on the eight seed Timberwolves (with the nine seed Nuggets just half a game back of them). Get the seven seed and, while this team is built to challenge Golden State, OKC likely gets bounced in the first round. However, finish in a spot where they make the second round and push the Rockets or Warriors and it feels different.
George has said from the start how much he has enjoyed playing in and for Oklahoma City — the team could not have done more to keep him. On and off the court.
Is that enough? Only George knows, and we won’t know the answer until early July.