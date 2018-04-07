Getty Images

Lakers may shut Kyle Kuzma down for final games with sore ankles

By Kurt HelinApr 7, 2018, 2:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Back on March 13, Kyle Kuzma sprained his right ankle against Denver. He missed just one game, but has played through some pain since.

Friday night against Minnesota, Kuzma tweaked his left ankle and did something he rarely does, asking out of the game. While postgame X-rays were negative, the question is will the Lakers play him in their final three ultimately meaningless regular season games?

Maybe. From Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

Kuzma may have to rest his ankles although he typically tries to play through injuries. “I tried to move and push around [on the left ankle in the third quarter] but it is kind of hard to move around on two flat tires,” Kuzma said about trying to play through the latest ankle injury in the third quarter before being ruled out of the game. “My body feels great. At the end of the day, it is just my ankles. I can’t tell you anything right now [about playing in the final three games]… [this latest ankle injury is] just really throbbing. [It’s] a little different than my last one. My last one was an inside sprain. This is an outside sprain.”

There is no reason to risk anything worse happening — sprained ankles are easy to re-injure and make worse — and setting back his off-season work.

Kuzma has had an impressive rookie campaign — 16.3 points and 6.3 rebounds a game, shooting 36.6 percent from three — that is going to land him on the NBA All-Rookie team (probably first team). He’ll probably even get a few third-place Rookie of the Year votes. Going into Summer League and the NBA season he was not the hyped Laker rookie, but he was decisive and aggressive from day one, not playing like a rookie at all. He is going to be part of their core going forward.

That is more important than a few games at the end of a non-playoff season.

Brothers Marcus, Markieff Morris ejected from games on same night

By Kurt HelinApr 7, 2018, 12:58 PM EDT
2 Comments

Brothers Marcus Morris and Markieff Morris are close. They often seem to be on the same page, even though they play for different teams in different cities.

That was the case on Friday night when both were ejected from separate games.

First, it Was Markieff with a strange, quiet, fast ejection from the Wizards home game against the Hawks (not sure what he said but it must have crossed a line).

About an hour and a half later, brother Marcus earned his in Boston’s game vs. Chicago after shoving Bobby Portis.

So, are congratulations in order for the brothers?

Paul George on Thunder: “I can see myself being here,” says playoffs not a factor in decision

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 7, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
9 Comments

Oklahoma City or Los Angeles?

While technically other cities are options — and some other teams will try to get into the conversation — Paul George‘s free agency essentially comes down to those two options. Go to his hometown and become the face of an up-and-coming young team, or stay with Russell Westbrook and a dangerous team poised to be a threat now?

Around the league (sources with other teams), the sense is Los Angeles is the frontrunner.

However, George told Royce Young of ESPN that he can see himself staying in Oklahoma City, and that how the team fares in the playoffs this season is not part of that decision.

“As I told [ESPN’s] Rachel [Nichols], I can see myself being here,” George said. “I’ve been happy here, I’ve been happy with the organization, happy with my teammates. Our record is not what we want it to be, but I think I’ve enjoyed just learning and being around these guys. So my answer is still the same. I’m not going to let the playoffs or how we finish this season persuade or indicate where I’m going to this offseason. I’m going to put everything into this and again, I can definitely see myself being here.”

“This is our first year together. This is Year 1 for this group,” he said. “We’ve got a chance to win it all, but realistically it takes time for things to build and chemistry to mesh. Just for everybody to be on the same page. So this wasn’t a championship or bust coming into this for me. It was just an opportunity to see what it’s like being here and just to naturally fall in love with it. And it’s been that. It’s been a lot of love here.”

While George says how the playoffs conclude will not determine his decision, it also will leave a taste in his mouth — good or bad — as he goes to make a decision. Oklahoma City’s playoff fortunes could well depend on where it lands in the standings, and that is up in the air — the Thunder are in a three-way tie with the Spurs and Pelicans for the 5/6/7 seeds, just one game back of four-seed Utah and half-a-game up on the eight seed Timberwolves (with the nine seed Nuggets just half a game back of them). Get the seven seed and, while this team is built to challenge Golden State, OKC likely gets bounced in the first round. However, finish in a spot where they make the second round and push the Rockets or Warriors and it feels different.

George has said from the start how much he has enjoyed playing in and for Oklahoma City — the team could not have done more to keep him. On and off the court.

Is that enough? Only George knows, and we won’t know the answer until early July.

Warriors won’t change name from Golden State to San Francisco with move

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 7, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
5 Comments

The Warriors, who are moving from Oakland to San Francisco, left open the door for returning to their original Bay Area name – the San Francisco Warriors.

That door is now closed.

Brian Murphy of KNBR 680:

San Francisco is probably more recognizable worldwide than Golden State. At one point, a name change would have made sense for the brand.

But the Warriors have been so successful – three straight NBA Finals, including two championships – they’ve built a strong identity with the Golden State identity. So, they’ll stick with it.

Toronto secures No. 1 seed in East, but road likely goes through LeBron

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 7, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

MIAMI (AP) — It only looks like parity.

Consider it an April tradition: A new postseason, a new No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. This time, it’s Toronto doing the honors – the Raptors’ win over Indiana on Friday makes them the seventh different club in the past seven years to get the top line on the East bracket, following Chicago, Miami, Indiana, Atlanta, Cleveland and Boston.

It’s an unprecedented run of top-seed diversity for the NBA, at least since the league started seeding by conference in 1973.

Of course, those top seeds usually find out that finishing ahead of LeBron James in April is much easier than ousting him in May.

“Listen, it doesn’t matter to me if I’m a 6 seed, or a 3 seed, or a 2 seed, or an 8 seed,” James said. “If I come into your building for a Game 1, it will be very challenging.”

So make no mistake, the East still goes through James.

He is trying to reach the NBA Finals for the eighth consecutive season. James’ teams are 24-2 in East series as the higher seed, 6-2 in East series as the lower seed. And while the Raptors will be the favorites, there will be a certain amount of skepticism until someone knocks James off his perch atop the conference.

“What he does in a playoff series is very unique,” Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer said.

It’s been almost predetermined for the past few years, regardless of who’s seeded where, that James’ team would be the one winning the East.

But this year, it might not be so simple.

The Raptors are enjoying their best season in history, with a franchise-record 57 wins and counting and now knowing that the road for anyone to win the Eastern Conference title will go through Canada. But while the Raptors haven’t exactly been sprinting across the finish line there have been some teams hitting their best stride, namely Cleveland and Philadelphia.

And when the East bracket is set, the Raptors know plenty of pundits won’t be penciling them in for a trip to the NBA Finals, even with the knowledge that Kyrie Irving – who has had some incredible playoff moments with James and Cleveland in recent years – won’t be playing for Boston in these playoffs because of knee surgery.

“We really just have to maintain focus on ourselves and not worry about who says this, that, what happens,” Toronto guard Kyle Lowry said. “All we can do is focus on our team, our organization and the things that we do. We don’t really care to be talked about. We just go out there and have to prove what we need to prove.”

Thing is, in the East this year and with all due respect to the way James has been playing of late – so well, he has said he would vote for himself as the league MVP – it’s hard to envision any team being fearful of any other.

With the exception of Milwaukee, which was swept 3-0 by Miami, every team in the East has beaten every other playoff team in their conference at least once during this regular season. The Cavaliers are 15-10 against the other East playoff-bound clubs; the 76ers are 10-16 against the other East qualifiers.

Everyone else falls somewhere in the middle.

“Eastern Conference basketball,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said, “it’s the height of competition.”

The West seems much easier to forecast.

Houston has separated itself from everyone, and Golden State – which has been decimated by injuries, but is hopeful of having Stephen Curry back by the second round – is probably still going to be thought of by many as no worse than a co-favorite to reach the NBA Finals for the fourth consecutive time.

The East probably has more teams capable of reaching The Finals.

But beating James four times is not going to be easy for any of them, regardless of home-court advantage.

“Toronto’s having a heck of a year, (so is) Boston and everything they’re doing with a lot of injuries themselves, and I think some of the teams in the middle and back of the pack are interesting,” Budenholzer said. “But until somebody beats whatever team LeBron’s playing for, it always feels like the team that he’s playing for is the team to beat in the East.”

 